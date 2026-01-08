Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes vs. Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl ... how to watch, start time, game notes & more

10 Miami (12-2, 6-2 ACC) VS. 6 Mississippi (13-1, 7-1 SEC)

Date: Thursday, January 8, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Glendale, Arizona

Stadium: State Farm Stadium (63,400)

Series History: Mississippi leads, 2-1

Miami / Miami Gardens: Mississippi leads, 2-1

Oxford: N/A

Neutral Site: N/A

Last Meeting: Miami won, 20-7 (Oct. 26, 1951)

Television: ABC

Talent: Chris Fowler (pxp), Kirk Herbstreit (color), Holly Rowe (siddeline), Laura Rutledge (sideline)

Radio: 104.3 WQAM Talent: Joe Zagacki, Don Bailey, Jr., Josh Darrow

Spanish Radio: Radio Libre 790 AM Talent: Alfredo Alvarez, Joe Martinez

MIAMI GAME NOTES

QUICK HITS

• The Miami Hurricanes continue their fourth season under the direction of head coach Mario Cristobal with a matchup against Mississippi in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 8. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

• Seeded #10, UM is continuing its first-ever run in the CFP after toppling #7 Texas A&M (10-3) and #2 Ohio State (24-14) in its first two playoff games.

• RB Mark Fletcher, Jr. (115 APY, 1 TD) was named Offensive MVP of the 90th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, while DB Keionte Scott (four tackles, picksix) took home the game’s Defensive MVP honors.

• In year-end ACC awards, DE Rueben Bain, Jr. was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year, WR Malachi Toney was ACC Rookie of the Year and OL Francis Mauigoa won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

• Miami had a school-record 19 players earn All-ACC recognition, headlined by four first-team picks: Bain, Jr., Toney, Mauigoa and DE Akheem Mesidor. STORYLINES

• No. 10 Miami continues its fourth season under head coach Mario Cristobal with a College Football Playoff Semifinal matchup vs. No. 6 Mississippi at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on January 8. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

• Miami, ranked No. 10 in all three major polls to end the year, earned the final at-large spot for the College Football Playoff after compiling an impressive resume. In its first two playoff games, it topped No. 7 Texas A&M, 10-3, in College Station and beat No. 2 Ohio State, 24-14, in the 90th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. This is Miami’s first trip to the CFP.

• Among UM’s top performers has been QB Carson Beck, who arrived from Georgia via transfer portal. Beck, who missed spring practices while recovering from UCL surgery, has a 36-5 (.878) record as a starting FBS QB, the best of any active player (minimum five games). THE MATCHUP

• No. 10 Miami continues its maiden voyage in the College Football Playoff vs. No. 6 Mississippi at the 2026 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in a CFP semifinal on Jan. 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET.

• While the Rebels carry a close all-time lead in the series history (2-1), the two teams have not met since 1951 – a 20-7 Miami win over visiting Ole Miss. All three matchups have come in Miami (1936, 1940, 1951).

• UM’s trip to the Fiesta Bowl is its fifth all-time and first since 2002 – a 31-24 loss to Ohio State in what was the BCS National Championship Game. The Hurricanes are 0-4 all-time in the Fiesta Bowl (1985, 1987, 1994, 2002).

A LOOK BACK: UM OUSTS DEFENDING CHAMP OSU

• The No. 10 seed Hurricanes continued their impressive start to the college football postseason with a 24-14 win over defending national champions Ohio State in the 2025 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31. The win was Miami’s first bowl win since 2016 and its second straight CFP victory.

• RB Mark Fletcher, Jr. was named J. Curtis Sanford Offensive Most Valuable Player with 125 all-purpose yards (90 rushing yards) and one receiving touchdown, while DB Keionte Scott (four tackles, 72-yard interception return for touchdown) took home the Felix R. McKnight Trophy as the game’s Defensive Most Valuable Player.

• Miami’s defense was impressive in the victory, holding the potent Ohio State rushing attack to just 45 total yards while finishing with two interceptions and five sacks. DE Akheem Mesidor had two of Miami’s five sacks.

• Sporting a 17-14 lead with 5:56 remaining in the fourth quarter, Miami marched down the field on a 10-play, 70- yard drive that was capped by a 5-yard touchdown run from RB CharMar “Marty” Brown to seal the win.

