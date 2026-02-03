Hoops notebook: Jai Lucas on Miami Hurricanes + ACC roundup

Miami won’t play again until Saturday, giving head coach Jai Lucas and his Miami Hurricanes basketball team several days to fine-tune ahead of the final month of the regular season.

This month projects as the Hurricanes’ toughest yet. They’ll play four teams ranked in the top 55 of the NET Rankings, as well as facing a road battle against in-state rival Florida State, which Miami recently lost to at home.

Lucas is focused on improving his team’s defense ahead of this difficult stretch of games.

“I think most of it has to be on the defensive end … Right now our defense is kind of holding us back,” Lucas said.

UM’s defense is statistically among the ACC’s upper third but has struggled as of late. Most recently, the Canes gave up a season-high 86 points to California. In that game, the Golden Bears shot 49% from the field and 43% from deep.

Looking ahead to Miami’s next opponent – Boston College – the Eagles hold the second-worst record in the ACC but are playing their best basketball of the season.

In their last four contests, Boston College defeated Syracuse and Pitt and lost to Notre Dame and No. 17 Virginia by a combined 17 points. The Eagles boast one of the best defensive teams in the ACC, ranking third in both blocked shots and points allowed per game.

“They’re big. They’re physical. They play hard,” Lucas said. “It’s another tough road game in the ACC, and that’s why it’s so good this year.”

Miami will also have to account for Boston College’s Donald Hand Jr, who Lucas calls an “all-conference caliber guard.”

Does Miami need more shooting?

The Hurricanes rank 17th in the ACC this year in total three-pointers made. Starting guards Tre Donaldson and Tru Washington and long-range specialist Timo Malovec are the only players who average at least one made three per game.

With that in mind, does Lucas plan on emphasizing the addition of more shooters this offseason?

“Yes and no,” Lucas said. “I say this all the time, the number one team in the country [Arizona] makes six threes per game … You just have to be really good at what we’re good at.”

Lucas did clarify, however, that UM “of course” needs more shooting. He also said that a team like Michigan, which ranks atop the Big Ten in points per game but sixth in three-pointers made per game, “has the perfect formula.”

Around the ACC

– Boston College head coach Eric Grant’s primary focus is on playing No. 4 Duke tonight. He did, however, share his early thoughts on the Hurricanes, whom the Eagles will face on Saturday at 2 pm.

“They’re talented, they’re long, they have a lot of good players.”

– There are many freshmen that are taking college basketball by storm. That includes the obvious likes of Duke’s Cameron Boozer, BYU’s AJ Dybantsa and Kansas’ Darryn Peterson, as well as many other players throughout the sport.

Virginia forward Thijs De Ridder is a name worth mentioning, although his situation is quite different than that of his first-year counterparts. For starters, he’s 23 years old. De Ridder had previously played professional basketball overseas from 2020–25, yet he still has three seasons of eligibility remaining after this year.

This season with the Cavaliers, De Ridder has averaged 17.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

“He’s an outstanding player,” Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel said about De Ridder. “He’s having a heck of a season. He’s one of the influx of talent to this league.”

– Miami won’t play SMU until March 4, but this road game could pit two bubble teams against each other. The Mustangs sport the top scoring offense in the ACC, led by point guard Boopie Miller.

Miller has played at a borderline All-American level this year, averaging 19.4 points and 6.6 assists per game. He has three games this year with at least 20 points and 10 assists.

“[Miller] does a great job operating out of the pick and roll,” NC State head coach Will Wade said. “Any time you’re a small guard you have to shoot it, and he can really, really shoot it.”

Notable Quotes

– FSU first-year head coach Luke Loucks, previously an NBA assistant with the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, when asked if NBA coaches are a better fit for the new age of college basketball: “I think there’s definitely a better familiarity … The tricky part for all coaches at this level of college is that you have to adjust, and the way you’ve done it the past 15-20 years may not work anymore.”

– Clemson head coach Brad Brownell when asked about the state of the sport, which has recently seen several players who previously played professionally join college basketball rosters during the middle of the season: “Bizarre is not the word for me anymore. I don’t know what to expect … I do think we’ve lost control here in terms of college sports … There’s got to be an age limit.”