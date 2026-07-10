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Gary Ferman's Mailbag: July questions and answers

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Gary Ferman@CaneSport
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(photo by Neil Gershman)

The Miami Hurricanes are in the midst of July workouts with fall drills approaching fast, and CaneSport Publisher Gary Ferman is here to take on all your questions:

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