• DB Jakobe Thomas picked off Ohio State QB Julian Sayin on the Buckeyes’ final drive to clinch the victory.

HURRICANES MAKE HISTORY WITH FIRST CFP BID

• The Hurricanes made history by qualifying for their first-ever berth in the College Football Playoff, earning the No. 10 seed in the 12-team postseason field. Miami was the only team from the ACC selected. It was the first College Football Playoff win by any team in the state of Florida in the CFP’s history.

• Exactly four years to the date of Mario Cristobal’s introductory press conference as head football coach at the University of Miami (Dec. 7, 2021), the Hurricanes were slotted in the field (Dec. 7, 2025) for the first time..

• Miami (10-2) closed the regular season as one of the most complete teams in the country, ranking second in the ACC in scoring offense at 34.1 points per game while leading the league in scoring defense at just 13.8 points allowed per contest. The Hurricanes also led the ACC in total defense, surrendering only 277.8 yards per game.

• On offense during the regular season, UM averaged 425.8 yards per game to help earn an at-large bid. Miami posted 5,110 total yards with 50 total touchdowns across 12 games, including 27 passing TDs and 23 rushing.

• Through the air, Miami led the ACC in passing efficiency at 165.47 while completing 73.88 percent of its throws for 3,310 yards. Defensively, Miami held opponents to just 86.8 rushing yards per game, the best mark in the ACC.

PROGRAM-RECORD 19 HURRICANES ARE ALL-ACC

• Headlined by four first team honorees, Miami set a program record with 19 all-conference players. WR Malachi Toney, DL Rueben Bain, DL Akheem Mesidor and OL Francis Mauigoa headlined Miami’s first-team selections.

• Five Hurricanes collected Second Team recognition: DL Ahmad Moten Sr., DB Keionte Scott, all-purpose standout Toney, DB Jakobe Thomas and OL Anez Cooper. QB Carson Beck, OL James Brockermeyer, LB Wesley Bissainthe, OL Markel Bell and RB Mark Fletcher Jr. were named to the All-ACC Third Team.

• LB Mo Toure, DB Zechariah Poyser, WR Keelan Marion, DB Damari Brown and DL David Blay, Jr. were honorable mention picks, making it the second straight year Miami broke its own program record for honorees.

IMPRESSIVE MIAMI STREAK LEADING NATION, ACC

• UM’s .815 winning percentage since the start of 2024 is the best in the ACC, ahead of second-place SMU (.731). The Hurricanes are 22-5 since the start of the 2024 season, with none of their five losses over that stretch coming by more than six points.

• Dating back to Week 11 of the 2023 season, the Hurricanes have not lost a game by more than seven points (31 straight games) – now the longest active such streak in FBS. Trailing Miami and No. 2 in the nation was UM’s opponent in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Ohio State (29 straight games) – but it came to an end on Dec. 31.

CONSISTENT O-LINE THE DRIVER BEHIND OFFENSE

• Under the watchful eye of offensive line coach Alex Mirabal, the Hurricanes were one of eight teams in FBS to start the same five every game during the 2025 regular season (LT Markel Bell, LG Matt McCoy, C James Brockermeyer, RG Anez Cooper, RT Francis Mauigoa). Samson Okunlola started at LG vs. Ohio State.

• The Hurricanes’ impressive group, named to the Midseason Honor Roll for the Joe Moore Award for the third straight year, have only 64 negative plays on offense this year – despite playing in 14 games. It’s the fewest among any College Football Playoff team and the eighth-fewest in Power-4. It’s tied for 11th-fewest in all of FBS.

• Miami ranks No. 6 in FBS (No. 1 in ACC) in tackles for loss allowed per game (3.71) and No. 9 in FBS and No. 2 in ACC in sacks allowed (1.07). Behind its powerful line, UM ranks No. 6 in FBS in time of possession (33:09).

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT YoY AMONG FBS’ BEST

• The Hurricanes’ defense was not up to par in 2024, surrendering 25.3 points per game to rank No. 70 in FBS. Under new defensive coordinator and Broyles Award finalist Corey Hetherman, Miami ranks No. 4 in FBS and No. 1 in ACC, allowing 13.1 points per game.

