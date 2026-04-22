Hurricanes Claim Comeback Victory Against Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes baseball team (30-11, 10-8 ACC) rallied late to knock off Florida Atlantic, 5-4, Wednesday night in Boca Raton, using a perfectly executed squeeze bunt from Jake Ogden in the ninth to push across the go-ahead run.

Miami’s Jake Dorn (5-0) earned the win, tossing a scoreless inning of relief with one strikeout. Florida Atlantic’s Tyler Murphy (1-5) was charged with the loss after allowing two runs on three hits over 1.0 inning. Lyndon Glidewell picked up his first save of the season, striking out two in a clean ninth to seal the comeback victory.

Miami drew the opening run, taking a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly from Derek Williams after Jake Ogden opened the game with a four-pitch walk, advanced to second on a stolen base and moved to third on a groundout by Max Galvin. The opening frame continued to go Miami’s way, as Brylan West delivered a two-out double to score Alex Sosa and extend the Hurricanes’ lead to 2-0.

The Hurricanes kept the momentum going in the top of the second, as freshman Gabriel Milano launched a solo home run, his third long ball of the season, to extend the lead to 3-0.

But Miami’s bats went quiet, and the Owls took full advantage in the middle innings. FAU got on the board in the fourth with a bases-loaded walk on four straight pitches, then took the lead moments later when a fielding error by Ogden allowed two runs to score. The Owls added to it in the fifth with an RBI single up the middle, quickly putting Miami behind, 4-3.

Down a run heading into the eighth, the Hurricanes’ bats reginited. After a leadoff single from Derek Williams, Alex Sosa registered a base hit of his own, deep enough to get Williams into scoring position. West returned to the plate to bring in the tying run on an RBI groundout, giving Miami all the momentum

Left-hander Jake Dorn and the Miami defense settled in to shut down the threat. Dorn issued a leadoff walk but quickly responded with a strikeout, and with the go-ahead run on first, the Hurricanes turned a 5-4-3 double play to erase FAU’s first chance at a late rally.

Now in the top of the ninth, Vance Sheahan worked a leadoff walk and moved into scoring position on a balk before Milano lined a single to right, putting runners on the corners with no outs. After a strikeout, Jake Ogden came through with a well-placed squeeze bunt that brought Sheahan home to give the Hurricanes a 5-4 advantage..

FAU threatened to respond in the bottom half, but Lyndon Glidewell shut the door quickly. The right-hander struck out the first two batters he faced and then induced a flyout to right to secure the comeback win.

Miami returns to Mark Light Field this weekend to host Cal for a three-game conference series, beginning Friday at 7 p.m. Live coverage will be available on ACCNX and WVUM 90.5 FM as the Hurricanes will look to secure their sixth straight series win and fifth consecutive conference series victory.