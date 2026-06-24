Fans Crown the Miami Hurricanes GOAT: Michael Irvin Appreciative, Gets Emotional Over Miami’s Resurgence

Starting May 1, CaneSport began its GOAT series targeting the one-and-only all-time Miami Hurricane. That culminated with Miami fan voting on the CaneSport message boards that now is over.

And your all-time Miami Hurricanes GOAT is … drum roll please … MICHAEL IRVIN!

It’s a well-deserved honor. If the TV show Survivor touts “outwit, outplay, outlast,” perhaps this one was best summed up as “out-swagger, out-speed, out-dominate.” There was only one survivor.

Today it’s only fitting that the GOAT have his CaneSport induction ceremony. Publisher Gary Ferman caught up with the greatest Miami Hurricane of all time.

“Now, I am going to accept it because it’s what the people voted,” Irvin told Ferman while wearing his `U Legends’ T-shirt. “But I’m not going to say that would have been the way I voted this thing. Honestly, there are just so many other exterior things that I think is coming into this present vote. This is not just purity on football ability, because on football ability I wouldn’t have won the receiver category. Football ability alone, the best greatest wide receiver to ever put on a pair of pads from the University of Miami, I don’t even know if I can see it that way. The greatest wide receiver may really have been Eddie Brown. Now, the greatest talent is Andre Johnson. You know what I’m saying. … I remember when Andre came around the corner and they said, `Michael, we found the next Michael Irvin.’ And he ran a 4.3? What? So I appreciate that from the people, because that is a class among class. We joke about it all the time, have this argument all the time – who is the greatest living Hurricane? Me, Ed (Reed), Ray (Lewis), we yell out (picks). So I appreciate you guys settling this for me. I’m going to put this up in their face! Physical skillset, I probably rank the lowest.”

Where he might rank the highest?

“Determination, heart, will – things change (when you consider those aspects),” Irvin says, pointing to the NBA title game as an example of the intangibles that helped the Knicks win out. “That’s the difference between team sports. I am the least physically gifted, but I know more about bringing guys together than any of them, all of them put together.”

Later in the interview, Irvin tears up and has to pause to compose himself while talking about waiting for this program to get back to where it belonged.

“We’re done with the offseason of saying `Oh my God, when will we ever get back to those big games?’” Irvin says while wiping away tears. “We already filled that now. We did that. The offseason – `Miami has fallen so far off,’ this and that, so many negative (things). Now is the kind of offseason we want to be having. We’re talking about who is the greatest ever because now you see so much greatness on the field. I think that’s all been built back now. … I’m telling you, we’re going to have a great team this year.”

Irvin says making the title game last year has changed Miami players’ lives and infected them with the will to get back to that pinnacle. He singles out QB Darian Mensah and how at Legends Camp he went up to every former great to shake their hands.

(Neil Gershman-Zooba Images)

“I need to see stuff like that,” Irvin said. “When I see stuff like that it tells me something – you understand what came before you and you understand what you must do going forward. … Cam Ward Part II. If Cam would have had this defense, if Cam had it we’d have had that (title). I thank Cam Ward every day, thanked him two days ago, texted him again. Because I told him this when he left: `Man, you put us back on the map.’”

Irvin’s bio in a nutshell: He played for Jimmy Johnson during the 1985-1987 seasons and ended his Miami career with 143 catches for 2,423 yards and 26 TDs (still holding up and ranking first in UM history) … including at one point a string of eight straight games with a touchdown catch. Perhaps his two biggest plays were at Tallahassee (1987) in the fourth quarter when he caught touchdown passes of 26 and 73 yards from Steve Walsh to cap a comeback from a 3-19 deficit in the 26-25 victory that eventually determined the national champion. And he had a 26-yard touchdown grab in the 20-16 victory over South Carolina that put the Canes in the national championship game … plus his 23-yard touchdown catch gave Miami a 17-7 lead over Oklahoma en route to a 20-14 victory in the Orange Bowl Classic for the title.

“I don’t even know what game I would say that sticks out – yes I would!” Irvin says. “What moment on the field would stick out is that touchdown against Oklahoma winning the championship and I went into the crowd. … The corner end zone, heading to the stands. That was the moment for me in college football that I would say is the one play that sticks out more than anything. And it was in Miami and the game-sealing touchdown.”