• Under Hetherman, in his only year as defensive coordinator, Minnesota was No. 9 in PPG (16.9). Hetherman was one of five finalists selected for the Broyles Award, honoring the nation’s top assistant coach.

• Miami is one of 11 FBS teams that have improved their scoring defense by over 10 points per game from the 2024 season to the 2025 season (-12.2 per game) and was third among “power conference” teams in year-overyear improvement – joining Texas Tech (-23.0, No. 1 P-4), Arizona (-12.9, No. 2) and Wake Forest (-11.0, No. 4)

“BABY JESUS” BREAKS CATCH RECORD, TOPS 1K

• WR Malachi Toney has served as the top-performing freshman wide receiver in the country through the first 14 games of his college career. Toney is Miami’s leader in all-purpose yards, catches, receiving & punt return yards.

• With five catches against Texas A&M in a CFP First Round game on Dec. 20, Toney moved into first place in single-season catches at Miami with 89, moving past Xavier Restrepo’s previous record of 85 set in 2023. He added to that total with five more catches in Miami’s win over Ohio State on Dec. 31 in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

• Toney broke UM’s previous freshman record for catches (49) and yards (934) – both by Ahmmon Richards in 2016. With 16 yards vs. Ohio State, he posted the eighth 1,000-yard season in UM history and first by a freshman. It also marked the third straight year Miami had a 1,000-yard receiver – joining only Ohio State to do so.

• Toney took home ACC Freshman of the Year and ACC Offensive Freshman of the Year honors this past season.

• A first-team All-ACC honoree, Toney was also named to the second team as an all-purpose player. PFF named him a First-Team All-America selection, while the Associated Press tabbed Toney to its All-America Second Team.

• Toney’s 94 catches double the next highest true freshman (Andrew Marsh, Michigan, 45) – and is also 300-plus yards ahead of Brown (1,008 to 651) for the most receiving yards of any true freshman in FBS. He is responsible for 30.0% of UM’s total receptions – tied for the highest percentage by a Miami player since 1996.

• Toney, whose nickname is “Baby Jesus,” scored the game-winning touchdown vs. Texas A&M. The Liberty City native is one of three freshmen to lead their team in receptions & yards (Marsh and Vernell Brown III of Florida).

MIAMI’S CFP WIN OVER BUCKEYES WAS HISTORIC

• Following their 5-0 start to the season, the Hurricanes were ranked as high as No. 2 in the Associated Press top 25 released Oct. 5. UM is now ranked No. 10 in the coaches poll and in the AP rankings, as well as the CFP poll.

• Miami’s resume was as impressive as any team’s in the country. The Hurricanes have six AP ranked wins this year, having topped Notre Dame, USF and Florida State through in the first half of the season, all of whom were ranked in the AP poll released on Oct. 5, and topping No. 24 Pitt in its regular season finale. Prior to 2025, Miami hadn’t had five wins over AP ranked teams in the same season since 2004. With its win against CFP No. 2 Ohio State, Miami made it six AP Top 25 wins to tie the school record, which was set in 1987 (also six).

• Miami is one of two teams to play multiple games vs. AP Top 10 foes this season and not lose (Indiana also 3-0).

• Miami’s No. 2 ranking in the Associated Press top 25 released on Oct. 12 was tied for the highest of any Mario Cristobal-coached team in his career (earlier this year, UM also ranked No. 2).

• With a No. 5 ranking in the Associated Press poll attained on Sept. 2, the Hurricanes made it back-to-back years to crack the top five of the AP for the first time since a six-season run from 2000-05.

MIAMI HAS UPPED WIN TOTAL OVER LAST 4 YEARS

• The Hurricanes are one of just three programs who have upped their win total over the last four-year stretch, joining just Texas A&M and New Mexico. Spanning head coach Mario Cristobal’s tenure at Miami, the Hurricanes went from 5 wins in 2022 (5-7) to 7 wins in 2023 (7-6) to 10 wins in 2024 (10-3) and now 12 wins in 2025 (12-2).

