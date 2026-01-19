Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes vs. Indiana for the national title ... how to watch, start time, game notes & more

No. 10 Miami (13-2, 6-2 ACC) VS. No. 1 Indiana (15-0, 9-0 B1G)

Date: Monday, January 19, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Miami Gardens, Fla.

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium (63,400)

Series History: Series tied, 1-1

Miami / Miami Gardens: Series tied, 1-1

Bloomington: N/A

Neutral Site: N/A

Last Meeting: Miami won, 14-7 (Oct. 21, 1966)

Television: ABC

Talent: Chris Fowler (pxp), Kirk Herbstreit (color), Holly Rowe (siddeline), Molly McGrath (sideline)

Radio: 104.3 WQAM Talent: Joe Zagacki, Don Bailey, Jr., Josh Darrow

Spanish Radio: Radio Libre 790 AM Talent: Alfredo Alvarez, Joe Martinez

MIAMI GAME NOTES

QUICK HITS

• The Miami Hurricanes wrap up their fourth season under the direction of head coach Mario Cristobal with a matchup against #1 Indiana in the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

• Seeded #10, UM is ending its first-ever run in the CFP after toppling #7 Texas A&M (10-3), #2 Ohio State (24-14) and #6 Ole Miss (31-27) to advance.

• QB Carson Beck (268 pass yards, 3 total TDs) was named Offensive MVP of the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl while DB Jakobe Thomas (five tackles, two PBUs) took home the game’s Defensive MVP honors.

• In year-end ACC awards, DE Rueben Bain, Jr. was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year, WR Malachi Toney was ACC Rookie of the Year and OL Francis Mauigoa won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

• Miami had a school-record 19 players earn All-ACC recognition, headlined by four first-team picks.

NOTABLE

• No. 10 Miami continues its fourth season under head coach Mario Cristobal in the College Football National Championship game vs. No. 1 Indiana at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on January 19. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

• Miami, ranked No. 10 in all three major polls to end the year, earned the final at-large spot for the College Football Playoff after compiling an impressive resume. In its first three playoff games, it topped No. 7 Texas A&M, 10-3, in College Station, beat No. 2 Ohio State, 24-14, in the 90th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and No. 6 Ole Miss, 31-27, in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

• Among UM’s top performers has been QB Carson Beck, who arrived from Georgia via transfer portal. Beck, who missed spring practices while recovering from UCL surgery, has a 37-5 (.881) record as a starting FBS QB, the best of any active player (minimum five games).

THE MATCHUP

• No. 10 Miami wraps up its historic 2025 season against No. 1 Indiana in the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

• The two teams have not met since 1966 – a 14-7 win from the Hurricanes. The all-time series is tied, 1-1 – Indiana won the only other matchup between the two programs in 1964 (28-14, also in Miami).

• The Hurricanes are looking for their sixth national championship since 1980, which trails only Alabama (7) over that timeframe. Miami, which already has the most wins over AP top 25 foes by any team in ACC history, is looking for its conference-record and school-record eighth Monday. It is 7-0 vs. the AP top 25 entering the game.

A LOOK BACK: UM WINS CFP SEMI THRILLER, 31-27

• The No. 10 seed Hurricanes continued their impressive run in the college football postseason with a 31-27 win over No. 6 Ole Miss in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Jan. 8. The win was Miami’s seventh straight overall and its third consecutive postseason victory in the 2025 College Football Playoff.

• QB Carson Beck was named Offensive Most Valuable Player of the Fiesta Bowl after throwing for 268 yards (23-for-37) with three total touchdowns and orchestrating the game-winning touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, while DB Jakobe Thomas (team-high five tackles, two PBUs) was recognized as the game’s Defensive MVP.

• The game featured four lead changes in the fourth quarter alone, but with 3:13 remaining, Miami put together a 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that resulted in a decisive Beck touchdown run with only 18 seconds remaining.

• WR Keelan Marion finished with a game-high seven catches for a game-high 114 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown. WR Malachi Toney had five catches for 81 yards, and RB Mark Fletcher, Jr. had 133 rush yards.

• UM’s 41:21 time of possession vs. Ole Miss was its highest since having 49:10 TOP in a 45-44 double-overtime win over Boston College in 1997. It was the third-highest by any ACC team in a bowl game over the last 30 years.

