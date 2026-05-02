VOTE NOW: Hurricanes Bracket Voting By Fans To Determine All-Time Best Miami Running Back

CaneSport is billed as the ultimate fan site, and now we’re seeking to uncover the ultimate Miami Hurricane. Over the next several weeks we will be unveiling our all-time top eight Canes at each position … and then it’s up to you, the fan, to vote in our tournament-style bracket to advance players to the final round. In the end, each position will have a victor. And then we will pit those players against each other to determine the All-Time Miami Hurricanes GOAT.

QB GOAT NOMINEES

Along the way we’ll be figuring out our first- and second-team All-Miami Hurricanes Offense, Defense and Special Teams.

Each of our position breakdowns will include our top group, and those that didn’t make the cut but were highly deserving. We chose these after a CaneSport editorial meeting looking at all the top players over the years.

Now it’s your turn to decide the winner. We will wait 48 hours for everyone to get their votes in each round and then move along. Ties will be broken by an extended runoff.

Today’s voting is for the All-Time Miami Running Backs GOAT. Below are your eight finalists, and those that came close to making the cut. You can vote for your choice BY CLICKING HERE. Each nominee is listed in alphabetical order, and selections are based on their Miami career only:

VOTE NOW: Miami Hurricanes GOAT RB

NOMINEE: OTTIS ANDERSON

Making The Case: The first back at Miami to rush for 1,000 yards in a season (1,266 in 1978, including eight games with over 100 yards out of the team’s 11). During his playing days he shattered eight of the program’s long-standing rushing records including career rushing yards with 3,331 (now second-most in progam history to Duke Johnson), all-purpose yards with 4,265 and most 100 yard games with 13. He was a first-team All-American in 1978. His powerful style of running and domination of opponents make him one of the Miami all-time legends.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “He played in an era of losing Miami teams, so perhaps he should get some more oomph to his resume because of that. Not only did he run for 3,331 yards from 1975-78 but he had two 100-yard kickoff returns.”

NOMINEE: CHUCK FOREMAN

Making The Case: Those who have followed the program since the early 1970s know Chuck Foreman belongs somewhere of the list of the all-time greats. He played on three losing teams from 1970-72 but was a first-team Sporting News All-American and ended with 3,365 all-purpose yards and 882 kickoff return yards with 17 total touchdowns. Foreman had 1,555 all-purpose yards in 1972 and 1,467 in 1971. He played cornerback, running back and wide receiver during his career as a Hurricane, and finished his UM career with 1,631 rushing yards and caught 56 passes for 732 yards.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “This was a bit of a modern football running back before his time, just a great athlete with the skillset to excel on either side of the ball.”

NOMINEE: FRANK GORE

Making The Case: Gore’s Miami career was shortened by injury and leaving early for the NFL. Plus he was buried on the 2001 depth chart behind Willis McGahee and Clinton Portis (he had 562 yards and 9.1 yards per carry that season including 124 yards on just 6 carries and 2 touchdowns against West Virginia). A knee injury cost him the 2002 season, then in ‘03 he became the first Miami back to record three 100-yard rushing games to start a season. He rushed for 468 yards on 89 carries (a 5.3 yd. avg.) and scored 4 touchdowns in less than five games before he suffered another serious knee injury. Prior to the injury, Gore had gained 127 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns in Miami’s 38-33 come-from-behind victory over the Florida Gators, including the game winning score on a 12-yard burst with 1:44 left in the game. In 2004 he led the Canes with 945 yards rushing on 197 carries (4.8 yard avg.) and scored 8 touchdowns. So in three seasons played he rushed for 1,975 yards and averaged 5.7 yards per carry. Not too shabby.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “I knew when he was a freshman he’d be special. I’ve never seen a guy with vision and instincts like him from Day 1.”

NOMINEE: JAMES JACKSON

Making The Case: Jackson (1997-200) ended his Miami career with 2,953 rush yards and 3,231 total yards along with 29 TDs. After redshirting the 1996 season, he made his mark the next year by eclipsing Chuck Foreman’s freshman record of 557 rush yards set in 1969. He ran for 596 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 7.3 yards per carry. His 187 yards on 18 carries against Temple was, at the time, the fourth-highest single game total in UM history. Backing up Edgerrin James as a sophomore in 1998, Jackson rushed for 545 yards on 82 carries for a 6.6 per carry average. In 1999, freshman Clinton Portis got the headlines, even eclipsing Jackson’s two-year old freshman record, but James did his usual workmanlike job despite missing three games due to injury, gaining 782 yards on a team-leading 169 carries. As a senior in 2000, he became the fifth Hurricane to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season, gaining 1,006 with 11 touchdowns. Miami finished ranked No. 2 that season and laid the foundation for the title run in 2001. He was just a steady, rock-solid performer year after year.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “It’s amazing when you start researching and remembering and it was James that started in 2000 on a running backs roster that included Davenport, Payton, Portis and McGahee.”