BAIN’S GAME vs. A&M CRACKS CFP RECORD BOOK

• DL Rueben Bain, Jr., delivered a dominant performance in Miami’s 10-3 win over Texas A&M on Dec. 20, finishing with five tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks and a blocked field goal. Bain’s performance was tied for second-most sacks in a single CFP game (Christian Harris of Alabama in 2022, Kevin Dodd of Clemson in 2016) and the second-most tackles for loss (Christian Harris of Alabama in 2022, Dylan Horton of TCU in 2022).

HETHERMAN’S “E.S.V.” DEFENSE WREAKING HAVOC

• Mario Cristobal announced the hiring of Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman to the same post in January 2025. Hetherman arrived in Coral Gables and is a Broyles Award finalist in Year 1 at UM.

• Hetherman has made a flawless transition through the Hurricanes’ strong season. UM ranks No. 10 in total defense, allowing just 285.1 yards per game against an impressive schedule of opponents. Hetherman’s signature acronym, “E.S.V.” – has been on display all year. The acronym stands for Excitement, Swarm, Violence.

• Miami has allowed 78 “big plays” this season (31 runs of 12-or-more yards, 47 passes of 15-or-more), good for the 9th-best “big play” defensive percentage in all of FBS (8.93%). Miami’s “big play” pass percentage of 10.33% is second-best in FBS. UM is one of 30 teams after the CFP Quarterfinal games to allow 45-or-fewer plays of 20-plus yards (43) and is the only team to not allow a touchdown of 40 yards or longer – either passing or rushing.

• In a measurement of “defensive mayhem” – which charts the percentage of plays where a defense forces the opposition into either a sack, tackle for loss, interception or a fumble that is recovered by the defense – the Hurricanes rank No. 7 in FBS with a percentage of 13.75%. UM’s 1.07 points-per-possession average is No.7 in FBS.

1ST-TEAM ALL-ACC PAIRING IS FBS’ TOP EDGE DUO

• Miami’s defensive end tandem of Rueben Bain, Jr., and Akheem Mesidor have been the top defensive end tandem in the country through conference championship weekend, and both were named to the All-ACC First Team.

• Among 250 defensive ends across Power-4, Bain is the No. 3 overall edge player by Pro Football Focus (92.6), while Mesidor ranks fourth (92.4). Both are considered among the top edge rush prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft.

• In PFF’s “run defense” grades among Power-4, Bain is seventh (86.2) while Mesidor is second (90.6). Bain is fifth by PFF in Power-4 “pass rush” (92.1), and Mesidor seventh (also 91.6). Bain is second in PFF pressures (74).

BECK ONE OF TWO ACTIVE QBs TO TOP 10K MARK

• QB Carson Beck surpassed 10,000 career passing yards in UM’s win over Syracuse. Of the 64 quarterbacks to reach the 10,000 mark this century for power conference teams, Beck’s completion percentage is among the best.

• Beck’s 69.9 completion percentage on the journey past 10,000 trails only one players from power conferences: Colt McCoy (70.3%); he is ahead of Graham Harrell (69.8%), Will Rogers (69.5%) and Brandon Weeden (69.5%).

FOLLOW THE BLUEPRINT: CANES ARE ON THE RISE

• Miami reached a number of notable milestones in 2024, its third season under Mario Cristobal. The Hurricanes managed only the second 10-win season in the last 20 years at Miami (2017), finished undefeated at home for the first time since 2002 and ended the season inside the Associated Press Top 20 at No. 18 – only its second finish that high since 2005. UM went from five wins (2022, 5-7) to seven (2023, 7-6) to 10 (2024, 10-3) under Cristobal.

• Miami added to that trajectory in 2025; the Hurricanes posted their second straight 10-win season – marking the first such back-to-back stretch for Miami since 2002/2003 – and earned their first College Football Playoff berth.

• The Hurricanes made it 11 wins in a single season for the first time since 2003 (11-2) at Texas A&M. Miami was one of only eight FBS teams to have won 10 games in back-to-back regular seasons in 2024 and 2025.

• The Hurricanes had 10 NFL Combine invites and its seven NFL Draft picks ranked sixth-most nationally. The Hurricanes had just one NFL Draft pick in the draft prior to Cristobal taking the helm, in 2022 – and it came in the seventh round (Jon Ford, Green Bay Packers).