HURRICANES MAKE HISTORY WITH FIRST CFP BID

• The Hurricanes made history by qualifying for their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff, earning the No. 10 seed in the 12-team postseason field. Miami was the only team from the ACC selected. It was the first College Football Playoff win by any team in the state of Florida in the CFP’s history.

• Exactly four years to the date of Mario Cristobal’s introductory press conference as head football coach at the University of Miami (Dec. 7, 2021), the Hurricanes were slotted in the field (Dec. 7, 2025) for the first time.

• Miami (10-2) closed the regular season as one of the most complete teams in the country, ranking second in the ACC in scoring offense at 34.1 points per game while leading the league in scoring defense at just 13.8 points allowed per contest. The Hurricanes also led the ACC in total defense, surrendering only 277.8 yards per game.

• On offense during the regular season, UM averaged 425.8 yards per game to help earn an at-large bid. Miami posted 5,110 total yards with 50 total touchdowns across 12 games, including 27 passing TDs and 23 rushing.

• Through the air, Miami led the ACC in passing efficiency at 165.47 while completing 73.88 percent of its throws for 3,310 yards. Defensively, Miami held opponents to just 86.8 rushing yards per game, the best mark in the ACC.

PROGRAM-RECORD 19 HURRICANES ARE ALL-ACC

• Headlined by four first team honorees, Miami set a program record with 19 all-conference players. WR Malachi Toney, DL Rueben Bain, DL Akheem Mesidor and OL Francis Mauigoa headlined Miami’s first-team selections.

• Five Hurricanes collected Second Team recognition: DL Ahmad Moten Sr., DB Keionte Scott, all-purpose standout Toney, DB Jakobe Thomas and OL Anez Cooper. QB Carson Beck, OL James Brockermeyer, LB Wesley Bissainthe, OL Markel Bell and RB Mark Fletcher Jr. were named to the All-ACC Third Team.

• LB Mo Toure, DB Zechariah Poyser, WR Keelan Marion, DB Damari Brown and DL David Blay, Jr. were honorable mention picks, making it the second straight year Miami broke its own program record for honorees.

IMPRESSIVE MIAMI STREAK LEADING NATION, ACC

• UM’s .821 winning percentage since the start of 2024 is the best in the ACC, ahead of second-place SMU (.741). UM is 23-5 since the start of the 2024 season, with no losses over that stretch coming by more than six points.

• Dating back to Week 11 of the 2023 season, the Hurricanes have not lost a game by more than seven points (32 straight games) – now the longest active such streak in FBS.

CONSISTENT O-LINE THE DRIVER BEHIND OFFENSE

• Under the watchful eye of offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, the Hurricanes were one of eight teams in FBS to start the same five every game during the 2025 regular season (LT Markel Bell, LG Matt McCoy, C James Brockermeyer, RG Anez Cooper, RT Francis Mauigoa). Samson Okunlola started at LG vs. Ohio State.

• The Hurricanes’ impressive group, named to the Midseason Honor Roll for the Joe Moore Award for the third straight year, have only 73 negative plays on offense this year – despite playing in 15 games. It was the fewest among any College Football Playoff team and the third-fewest in the ACC despite the increased game total.

• Miami ranks No. 4 in FBS (No. 1 in ACC) in tackles for loss allowed per game (3.13) and No. 16 in FBS and No. 2 in ACC in sacks allowed (1.27). Behind its powerful line, UM ranks No. 5 in FBS in time of possession (33:42).

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT YoY AMONG FBS’ BEST

• The Hurricanes’ defense was not up to par in 2024, surrendering 25.3 points per game to rank No. 70 in FBS. Under new defensive coordinator and Broyles Award finalist Corey Hetherman, Miami ranks No. 5 in FBS and No. 1 in ACC, allowing 14.0 points per game.

• Under Hetherman, in his only year as defensive coordinator, Minnesota was No. 9 in PPG (16.9). Hetherman was one of five finalists selected for the Broyles Award, honoring the nation’s top assistant coach.

• Miami is one of 10 FBS teams that have improved their scoring defense by over 10 points per game from the 2024 season to the 2025 season (-11.3 per game) and was third among “power conference” teams in year-over-year improvement – joining Texas Tech (-23.0, No. 1 P-4), Arizona (-12.9, No. 2) and Wake Forest (-10.4, No. 4)

“BABY JESUS” BREAKS CATCH RECORD, TOPS 1K

• WR Malachi Toney has served as the top-performing freshman wide receiver in the country through the first 15 games of his college career. Toney is Miami’s leader in all-purpose yards, catches, receiving & punt return yards.

