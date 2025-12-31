Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes vs. Ohio State ... how to watch, start time, game notes & more

GOODYEAR COTTON BOWL CLASSIC

10 Miami (11-2, 6-2 ACC) VS. 3 Ohio State (12-1, 9-0 B1G)

Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Stadium: AT&T Stadium (80,000)

Series History: Ohio State leads, 3-2

Miami / Miami Gardens: Miami leads, 1-0

Columbus: Ohio State leads, 2-0

Neutral Site: Series tied, 1-1

Last Meeting: Miami won, 24-6 (Sept. 17, 2011)

Television: ESPN

Talent: Dave Pasch (pxp), Dusty Dvoracek (color), Taylor McGregor (sideline), Quint Kessenich (sideline)

Radio: 104.3 WQAM Talent: Joe Zagacki, Don Bailey, Jr., Josh Darrow

Spanish Radio: Radio Libre 790 AM Talent: Alfredo Alvarez, Joe Martinez

MIAMI GAME NOTES

QUICK HITS

• The Miami Hurricanes continue their fourth season under the direction of head coach Mario Cristobal with a matchup against Ohio State in the 90th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 31.

• Miami, seeded No. 10, is continuing its first-ever run in the College Football Playoff after toppling No. 7 seed Texas A&M, 10-3, on the road on Dec. 20.

• UM dominated A&M at the line of scrimmage, with RB Mark Fletcher, Jr. recording a career-high 172 rush yards and the defense compiling seven sacks.

• In year-end ACC awards, DE Rueben Bain, Jr. was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year, WR Malachi Toney was ACC Rookie of the Year and OL Francis Mauigoa won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

• Miami had a school-record 19 players earn All-ACC recognition, headlined by four first-team picks: Bain, Jr., Toney, Mauigoa and DE Akheem Mesidor.

NOTABLE

• #10 Miami continues its fourth season under head coach Mario Cristobal with a College Football Playoff Quarterfinal matchup vs. No. 3 Ohio State at the 90th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 31. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.

• The Hurricanes entered the season ranked in the top 10 of both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls, checking in at No. 10 in both rankings, and rose to as high as No. 2 in both polls entering Week 8. Miami, ranked No. 10 in all three major polls to end the year, earned the final at-large spot for the College Football Playoff after compiling an impressive resume.

• Among UM’s top performers has been QB Carson Beck, who arrived from Georgia via transfer portal. Beck, who missed spring practices while recovering from UCL surgery, has a 35-5 (.875) record as a starting FBS QB, the best of any active player (minimum five games). THE MATCHUP

• #10 Miami continues its maiden voyage into the College Football Playoff against No. 3 Ohio State at the 90th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Dec. 31 at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET for this CFP quarterfinal.

• Ohio State carries an all-time 3-2 lead in the series history, but the two teams have not met since 2011, when Miami topped the visiting Buckeyes, 24-6, in a home matchup. The series is tied, 1-1, in contests at neutral sites.

• The Dec. 31 matchup marks Cristobal’s second game against the Buckeyes as a head coach; a Cristobal-led Oregon knocked off OSU, 35-28, to end the program’s 23-game winning streak at The Horseshoe on Sept. 11, 2021.

A LOOK BACK: UM TOPS A&M IN COLLEGE STATION

• The No. 10 seed Hurricanes topped No. 7 Texas A&M, 10-3, in their College Football Playoff First Round matchup at Kyle Field on Dec. 20. Miami stymied an explosive Aggies offense in front of 104,122 fans.

• RB Mark Fletcher, Jr. enjoyed a career outing for the Hurricanes offense, rushing for a personal-best 172 yards on 17 carries. WR Malachi Toney scored the game-winning touchdown on a rush late in the fourth quarter.

• Miami’s defense was brilliant in the victory, totaling three turnovers, nine tackles for loss and seven sacks to keep a dominant A&M outfit in check. DL Rueben Bain, Jr., had four tackles for loss with a career-high three sacks.

• A&M put together its best drive of the day in response to Toney’s touchdown run, but the second interception of the day from DB Bryce Fitzgerald in the end zone with under a minute left sealed Miami’s 10-3 victory.