• Cam Ward, the 2024 winner of the Davey O’Brien Award and Manning Award as the nation’s top quarterback, was selected with the No. 1 pick by the Tennessee Titans – it was the third No. 1 overall pick in program history.

BECK PLAYING HIS BEST FOOTBALL IN NOVEMBER

• For the second straight year, the Miami Hurricanes added one of the top quarterbacks in the country in the January transfer window, signing QB Carson Beck after an eye-popping career at Georgia, where he finished 24-3 as a starting quarterback with the Bulldogs. He threw for 7,912 yards, 58 touchdowns and 20 interceptions at UGA.

• Beck is one of just five active FBS quarterbacks to have surpassed 10,000 career passing yards (11,225, No. 1).

• In a win over No. Virginia Tech on Oct. 22, Beck threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns. The performance was Beck’s 11th career 300-yard game – he is one of just five FBS active QBs to have more than 10 such games.

• Beck currently ranks as the leader among FBS players in career passing yards (11,225), sixth in career passing efficiency (158.02) and fourth in career total offense (11,526).

• Beck broke Miami’s record for consecutive passes completed with 24 in a stretch from Nov. 15-22. In Miami’s win over the Hokies, Beck had his 17th career game with multiple passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. That is the second most among active FBS players behind Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia (21).

• He now owns a 35-5 record as a starting quarterback at the FBS level (.875), the best of any active player with more than 15 starts. Beck went 22-for-24 (91.7) against Bethune-Cookman, marking the highest completion rate by any Miami signal caller (min. 20 attempts) over the last 30 seasons.

• Beck, who assumed starting responsibilities at Georgia in 2023 as a fourth-year redshirt sophomore, led the Bulldogs to a 13-1 record and a win in the 2023 Capital One Orange Bowl, finishing just shy of a College Football Playoff berth in the four-team field. He was a member of back-to-back national championship teams as a backup.

• In his second year as the team’s starting quarterback in 2024, Beck led Georgia to the College Football Playoff with an 11-2 record. Beck was hurt in the 2024 SEC Championship Game against Texas, which Georgia won, 22- 19. He finished 2024 with 3,485 yards, a 64.7% completion percentage, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

TRENCH MONSTERS REWARDED FOR BELIEF IN UM

• Miami’s tandem of Rueben Bain, Jr., and Francis Mauigoa – considered five-star talents out of high school – signed with Miami following a 5-7 season in 2022. Both players were rewarded after serving as cornerstones of the program over the previous three years.

• Bain and Mauigoa – both projected to be first-round NFL draft picks in April – earned major recognition from both the ACC and from a national perspective. All-ACC first-teamers both, Bain was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year while Mauigoa was named the winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy honoring the league’s top blocker. Mauigoa was the second in program history (Eric Winston, 2005) while Bain was the first such honoree.

• During the College Football Awards Show broadcast on ESPN on Dec. 12, Bain and Mauigoa were both selected as first-team All-Americans by Walter Camp – ensuring their names are raised to the rafters of the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility. Bain was named a finalist for the Lott Trophy, while Mauigoa is a finalist for Polynesian Player of the Year. By the end of awards season, both were named consensus All-Americans.

FLETCHER POSTS 9TH-HIGHEST CFP YARD TOTAL

• RB Mark Fletcher, Jr. was a key member of UM’s offensive attack through its impressive season, but did not play vs. Syracuse or NC State to injury. He returned for Miami’s stretch run and has delivered a dominant CFP run.

• Fletcher’s career-high 172 yards vs. Texas A&M were the ninth-most in a CFP game all-time and the most since Brian Robinson of Alabama recorded 204 yards on 12/31/2021. It was Fletcher’s fourth 100-yard game of 2025.

• He is one of only five Hurricanes to have four 100-yard rushing games in a single season since UM joined the ACC, and the first to do it in nearly a decade (Mark Walton – 6 in 2016). UM is 4-0 when Fletcher rushes for 100+.

• Fletcher’s 172 rushing yards in the win over the Aggies were the most ever by an ACC player in a CFP game, and the third most by a Hurricane in any game over the last 10 years (Mark Walton, 204; Damien Martinez, 179).