• With five catches against Texas A&M in a CFP First Round game on Dec. 20, Toney moved into first place in single-season catches at Miami with 89, moving past Xavier Restrepo’s previous record of 85 set in 2023. He added to that total with five more catches in each of UM’s wins over Ohio State on Dec. 31 and Ole Miss on Jan. 8.

• Toney had his 13th game of the season with at least five catches last time out vs. Ole Miss, tied with Jamison Crowder for second-most in a single season by an ACC player (Jordan Addison, 14). If Toney has five catches vs. Indiana, he could match an FBS record for single-season games of at least five catches (14), last done by Rome Odunze of Washington in 2023. He needs one catch to become the eighth ACC player to record 100 catches.

• Toney broke UM’s previous freshman record for catches (49) and yards (934) – both by Ahmmon Richards in 2016. With 16 yards vs. Ohio State, he posted the eighth 1,000-yard season in UM history and first by a freshman. It also marked the third straight year Miami had a 1,000-yard receiver – joining only Ohio State to do so.

• Toney took home ACC Freshman of the Year and ACC Offensive Freshman of the Year honors this past season.

• A first-team All-ACC honoree, Toney was also named to the second team as an all-purpose player. PFF named him a First-Team All-America selection, while the Associated Press tabbed Toney to its All-America Second Team.

• Toney’s 94 catches double the next highest true freshman (Andrew Marsh, Michigan, 45) – and is also 300-plus yards ahead of Brown (1,008 to 651) for the most receiving yards of any true freshman in FBS. He is responsible for 30.0% of UM’s total receptions – tied for the highest percentage by a Miami player since 1996.

• Toney, whose nickname is “Baby Jesus,” scored the game-winning touchdown vs. Texas A&M. The Liberty City native is one of three freshmen to lead their team in receptions & yards (Marsh and Vernell Brown III of Florida).

MIAMI’S CFP WIN OVER OLE MISS WAS HISTORIC

• Following their 5-0 start to the season, the Hurricanes were ranked as high as No. 2 in the Associated Press top 25 released Oct. 5. UM was ranked No. 10 in the coaches poll and in the AP rankings, as well as the CFP poll.

• Miami’s resume was as impressive as any team’s in the country. The Hurricanes have seven AP ranked wins this year, having topped Notre Dame, USF and Florida State through in the first half of the season, all of whom were ranked in the AP poll released on Oct. 5, and topping No. 24 Pitt in its regular season finale. Prior to 2025, Miami hadn’t had five wins over AP ranked teams in the same season since 2004. With its win against CFP No. 6 Ole Miss, Miami made it seven AP Top 25 wins to set a new school record, besting the previous one in 1987 (six).

• Miami is one of two teams to play multiple games vs. AP Top 10 foes this season and not lose (Indiana also 3-0).

MIAMI HAS UPPED WIN TOTAL OVER LAST 4 YEARS

• The Hurricanes are one of just four programs who have upped their win total over the last four-year stretch, joining Texas A&M, Navy & New Mexico. Spanning head coach Mario Cristobal’s tenure at Miami, the Hurricanes went from 5 wins in 2022 (5-7) to 7 wins in 2023 (7-6) to 10 wins in 2024 (10-3) and now 12 wins in 2025 (12-2).

BAIN’S GAME vs. A&M CRACKS CFP RECORD BOOK

• DL Rueben Bain, Jr., delivered a dominant performance in Miami’s 10-3 win over Texas A&M on Dec. 20, finishing with five tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and a blocked field goal. Bain’s performance was tied for second-most sacks in a single CFP game (Christian Harris of Alabama in 2022, Kevin Dodd of Clemson in 2016) and the second-most tackles for loss (Christian Harris of Alabama in 2022, Dylan Horton of TCU in 2022).

HETHERMAN’S “E.S.V.” DEFENSE WREAKING HAVOC

• Mario Cristobal announced the hiring of Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman to the same post in January 2025. Hetherman arrived in Coral Gables and is a Broyles Award finalist in Year 1 at UM.

