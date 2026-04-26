Hurricanes Claim Sixth Straight Series With 4-1 Win Over Cal

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes baseball team (32-12, 12-9 ACC) secured the rubber match, defeating the Cal Golden Bears 4-1 Sunday afternoon at Mark Light Field. With the win, Miami has now claimed six consecutive series, its longest streak since the 2014 season.

Sophomore right-hander AJ Ciscar (4-3) earned the win for the Hurricanes, allowing one run on 10 hits over 7.2 innings with seven strikeouts. Espinoza (2-2) took the loss after surrendering one run on three hits across 4.0 innings. Glidewell notched his second save of the season, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

For the first time in the series, Miami found its way on the board first. With a walk to Brylan West and a double down the left field line by Vance Sheahan, freshman Gabriel Milano stepped up to deliver an infield RBI single to make it 1-0, Miami.

Miami added to its lead in the bottom of the fifth after Jake Ogden and Max Galvin reached on back-to-back singles. A groundout moved both into scoring position, and Alex Sosa followed with a two-run single to right, pushing the Hurricanes ahead, 3-0.

Cal answered in its next trip to the plate, loading the bases with no outs to put Miami’s Ciscar in a jam. Ciscar induced a double play to limit the damage, but a run came across on the play, trimming the Hurricanes’ lead to 4-1.

Right-hander Lyndon Glidewell entered in the eighth inning with two outs and a runner on, looking to preserve Miami’s lead. The senior reliever delivered, notching a strikeout to end the frame before returning in the ninth and striking out two more to close out the 4-1 victory and secure his second save of the season.

Next up for the Hurricanes is a trip to Raleigh, North Carolina, to take on the NC State Wolfpack for a three game conference series. Friday and Sunday’s game will be televised on ACCNX, while game two of the series on Saturday will be broadcasted live on ACC Network.