• DB Keionte Scott made his return for UM and had a team-high 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.

HURRICANES MAKE HISTORY WITH FIRST CFP BID

• The Hurricanes made history by qualifying for their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff, earning the No. 10 seed in the 12-team postseason field. Miami was the only team from the ACC selected. It was the first College Football Playoff win by any team in the state of Florida in the CFP’s history.

• Exactly four years to the date of Mario Cristobal’s introductory press conference as head football coach at the University of Miami (Dec. 7, 2021), the Hurricanes were slotted in the field (Dec. 7, 2025) for the first time..

• Miami (10-2) closed the regular season as one of the most complete teams in the country, ranking second in the ACC in scoring offense at 34.1 points per game while leading the league in scoring defense at just 13.8 points allowed per contest. The Hurricanes also led the ACC in total defense, surrendering only 277.8 yards per game.

• On offense, Miami averaged 425.8 yards per game to help earn an at-large bid. The Hurricanes posted 5,110 total yards with 50 total touchdowns across 12 games, including 27 passing touchdowns and 23 rushing scores.

• Through the air, Miami led the ACC in passing efficiency at 165.47 while completing 73.88 percent of its throws for 3,310 yards. Defensively, Miami held opponents to just 86.8 rushing yards per game, the best mark in the ACC.

PROGRAM-RECORD 19 HURRICANES ARE ALL-ACC

• Headlined by four first team honorees, Miami set a program record with 19 all-conference players. WR Malachi Toney, DL Rueben Bain, DL Akheem Mesidor and OL Francis Mauigoa headlined Miami’s first-team selections.

• Five Hurricanes collected Second Team recognition: DL Ahmad Moten Sr., DB Keionte Scott, all-purpose standout Toney, DB Jakobe Thomas and OL Anez Cooper. QB Carson Beck, OL James Brockermeyer, LB Wesley Bissainthe, OL Markel Bell and RB Mark Fletcher Jr. were named to the All-ACC Third Team.

• LB Mo Toure, DB Zechariah Poyser, WR Keelan Marion, DB Damari Brown and DL David Blay, Jr. were honorable mention picks, making it the second straight year Miami broke its own program record for honorees.

IMPRESSIVE MIAMI STREAK LEADING NATION, ACC

• UM’s .808 winning percentage since the start of 2024 is the best in the ACC, ahead of second-place SMU (.731).

• The Hurricanes are 21-5 since the start of the 2024 season, with none of their five losses over that stretch coming by more than six points. Miami’s 26-game stretch with no loss coming by more than six points is the second longest active nationwide (Ohio State – 29) and the longest by UM since a 40-game stretch from 1999-2002.

• Dating back to Week 11 of the 2023 season, the Hurricanes have not lost a game by more than seven points (30 straight games) – now the longest active such streak in FBS. Trailing Miami and No. 2 in the nation is UM’s opponent in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Ohio State (29 straight games).

MIAMI ONE OF JUST 8 WITH SAME ‘STARTING 5’ OL

• Under the watchful eye of offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, the Miami Hurricanes were one of just eight teams in all of FBS to start the same five players every game during the 2025 regular season (LT Markel Bell, LG Matt McCoy, C James Brockermeyer, RG Anez Cooper, RT Francis Mauigoa).

• The Hurricanes’ impressive group, named to the Midseason Honor Roll for the Joe Moore Award for the third straight year, have only 58 negative plays on offense this year, which is the fifth-lowest in Power-4 and tied for the eighth-fewest in FBS. Only Cincinnati (47), Maryland (50), Iowa (56) & USC (57) have fewer negative plays in P4.

• Miami ranks No. 6 in FBS (No. 1 in ACC) in tackles for loss allowed per game (3.69) and No. 10 in FBS and No. 2 in ACC in sacks allowed (1.00). Behind its powerful line, UM ranks No. 7 in FBS in time of possession (33:09).

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT YoY AMONG FBS’ BEST

• The Hurricanes’ defense was not up to par in 2024, surrendering 25.3 points per game to rank No. 70 in FBS. Under new defensive coordinator and Broyles Award finalist Corey Hetherman, Miami ranks No. 6 in FBS and No. 1 in ACC, allowing 13.0 points per game.