• In his last home game vs. Stanford on Oct. 25, Fletcher had the first three-touchdown game of his career in a win over the Cardinal to go along with the fifth 100-yard game of his career (and third this season). Fletcher has rushed for nine touchdowns this season, matching his amount in 2024. He’s the second UM player this century to have at least nine rushing scores in consecutive seasons, joining Mark Walton (2015-2016).

• Fletcher scored the 14th, 15th and 16th rushing touchdown of his career at Hard Rock Stadium vs. Stanford, moving him into sole possession of second-most touchdowns at the facility by a Hurricane. He trails only Duke Johnson, who had 17 career TDs at Hard Rock Stadium, where Miami moved prior to the 2008 season.

BALLHAWK FITZGERALD TIED FOR P-4 INT LEAD

• DB Bryce Fitzgerald recorded the game-sealing interception in the back of the end zone – his second pick of the day – to clinch Miami’s victory over Texas A&M in Kyle Field on Dec. 20, quieting a crowd of 104,000-plus. His performance marked only the fourth multi-interception performance in the history of the College Football Playoff.

• Earlier this year, Fitzgerald recorded an interception for the second straight game against USF on Sept.13, picking off Byrum Brown to end what was the nation’s longest passing streak without an INT (252 straight attempts). Fitzgerald is tied with Indiana’s Louis Moore for the Power-4 lead with six picks, ranking second in all of FBS.

TONEY MAKES HISTORY WITH 89TH CATCH OF ‘25

• WR Malachi Toney broke the freshman record for yards vs. Pitt, and then took the single-season mark for catches by any UM player in the CFP opener. He has 992 yards. The freshman yards record was previously held by Ahmmon Richards (934 in 2016).

• Toney is one of only three true freshmen in the country to lead his team in receiving yards and receptions, and was a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Award as the top freshman. Last time out, he broke Xavier Restrepo’s single-season catch record – he now has 89 catches this season, a new UM standard.

THORPE SEMIFINALIST DOMINATES IN CFP RETURN

• Second-Team All-ACC pick DB Keionte Scott was among UM’s most dynamic defensive players before getting hurt vs. Syracuse. In his return vs. Texas A&M, he had a team-high 10 tackles and 3.0 TFLs with two sacks.

MIAMI LEADS POWER-4 IN FG PCT. SINCE 2020

• The Hurricanes have been the most accurate field-goal kicking team in all of Power 4 over the last six seasons. UM has made 85.5 percent of its field goal attempts since 2020 (112/131), trailing only Texas State (86.3, 88/102). The only other Power-4 team in the top five over that stretch is Georgia, who ranks fifth (84.6% – 121/143).

MESIDOR ADDS TO ACTIVE SACK LEAD VS. OSU

• A key member of Miami’s defensive line who has been stellar through Miami’s 2025 season, veteran edge rusher Akheem Mesidor is first among active FBS players with 33.5 sacks over the course of his career. Mesidor, who grew up in Ottawa, Canada, spent much of his high school career traveling to the U.S. for recruiting camps.

• Now in his sixth year, Mesidor spent the first two seasons of his career (2020-21) at West Virginia before transferring to Miami. He is one of five players with more than 25 career sacks at the FBS level, joining Trey Moore – Texas (30.5), David Bailey – Texas Tech (28.0), Cashius Howell – Texas A&M (27.0) and Gabe Jacas – Illinois (27.0).

“HURRICANE BAIN” HAS FOUR SACKS IN 2025 CFP

• One of the top performers in the nation this season was DL Rueben Bain, Jr., who burst onto the scene with a dominant rookie campaign that resulted in ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2023.

• Bain delivered one of the best outings by any player in the history of the College Football Playoff in Miami’s game vs. Texas A&M; his four tackles for loss were tied for second-most ever in a CFP game, as were his three sacks. He added another sack vs. Ohio State – only the fourth-ever CFP stretch recorded of four sacks in two games.

• The standout junior was twice named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week this year; Bain was recognized following standout performances against both Notre Dame (Aug. 31) and Florida (Sept. 20). A first-team All-American by Walter Camp and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, he was one of four Lott Trophy finalists for 2025.