He’s The Playmaker for a reason.

And he wants to see a lot of playmakers (lowercase version) on this year’s team.

“When I walk on the field on Saturday there are two things that make me say we are good,” Irvin said. “First I walk right over to Mario Cristobal and the offensive line and I look at coach, he gives me a nod, `I’m good,’ then I go look at Jason Taylor. Thumbs up. I’m not worried about the rest. As long as we measure up on that offensive line, defensive line, we will always measure up. At all the other positions, skill positions, we have plenty. We just have to have what Mario gives us with that offensive line and JT with that defensive line. The rest will be history.”

This is not just purity on football ability, because on football ability I wouldn’t have won the receiver category. Football ability alone, the best greatest wide receiver to ever put on a pair of pads from the University of Miami, I don’t even know if I can see it that way. The greatest wide receiver may really have been Eddie Brown. Now, the greatest talent is Andre Johnson. Michael Irvin

Maybe The Playmaker II is also arriving with WR Malachi Toney coming off an All-American freshman season.

“He is a rock star’s rock star in Miami,” Irvin said. “Growing up in Miami, playing ball in Miami. Malachi is going to have the life. He’s so the right person for it. He’s such a mature young man, so far way beyond his years. Smart, way beyond years. I told him `Man, I wish I could have been that mature that that age.’ I don’t even know if I’m that mature at this age. And how settled he is. That’s what I love about our team the most – we are still bad boys on the field, but look what represents us – Malachi Toney and Mark Fletcher. You can’t find two better in all of pro, college, any football. You can’t find two people better.”

Irvin’s latest addition to his resume is Miami Legend Superfan. He was a massive sideline presence during the Canes’ run to the national title game last year. He says stopping doing work for the TV networks freed up his Saturdays, and UM reaped the benefits.

“I wanted to be at Miami so many times and couldn’t,” he says. “That opened my Saturdays and I started showing up Saturdays. The best you can do is try to be around. … I am tired Saturday night like I just played a game, dripping sweat.

“(Back in the day) when I run in that huddle third and 8, 9, we’re behind by a touchdown, six points and mounting this comeback, you know what I’m telling them? I tell them `I know you think this is just a game, but this is not just a game. Games like this determine how you live the rest of your life. You win here, you win at life. Come up short here and we come up short in life! And we’re not coming up short in life!! Let’s go!!!’”

Oh, and of course Irvin will rearrange his schedule to make it to Miami’s opening fall practice.

That’s just what GOAT’s do.

A final takeaway from Irvin? He says there might be some future competition for his GOATness.

“What if Mario leads us to that next championship, as a coach leads us to two championships?” Irvin says. “That will move Mario up. I was ready to put Mario on Mt. Rushmore last year if he won the championship. So if he comes back this year, we’ll have to keep this conversation moving.”

The results:

FIRST ROUND: Irvin won with 55.7 percent of the vote, finishing ahead of Andre Johnson’s 29.7 percent. Santana Moss just edged out Malachi Toney for third place, 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, and Eddie Brown checked in next at 2.9 percent.

SECOND ROUND: Irvin beat out Jeremy Shockey, 95.0 percent to 5.0 percent.

THIRD ROUND: Irvin won out vs. Edgerrin James, 83.8 percent to 16.2 percent.

FINAL ROUND: Irvin won out v. Ed Reed, 65.4 percent to 34.6 percent.

The course of the deliberations was perhaps best summed up by message board poster SylvaniaCane, who wrote “Come on, man. These are getting increasingly more difficult. It is seriously becoming like picking which child to save.” It’s not a bad analogy, considering the Miami Hurricanes have always preached they are one big family. As you scroll down this story, we also have all the results in a First Team GOAT, Second Team GOAT and Third Team GOAT format. The scary part of that is you really could look at that third team and think it could beat the first team. And how much fun is it to just look at those names on each of those GOAT teams and remember how amazing each of those players were for their respective teams. Heck, perhaps even imagine that first team all playing together against Ohio State’s GOATs or Notre Dame’s GOATs. We’re taking the Canes GOATs to beat any of them out there.