• Hetherman has made a flawless transition through the Hurricanes’ strong season. UM ranks No. 11 in total defense, allowing just 292.6 yards per game against an impressive schedule of opponents. Hetherman’s signature acronym, “E.S.V.” – has been on display all year. The acronym stands for Excitement, Swarm, Violence.

• Miami has allowed 78 “big plays” this season (33 runs of 12-or-more yards, 55 passes of 15-or-more), good for the 15th-best “big play” defensive percentage in all of FBS (9.43%). Miami’s “big play” pass percentage of 11.33% is fifth-best in FBS.

• In a measurement of “defensive mayhem” – which charts the percentage of plays where a defense forces the opposition into either a sack, tackle for loss, interception or a fumble that is recovered by the defense – the Hurricanes rank No. 10 in FBS with a percentage of 12.97%. UM’s 1.15 points-per-possession average is No.7 in FBS.

1ST-TEAM ALL-ACC PAIRING IS FBS’ TOP EDGE DUO

• Miami’s defensive end tandem of Rueben Bain, Jr., and Akheem Mesidor have been the top defensive end tandem in the country through conference championship weekend, and both were named to the All-ACC First Team.

• Among 250 defensive ends across Power-4, Bain is the No. 2 overall edge player by Pro Football Focus (93.1), while Mesidor ranks fifth (92.1). Both are considered among the top edge rush prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft.

• In PFF’s “run defense” grades among Power-4, Bain is fifth (87.1) while Mesidor is third (90.0). Bain is fifth by PFF in Power-4 “pass rush” (92.1), and Mesidor seventh (also 91.6). Bain is second in PFF pressures (80).

BECK ONE OF FIVE ACTIVE QBs TO TOP 10K MARK

• QB Carson Beck surpassed 10,000 career passing yards in UM’s win over Syracuse. Of the 64 quarterbacks to reach the 10,000 mark this century for power conference teams, Beck’s completion percentage is among the best.

• Beck’s 69.7 completion percentage on the journey past 10,000 trails only one players from power conferences: Colt McCoy (70.3%) and Graham Harrell (69.8%), ahead of Will Rogers (69.5%) & Brandon Weeden (69.5%).

FOLLOW THE BLUEPRINT: CANES ARE ON THE RISE

• Miami reached a number of notable milestones in 2024, its third season under Mario Cristobal. The Hurricanes managed only the second 10-win season in the last 20 years at Miami (2017), finished undefeated at home for the first time since 2002 and ended the season inside the Associated Press Top 20 at No. 18 – only its second finish that high since 2005. UM went from five wins (2022, 5-7) to seven (2023, 7-6) to 10 (2024, 10-3) under Cristobal.

• Miami added to that trajectory in 2025; the Hurricanes posted their second straight 10-win season – marking the first such back-to-back stretch for Miami since 2002/2003 – and earned their first College Football Playoff berth.

• The Hurricanes made it 11 wins in a single season for the first time since 2003 (11-2) at Texas A&M. Miami was one of only eight FBS teams to have won 10 games in back-to-back regular seasons in 2024 and 2025.

• The Hurricanes had 10 NFL Combine invites and its seven NFL Draft picks ranked sixth-most nationally. The Hurricanes had just one NFL Draft pick in the draft prior to Cristobal taking the helm, in 2022 – and it came in the seventh round (Jon Ford, Green Bay Packers).

• Cam Ward, the 2024 winner of the Davey O’Brien Award and Manning Award as the nation’s top quarterback, was selected with the No. 1 pick by the Tennessee Titans – it was the third No. 1 overall pick in program history.

BECK PLAYING HIS BEST FOOTBALL LATE IN YEAR

• For the second straight year, the Miami Hurricanes added one of the top quarterbacks in the country in the January transfer window, signing QB Carson Beck after an eye-popping career at Georgia, where he finished 24-3 as a starting quarterback with the Bulldogs. He threw for 7,912 yards, 58 touchdowns and 20 interceptions at UGA.

• Beck is one of just five active FBS quarterbacks to have surpassed 10,000 career passing yards (11,493, No. 1).

• In a win over No. Virginia Tech on Oct. 22, Beck threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns. The performance was Beck’s 11th career 300-yard game – he is one of just five FBS active QBs to have more than 10 such games.

• Beck currently ranks as the leader among FBS players in career passing yards (11,493), seventh in career passing efficiency (157.40) and fourth in career total offense (11,788).

