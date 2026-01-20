Grading the Miami Hurricanes: Breaking down the national title game vs. Indiana

Grading the Miami Hurricanes: Breaking down the national title game vs. Indianaby: Matt Shodell2 hours agocanesportRead In AppJan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) passes the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn ImagesHere are your CaneSport position by position grades and analysis coming off the Miami Hurricanes' title game.