NOMINEE: EDGERRIN JAMES

Making The Case: He ended his Cane career second on UM’s all-time rushing list (2,960 yards), third in all-purpose yards (3,590), second in touchdowns (32), tied for the most 100-yard games (14), tied with Clinton Portis for first in total touchdowns (35), and he had that memorable 299-yard rushing game vs. UCLA in 1998 plus a 271-yard outing against Boston College in 1997. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons as a dominant offensive force for the Canes. His powerful yet elusive running style and outstanding vision dominated opponent after opponent.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Everyone who was a Cane fan at the time remembers his school-record 299 yards rushing and three touchdowns, including the game winner with 50 seconds to go, in the 49-45 victory over third-ranked UCLA at the Orange Bowl in the 1998 final regular-season game.”

NOMINEE: DUKE JOHNSON

Making The Case: One of those do-everything backs, Johnson excelled as a runner, receiving back and returner during his Miami career. During the span of 2012-14 he amassed 3,519 rush yards (first all-time in Miami history), 719 receiving yards and 1,288 KOR yards including two TDs. As a freshman he was second in program history regardless of year with 2,060 all-purpose yards, then in 2013 he rushed for 920 yards and 6 TDs in eight games and in ’14 he ran for 1,652 yards and 10 TDs along with 38 catches for 421 yards. His combination of speed and elusiveness made every time he touched the ball a home run potential play.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “Out of high school he was a top recruit who could have gone anywhere and he stayed home and he didn’t disappoint. He’s one of the most exciting players I’ve covered at Miami.”

NOMINEE: WILLIS MCGAHEE

Making The Case: A consensus All-American in 2002 in just two seasons playing he managed to place eighth on the school’s all-time rushing list (2,067 yards), third in touchdowns (31), and fourth AND fifth in rushing for one game (204 and 205 yards). And he holds the school record for most rushing touchdowns in a game, six against Virginia Tech in the wild 2002 battle the Canes won 56-45 in the Orange Bowl. He also has the all-time most productive rushing season in Cane history, with 1,753 rush yards in 2002. McGahee’s combination of power and speed made him arguably the nation’s most purely talented running back until his tough injury in the national title game in ’02.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “I remember covering him at Miami and how in the offseason he’d be pulling cars down streets as part of his workouts. If I had to pick one back with the best combination of pure strength and speed, it’s McGahee hands down.”

NOMINEE: CLINTON PORTIS

Making The Case: He ended his Miami career fourth on UM’s all-time rushing list (2,523), sixth in touchdowns (21), and tied for first for the most 100-yard games (14). Portis burst on the scene as a freshman in 1999, carrying 27 times for 147 yards and a touchdown in his first start against East Carolina. He would set a UM freshman record by recording five 100-yard rushing games on his way to leading the team with 838 yards on 220 attempts, a 6 yard per carry average, and scoring 8 touchdowns. In 2000, Portis played a reserve role, rushing for 485 yards on 77 carries, a 6.3 yard average. The 2001 season saw Portis as the established starter and he did not disappoint, dominating opposing defenses by racking up 1,304 yards on 240 carries (5.4 avg) and 11 touchdowns. He highlighted the season with 104 yards on 20 carries and a 39-yard touchdown in the 2002 Rose Bowl National Championship win against Nebraska.

Quote During Our Deliberations About Him: “My favorite thing about covering Portis was how great he was with the media. He’d literally predict how many yards he’d get before a game, including saying he’d run for over 200 vs. FSU one year. That’s swagger.”

JUST MISSED THE CUT: Don Bosseler, Melvin Bratton, Graig Cooper, Jim Dooley, Eddie Dunn, Cleveland Gary, Najeh Davenport, Danyell Ferguson, Alonzo Highsmith, Javarris James, Jack Losch, Stephen McGuire