• Beck’s 154.4 passer rating vs. AP Top 25 opponents all-time is the second-best mark in FBS since 2000, trailing only Baker Mayfield (162.9). He is ahead of Mason Rudolph (154.3) and Kevin Hogan (148.8) [minimum 500 att].

• He now owns a 37-5 record as a starting quarterback at the FBS level (.880), the best of any active player with more than 15 starts. Beck went 22-for-24 (91.7) against Bethune-Cookman, marking the highest completion rate by any Miami signal caller (min. 20 attempts) over the last 30 seasons.

• Beck, who assumed starting responsibilities at Georgia in 2023 as a fourth-year redshirt sophomore, led the Bulldogs to a 13-1 record and a win in the 2023 Capital One Orange Bowl, finishing just shy of a College Football Playoff berth in the four-team field. He was a member of back-to-back national championship teams as a backup.

• In his second year as the team’s starting quarterback in 2024, Beck led Georgia to the College Football Playoff with an 11-2 record. Beck was hurt in the 2024 SEC Championship Game against Texas, which Georgia won, 22- 19. He finished 2024 with 3,485 yards, a 64.7% completion percentage, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

• Beck underwent surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow after the SEC Championship Game. Though he did not throw during all of spring practice at Miami after enrolling in January while completing his rehab, he was cleared for full participation shortly thereafter and took part in all summer team activity.

UM DOMINATING IN FIRST QUARTERS SINCE NOVEMBER

• Miami has outscored opponents 30-3 in the first quarter in eight games since Nov. 1 and has not allowed a point in the first quarter of four straight games – Miami’s longest streak since a five-game run in 2016. The only teams to allow fewer first-quarter points in that time have played three fewer games (Notre Dame, New Mexico – zero).

• The three first-quarter points allowed in that time are the fewest an ACC team has allowed in any eight-game span since Miami in 2006 (September 9 – November 4 – also three).

TRENCH MONSTERS REWARDED FOR BELIEF IN UM

• Miami’s tandem of Rueben Bain, Jr., and Francis Mauigoa – considered five-star talents out of high school – signed with Miami following a 5-7 season in 2022. Both players were rewarded after serving as cornerstones of the program over the previous three years.

• Bain and Mauigoa – both projected to be first-round NFL draft picks in April – earned major recognition from both the ACC and from a national perspective. All-ACC first-teamers both, Bain was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year while Mauigoa was named the winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy honoring the league’s top blocker. Mauigoa was the second in program history (Eric Winston, 2005) while Bain was the first such honoree.

• During the College Football Awards Show broadcast on ESPN on Dec. 12, Bain and Mauigoa were both selected as first-team All-Americans by Walter Camp – ensuring their names are raised to the rafters of the practice facility.

FLETCHER ON VERGE OF NEW CFP RUSH RECORD

• RB Mark Fletcher, Jr. has totaled 395 rushing yards in three CFP games this season, just 81 shy of Ezekiel Elliott’s record set in 2014 (476). Fletcher’s 459 career postseason rushing yards are second-most of any ACC player this century behind P.J. Daniels of Georgia Tech’s 535.

• Fletcher was a key member of UM’s offensive attack through its impressive season, but did not play vs. Syracuse or NC State to injury. He returned for Miami’s stretch run and has delivered a dominant CFP run.

• Fletcher’s career-high 172 yards vs. Texas A&M were the ninth-most in a CFP game all-time and the most since Brian Robinson of Alabama recorded 204 yards on 12/31/2021. It was Fletcher’s fourth 100-yard game of 2025.

• He is one of only five Hurricanes to have five 100-yard rushing games in a single season since UM joined the ACC, and the first to do it in nearly a decade (Mark Walton – 6 in 2016). UM is 5-0 when Fletcher rushes for 100+.

• Fletcher’s 172 rushing yards in the win over the Aggies were the most ever by an ACC player in a CFP game, and the third most by a Hurricane in any game over the last 10 years (Mark Walton, 204; Damien Martinez, 179).

• In his last home game vs. Stanford on Oct. 25, Fletcher had the first three-touchdown game of his career in a win over the Cardinal to go along with the fifth 100-yard game of his career (and third this season). Fletcher has rushed for nine touchdowns this season, matching his amount in 2024. He’s the second UM player this century to have at least nine rushing scores in consecutive seasons, joining Mark Walton (2015-2016).