• Under Hetherman, in his only year as defensive coordinator, Minnesota was No. 9 in PPG (16.9). Hetherman was one of five finalists selected for the Broyles Award, honoring the nation’s top assistant coach.

• Miami is one of 12 FBS teams that have improved their scoring defense by over 10 points per game from the 2024 season to the 2025 season (-12.3 per game) and was third among “power conference” teams in year-overyear improvement – joining Texas Tech (-23.9), Arizona (-12.9), Wake Forest (-11.0) and Virginia (-8.3) in top five.

“BABY JESUS” BREAKS CATCH RECORD VS. A&M

• WR Malachi Toney has served as the top-performing freshman wide receiver in the country through the first 13 games of his college career. Toney is Miami’s leader in all-purpose yards, catches, receiving & punt return yards.

• With five catches against Texas A&M in a CFP First Round game on Dec. 20, Toney moved into first place in single-season catches at Miami with 89, moving past Xavier Restrepo’s previous record of 85 set in 2023.

• Toney had already broken Miami’s previous freshman record for both catches (49) and yards (934) – both by Ahmmon Richards in 2016. He is on the verge of only the eighth 1,000-yard season by a receiver in Miami history.

• One of five finalists for the Shaun Alexander Award honoring the nation’s top freshman, Toney took home ACC Freshman of the Year and ACC Offensive Freshman of the Year honors in the league’s end-of-season awards.

• A first-team All-ACC honoree, Toney was also named to the second team as an all-purpose player. PFF named him a First-Team All-America selection, while the Associated Press tabbed Toney to its All-America Second Team.

• Toney’s 89 catches double the next highest true freshman (Andrew Marsh, Michigan, 42) – and is also 300-plus yards ahead of Brown (992 to 641) for the most receiving yards of any true freshman in FBS. He is responsible for 30.3% of UM’s total receptions this season and has compiled a whopping 1,359 all-purpose yards.

• Toney, whose nickname is “Baby Jesus,” scored the game-winning touchdown vs. Texas A&M. The Liberty City native is one of three freshmen to lead their team in receptions & yards (Marsh and Vernell Brown III of Florida).

MIAMI’S WIN OVER T-25 AGGIES WAS HISTORIC

• Following their 5-0 start to the season, the Hurricanes were ranked as high as No. 2 in the Associated Press top 25 released on Oct. 5. Now ranked No. 10 in both the coaches poll and in the AP rankings, UM has been included in the top 25 of both polls for the entirety of the season.

• Miami’s resume was as impressive as any team’s in the country. The Hurricanes have five AP ranked wins this year, having topped Notre Dame, USF and Florida State through in the first half of the season, all of whom were ranked in the AP poll released on Oct. 5, and topping No. 24 Pitt in its regular season finale. Prior to 2025, Miami hadn’t had five wins over AP ranked teams in the same season since 2004 (also four). With its win against Texas A&M Saturday, Miami made it five AP Top 25 wins for the first time since 2001. Miami’s record is six (1987).

• Miami’s No. 2 ranking in the Associated Press top 25 released on Oct. 12 was tied for the highest of any Mario Cristobal-coached team in his career (earlier this year, UM also ranked No. 2); Cristobal’s previous high was No. 3 at Oregon, obtained during Week 4 of the 2021 season (#3/#3).

• With a No. 5 ranking in the Associated Press poll attained on Sept. 2, the Hurricanes made it back-to-back years to crack the top five of the AP for the first time since a six-season run from 2000-05. Miami was ranked No. 10 in both preseason polls.