Thanks to the fans for participating and making this a fun off-season! Without further ado, here are your GOATs:

GOAT CHAMPION

MICHAEL IRVIN

GOAT RUNNER-UP

ED REED

OFFENSE GOAT 1ST TEAM

QB KEN DORSEY (32.2 percent of QB GOAT vote)

RB EDGERRIN JAMES (51.2 percent)

WR MICHAEL IRVIN (55.5 percent)

WR ANDRE JOHNSON (30.0 percent)

WR SANTANA MOSS (4.7 percent)

TE JEREMY SHOCKEY (67.2 percent)

OL BRYANT MCKINNIE (76.0 percent)

OL LEON SEARCY (8.5 percent)

OL JIM OTTO (5.7 percent)

OL FRANCIS MAUIGOA (4.9 percent)

OL KC JONES (1.7 percent)

PK CARLOS HUERTA (55.0 percent)

KR DEVIN HESTER (94.6 percent)

OFFENSE GOAT 2ND TEAM

QB CAM WARD (23.7 percent)

RB WILLIS MCGAHEE (25.4 percent)

WR MALACHI TONEY (4.1 percent)

WR EDDIE BROWN (2.8 percent)

WR REGGIE WAYNE (1.3 percent)

TE KELLEN WINSLOW, JR. (15.1 percent)

OL BRETT ROMBERG (1.3 percent)

OL VERNON CAREY (1.1 percent)

OL DENNIS HARRAH (0.8 percent)

OL JOAQUIN GONZALEZ (editor’s choice)

OL BRANDON LINDER (editor’s choice)

PK ANDY BORREGALES (16.3 percent)

KR SANTANA MOSS (3.1 percent)

OFFENSE GOAT 3RD TEAM

QB JIM KELLY (17.0 percent)

RB FRANK GORE (10.9 percent)

WR LAMAR THOMAS (1.1 percent)

WR XAVIER RESTREPO (0.4 percent)

WR RANDAL HILL (editor’s choice)

TE GREG OLSEN (9.3 percent)

OL RICHARD MERCIER (editor’s choice)

OL ERIC WINSTON (editor’s choice)

OL CHRIS MYERS (editor’s choice)

OL GREG RAKOCZY (editor’s choice)

OL JASON FOX (editor’s choice)

PK JOSE BORREGALES (5.6 percent)

KR KEVIN WILLIAMS (1.0 percent)

DEFENSE GOAT 1ST TEAM

DE TED HENDRICKS (15.8 percent)

DT JEROME BROWN (35.1 percent)

DT WARREN SAPP (23.2 percent)

DE RUEBEN BAIN (3.2 percent)

LB RAY LEWIS (57.6 percent)

LB DAN MORGAN (32.1 percent)

LB JON VILMA (4.5 percent)

CB RYAN MCNEIL (0.5 percent)

S ED REED (57.4 percent)

S SEAN TAYLOR (38.6 percent)

CB ANTREL ROLLE (0.3 percent)

P MATT BOSHER (11.9 percent)

DEFENSE GOAT 2ND TEAM

DE DANIEL STUBBS (1.4 percent)

DT VINCE WILFORK (9.5 percent)

DT RUSSELL MARYLAND (9.0 percent)

DE CALAIS CAMPBELL (editor’s choice)

LB MICHEAL BARROW (4.0 percent)

LB DARRIN SMITH (0.7 percent)

LB DJ WILLIAMS (0.5 percent)

CB PHILLIP BUCHANON (0.3 percent)

S BENNIE BLADES (2.8 percent)

S FRED MARION (0.3 percent)

CB MIKE RUMPH (editor’s choice)

P JEFF FEAGLES (6.3 percent)

DEFENSE GOAT 3RD TEAM

DE KENNY HOLMES (editor’s choice)

DT CORTEZ KENNEDY (2.9 percent)

DT JIM BURT (editor’s choice)

DE RUSTY MEDEARIS (editor’s choice)

LB DENZEL PERRYMAN (0.2 percent)

LB JON BEASON (0.2 percent)

LB JESSE ARMSTEAD (editor’s choice)

CB KELLY JENNINGS (editor’s choice)

S CJ RICHARDSON (editor’s choice)

S BRANDON MERIWEATHER (editor’s choice)

CB ARTIE BURNS (editor’s choice)

P LOU HEDLEY (0.9 percent)