• Fletcher scored the 14th, 15th and 16th rushing touchdown of his career at Hard Rock Stadium vs. Stanford, moving him into sole possession of second-most touchdowns at the facility by a Hurricane. He trails only Duke Johnson, who had 17 career TDs at Hard Rock Stadium, where Miami moved prior to the 2008 season.

BALLHAWK FITZGERALD TIED FOR P-4 INT LEAD

• DB Bryce Fitzgerald recorded the game-sealing interception in the back of the end zone – his second pick of the day – to clinch Miami’s victory over Texas A&M in Kyle Field on Dec. 20, quieting a crowd of 104,000-plus. His performance marked only the fourth multi-interception performance in the history of the College Football Playoff.

• Earlier this year, Fitzgerald recorded an interception for the second straight game against USF on Sept.13, picking off Byrum Brown to end what was the nation’s longest passing streak without an INT (252 straight attempts). Fitzgerald is tied with Indiana’s Louis Moore for the Power-4 lead with six picks, ranking second in all of FBS.

TONEY MAKES HISTORY WITH 89TH CATCH OF ‘25

• WR Malachi Toney broke the freshman record for yards vs. Pitt, and then took the single-season mark for catches by any UM player in the CFP opener. He has 1,089 yards. The freshman yards record was previously held by Ahmmon Richards (934 in 2016).

• Toney is one of only three true freshmen in the country to lead his team in receiving yards and receptions, and was a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Award as the top freshman. In the CFP quarterfinal, he broke Xavier Restrepo’s single-season catch record – he now has 99 catches, a new UM standard.

THORPE SEMIFINALIST DOMINATES IN CFP RETURN

• Second-Team All-ACC pick DB Keionte Scott was among UM’s most dynamic defensive players before getting hurt vs. Syracuse. In his return vs. Texas A&M, he had a team-high 10 tackles and 3.0 TFLs with two sacks.

MIAMI LEADS POWER-4 IN FG PCT. SINCE 2020

• The Hurricanes have been the most accurate field-goal kicking team in all of Power 4 over the last six seasons. UM has made 85.0 percent of its field goal attempts since 2020 (113/133), trailing Texas State (86.5) + Miami (OH) (85.3). The only other Power-4 team in the top five over that stretch is Georgia, who ranks fifth (84.6% – 121/143).

MESIDOR IS NATION’S TOP ACTIVE SACK ARTIST

• A key member of Miami’s defensive line who has been stellar through Miami’s 2025 season, veteran edge rusher Akheem Mesidor is first among active FBS players with 33.5 sacks over the course of his career. Mesidor, who grew up in Ottawa, Canada, spent much of his high school career traveling to the U.S. for recruiting camps.

• Now in his sixth year, Mesidor spent the first two seasons of his career (2020-21) at West Virginia before transferring to Miami. He is one of five players with more than 25 career sacks at the FBS level.

DANIELS & MARION BEEN KEY TO 2025 OFFENSE

• The Hurricanes lost their top-six pass-catchers by receptions from a season ago, when the Hurricanes had the No. 1 offense in the country. Miami’s three starting wide receivers were all making their debuts on Aug. 31 vs. Notre Dame: transfers CJ Daniels (LSU) and Keelan Marion (BYU) as well as true freshman Malachi Toney.

• The trio combined for 14 catches totaling 157 yards and two touchdowns in Miami’s 27-24 win. Toney was targeted 10 times – more than any other player – while both he and Daniels had touchdown catches.

• Daniels is one of only two active FBS players with 2,900 receiving yards (2,934) and 25 touchdowns (28) over their careers at the FBS level. The other is Arkansas State’s Corey Rucker (4,121, 28). Daniels’ eye-popping onehanded score vs. ND was named the Crunch Time Play of the Week by the Football Writers Association (FWAA).

• Daniels ranks sixth among all FBS players with 2,934 career receiving yards. Including Daniels, there are only 11 active in FBS who have 2,500-or-more receiving yards.

“HURRICANE BAIN” HAS FOUR SACKS IN 2025 CFP

• One of the top performers in the nation this season was DL Rueben Bain, Jr., who burst onto the scene with a dominant rookie campaign that resulted in ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2023.

