Grading the Miami Hurricanes: Breaking down the Ole Miss game

Grading the Miami Hurricanes: Breaking down the Ole Miss gameby: Matt Shodell18 minutes agocanesportRead In AppJan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn ImagesHere are your CaneSport position by position grades and analysis coming off the Miami Hurricanes' game.