POSTSEASON AWARDS 2025 SEASON:

• Rueben Bain, Jr. Lott Trophy finalist, 1st team All-America (consensus), ACC Def. Player of the Year, 1st-Team All-ACC

• Francis Mauigoa Jacobs Blocking Trophy, 1st team All-America (consensus), 1st-Team All-ACC, Polynesian POY finalist

• Malachi Toney 1st Team All-ACC, 2nd Team All-America (AP), 2nd Team All-America (Sporting News), ACC Rookie of the Year, ACC Offensive ROY, National Offensive True Freshman of the Year (On3), Freshman All-America, Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Year finalist

• James Brockermeyer 1st-Team All-America (CBS), 3rd-Team All-ACC

• Keionte Scott 2nd-Team All-America (CBS), 2nd-Team All-ACC

• Akheem Mesidor 1st Team All-ACC, 2nd Team All-America (Sporting News)

• Jakobe Thomas 2nd-Team All-ACC

• Anez Cooper 2nd-Team All-ACC

• Carson Beck 3rd-Team All-ACC

• Wesley Bissainthe 3rd-Team All-ACC

MIAMI HAS UPPED WIN TOTAL OVER LAST 4 YEARS

• The Hurricanes are one of just three programs who have upped their win total over the last four-year stretch, joining just Texas A&M and New Mexico. Spanning head coach Mario Cristobal’s tenure at Miami, the Hurricanes went from 5 wins in 2022 (5-7) to 7 wins in 2023 (7-6) to 10 wins in 2024 (10-3) and now 11 wins in 2025 (11-2).

BAIN’S GAME vs. A&M CRACKS CFP RECORD BOOK

• DL Rueben Bain, Jr., delivered a dominant performance in Miami’s 10-3 win over Texas A&M on Dec. 20, finishing with five tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and a blocked field goal. Bain’s performance was tied for second-most sacks in a single CFP game (Christian Harris of Alabama in 2022, Kevin Dodd of Clemson in 2016) and the second-most tackles for loss (Christian Harris of Alabama in 2022, Dylan Horton of TCU in 2022).

HETHERMAN’S “E.S.V.” DEFENSE WREAKING HAVOC

• Mario Cristobal announced the hiring of Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman to the same post in January 2025. Hetherman arrived in Coral Gables and is a Broyles Award finalist in Year 1 at UM.

• Hetherman has made a flawless transition through the Hurricanes’ strong season. UM ranks No. 11 in total defense, allowing just 281.5 yards per game against an impressive schedule of opponents. Hetherman’s signature acronym, “E.S.V.” – has been on display all year. The acronym stands for Excitement, Swarm, Violence.

• Miami has allowed 71 “big plays” this season (29 runs of 12-or-more yards, 42 passes of 15-or-more), good for the 8th-best “big play” defensive percentage in all of FBS (8.72%). Miami’s “big play” pass percentage of 10.00% is second-best in FBS. UM is one of 21 teams after the CFP First Round games to allow 40-or-fewer plays of 20-plus yards (40) and is the only team to not allow a touchdown of 40 yards or longer – either passing or rushing.

• In a measurement of “defensive mayhem” – which charts the percentage of plays where a defense forces the opposition into either a sack, tackle for loss, interception or a fumble that is recovered by the defense – the Hurricanes rank No. 7 in FBS, posting a percentage of 13.64%. UM’s 1.07 points-per-drive average is No. 6 in FBS.

1ST-TEAM ALL-ACC PAIRING IS FBS’ TOP EDGE DUO

• Miami’s defensive end tandem of Rueben Bain, Jr., and Akheem Mesidor have been the top defensive end tandem in the country through conference championship weekend, and both were named to the All-ACC First Team.

• Among 250 defensive ends across Power-4, Bain is the No. 2 overall edge player by Pro Football Focus (92.7), while Mesidor ranks fifth (92.1). Both are considered among the top edge rush prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft.

• In PFF’s “run defense” grades among Power-4 players, Bain is third (92.6) while Mesidor is fourth (92.5). Bain is sixth by PFF in Power-4 “pass rush” (91.7), tied with Mesidor (also 91.7). Bain is third in FBS in pressures (65).

BECK ONE OF TWO ACTIVE QBs TO TOP 10K MARK

• QB Carson Beck surpassed 10,000 career passing yards in UM’s win over Syracuse. Of the 63 quarterbacks to reach the 10,000 mark this century for power conference teams, Beck’s completion percentage is among the best.

• Beck’s 69.8 completion percentage on the journey past 10,000 trails only one players from power conferences: Colt McCoy (70.3%); he is ahead of Graham Harrell (69.8%), Will Rogers (69.5%) and Brandon Weeden (69.5%).

