Hurricanes Claim Fifth Straight Win, Down FAU 10-6

The Miami Hurricanes (19-6, 2-4) were victorious Tuesday night at Mark Light Field against the Florida Atlantic Owls by a final score of 10-6. Miami’s nine runs in the opening five frames helped move the Hurricanes to a perfect 7-0 start in midweek matchups this season.

T.J. Coats (4-0) earned the win for Miami, working two innings out of the bullpen and allowing just one run while striking out two. Dalton Robinson (0-1) took the loss for Florida Atlantic after surrendering four runs in one inning of work.

Miami broke through in the bottom of the first when Alex Sosa reached on an infield error, allowing Jake Ogden to score from second and give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead.

Miami widened the lead in the bottom of the second, sending four runs across on three hits. Vance Sheahan began the inning with a walk and quickly moved himself into scoring position, swiping both second and third to put himself in scoring position. After a walk to freshman Alonzo Alvarez, Dylan Dubovik brought Sheahan home with an RBI single to shallow right, giving the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead.

After a fielder’s choice put runners on the corners, Ogden lifted a sacrifice fly to center to plate another run. Daniel Cuvet then followed with a single to right and later moved into scoring position on a stolen base of his own before Sosa delivered the big swing, driving a two-run double to right to cap the four-run frame, boosting Miami’s lead to 5-0.

FAU answered in the top of the third after Miami right-hander Tate DeRias came in to relieve starter Jake Dorn. Michael Perazza delivered an RBI single to left-center to bring home one, while a Miami fielding error allowed a second run to cross the plate in the same sequence, trimming the Hurricanes’ advantage to 5-2.

Miami responded in the bottom half with a run of its own to keep the momentum in their favor. With runners in scoring position, Dubovik grounded out to the right side, allowing Brylan West to score from third and extend the lead to four. Still, FAU answered and continued to chip away in the top of the fourth, as Patrick Ward connected for a two-run home run to deep center, a 408-foot shot that brought the Owls within striking distance, 6-4.

But the Miami bats remained hot in the bottom of the fourth, and helped grow Miami’s lead once again.

A wild pitch allowed both Derek Williams and Sosa to advance, while Cuvet came home to score on the play. Moments later, Alvarez delivered a two-run single to left-center, plating Sosa and Williams to push the Hurricanes’ lead to 9-4.Miami added to its lead in the bottom of the sixth, as Vance Sheahan lined an RBI single to shallow right field to bring home Derek Williams from second.

FAU responded in the top of the seventh, taking advantage of a pair of Miami errors. Nicholas Romano reached on a fielding error, allowing TJ Gramesty to score on the play. Then, a wild pitch brought Romano home as the Owls plated two unearned runs, moving the score to 10-6.

But the Hurricanes bullpen held on, with right-handed pitchers Packy Bradley-Cooney and Ryan Bilka closing out the final two innings. Miami returns to ACC play this weekend with a three-game series at Clemson, beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.