• Bain delivered one of the best outings by any player in the history of the College Football Playoff in Miami’s game vs. Texas A&M; his four tackles for loss were tied for second-most ever in a CFP game, as were his three sacks. He added another sack vs. Ohio State – only the fourth-ever CFP stretch recorded of four sacks in two games.

• The standout junior was twice named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week this year; Bain was recognized following standout performances against both Notre Dame (Aug. 31) and Florida (Sept. 20). A first-team All-American by Walter Camp and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, he was one of four Lott Trophy finalists for 2025.

MIAMI RARELY LOSES WHEN LEADING AFTER 3Q

• The Hurricanes have a 72-3 record (.960) when leading after three quarters since 2017, which trails only Alabama (111-4, .965) and Ohio State (108-4, .965) among Power-4 teams. It is the fifth-best mark in FBS.

HURRICANES LOOKING FOR EIGHTH STRAIGHT WIN

• Miami is looking to end a season on a winning streak of longer than five games for the first time since winning the 2001 national championship, when they won 12 straight. Since 2000, UM’s only longer winning streak to end a season was in 2000 (10); it has already surpassed 2016 (five straight) and 2003 (four straight).

BECK STEPS UP GAME WHEN LIGHTS ARE BRIGHT

• Carson Beck has been outstanding against ranked opponents this season and throughout his career. He is second in passer rating against AP Top 25 opponents this year (160.6 – minimum 100 attempts) trailing only Fernandeo Mendoza (197.0). Over his career, he has a 154.4 passer rating against ranked opponents – trailing only Baker Mayfield (162.9) – minimum 500 attempts vs. ranked foes.

MIAMI ON PACE FOR HISTORIC ACC T.O.P. MARK

• The Hurricanes are averaging 33:42 in time of possession this season – the fifth-best in the ACC since 2000, trailing 2014 Georgia Tech (34.09), 2011 Virginia Tech (34:07), 2009 Georgia Tech (33:49) & 2014 Pittsburgh (33:49).

HURRICANES GETTING TO QB AT HIGHEST CLIP

• Miami’s 47 sacks on defense lead the FBS this season and are the most by Miami since 2002 (also 47).

MIAMI PROTECTING HOME FIELD AT HARD ROCK

• The Hurricanes had won 10 straight home games dating back to Sept. 7, 2024 – a stretch that encapsulated the entirety of 2024 and included Miami’s 5-0 start to 2025 – before falling, 24-21, to Louisville on Oct. 17.

• Miami’s 10-game home winning streak was tied for the fourth-longest active streak among FBS programs and was one of only six double-digit home winning streaks across the entirety of FBS entering Week 8.

• In the modern era of Miami Hurricanes Football (since 1979), Miami’s 10-game home winning streak was the third-longest, trailing only two streaks: a 58-game stretch at the Orange Bowl that began on Oct. 12, 1985 and ended on Sept. 24, 1994 – the longest home winning streak in college football history – as well as a stretch of 26 straight games at “The OB” from Oct. 30, 1999 – Oct. 18, 2003.

OLE MISS WIN WAS 15TH STRAIGHT NON-CON ‘W’

• Miami has won 15 straight games against non-conference opponents, finishing 4-0 in each of the last three seasons (2023, 2024, 2025) during the regular season and adding CFP wins vs. Texas A&M, Ohio State & Ole Miss.

• The Hurricanes’ current stretch is tied for its longest streak since a 15-game run between 2000 and 2003.

BROWN WAS ONE OF JUST 30 IN 1,100/15 CLUB

• Despite having two running backs – Mark Fletcher, Jr. and Jordan Lyle – that will play massive roles for Miami’s offense in 2025, Mario Cristobal went out and added one of the best players at the FCS level to the roster this offseason – former North Dakota State running back CharMar “Marty” Brown (pronounced like Shemar).

• Brown was one of 30 DI (FBS/FCS) players last season to record at least 1,100 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns last season, and is the only active underclassman among that group. He is a redshirt sophomore.

• Brown, the Jerry Rice Award winner as the top freshman player in Football Championship Division last season, was a member of the Stats Perform, FCS Football Central and Phil Steele FCS Freshman All-America teams. Brown won Missouri Valley Football Conference Newcomer of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors, becoming just the third Bison player and sixth in league history to sweep both awards.

• The Omaha, Neb., native led all FCS freshmen in rushing attempts (244), yards (1,181) and touchdowns (15).