FOLLOW THE BLUEPRINT: CANES ARE ON THE RISE

• Miami reached a number of notable milestones in 2024, its third season under Mario Cristobal. The Hurricanes managed only the second 10-win season in the last 20 years at Miami (2017), finished undefeated at home for the first time since 2002 and ended the season inside the Associated Press Top 20 at No. 18 – only its second finish that high since 2005. UM went from five wins (2022, 5-7) to seven (2023, 7-6) to 10 (2024, 10-3) under Cristobal.

• Miami added to that trajectory in 2025; the Hurricanes posted their second straight 10-win season – marking the first such back-to-back stretch for Miami since 2002/2003 – and earned their first College Football Playoff berth.

• The Hurricanes made it 11 wins in a single season for the first time since 2003 (11-2) last time out at Texas A&M. Miami was one of only eight FBS teams to have won 10 games in back-to-back regular seasons in 2024 and 2025.

• The Hurricanes had 10 NFL Combine invites and its seven NFL Draft picks ranked sixth-most nationally. The Hurricanes had just one NFL Draft pick in the draft prior to Cristobal taking the helm, in 2022 – and it came in the seventh round (Jon Ford, Green Bay Packers).

• QB Cam Ward, the winner of the Davey O’Brien Award and Manning Award as the nation’s top quarterback, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans – it was the third No. 1 overall pick in program history.

FLETCHER POSTS 9TH-HIGHEST CFP YARD TOTAL

• RB Mark Fletcher, Jr. was a key member of UM’s offensive attack through its impressive season, but did not play vs. Syracuse or NC State to injury. He returned for Miami’s stretch run and delivered a dominant CFP outing.

• Fletcher’s career-high 172 yards vs. Texas A&M were the ninth-most in a CFP game all-time and the most since Brian Robinson of Alabama recorded 204 yards on 12/31/2021. It was Fletcher’s sixth 100-yard game of 2025.

• In his last home game vs. Stanford on Oct. 25, Fletcher had the first three-touchdown game of his career in a win over the Cardinal to go along with the fifth 100-yard game of his career (and third this season). Fletcher has rushed for nine touchdowns this season, matching his amount in 2024. He’s the second UM player this century to have at least nine rushing scores in consecutive seasons, joining Mark Walton (2015-2016).

• Fletcher scored the 14th, 15th and 16th rushing touchdown of his career at Hard Rock Stadium vs. Stanford, moving him into sole possession of second-most touchdowns at the facility by a Hurricane. He trails only Duke Johnson, who had 17 career TDs at Hard Rock Stadium, where Miami moved prior to the 2008 season.

• Vs. USF, Fletcher had his second 100-yard, multi-TD game of his career against an AP ranked team (Louisville, 2023). Fletcher now has six career 100-yard games – his game USF was his first since 11/18/23 vs. Louisville.

BALLHAWK FITZGERALD TIED FOR P-4 INT LEAD

• DB Bryce Fitzgerald recorded the game-sealing interception in the back of the end zone – his second pick of the day – to clinch Miami’s victory over Texas A&M in Kyle Field, quieting a crowd of 104,000-plus. His performance marked only the fourth multi-interception performance in the history of the College Football Playoff.

• Earlier this year, Fitzgerald recorded an interception for the second straight game against USF on Sept.13, picking off Byrum Brown to end what was the nation’s longest passing streak without an INT (252 straight attempts).

• Fitzgerald is tied with Indiana’s Louis Moore for the Power-4 lead with six picks, ranking second in all of FBS.

TONEY MAKES HISTORY ON 89TH CATCH, NEAR 1K

• WR Malachi Toney broke the freshman record for yards vs. Pitt, and then took the single-season mark for catches by any UM player in the CFP opener. He has 992 yards. The freshman yards record was previously held by Ahmmon Richards (934 in 2016). Toney is one of only three true freshmen in the country to lead his team in receiving yards and receptions, and is a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Award as the top freshman. Last time out, he broke Xavier Restrepo’s single-season catch record – he now has 89 catches this season, a new UM standard.