Hurricanes Clinch Series with 11-1 Run-Rule Win Over Creighton

CORAL GABLES, Fla – The Miami Hurricanes (17-6, 2-4 ACC) secured the series over the Creighton Bluejays on Saturday night at Mark Light Field with an 11-1 win in eight innings. Seven two-out RBIs, paired with another stellar outing from left-hander Rob Evans, powered Miami to the victory.

Left-hander Rob Evans (5-1) earned the win with another strong outing, allowing one run on three hits while striking out seven across 6.1 innings. His second strikeout of the night marked the 100th of his career. Creighton starter Ian Koosman (0-2) was charged with the loss after allowing four runs on six hits across four innings.

The Bluejays struck first in the top of the second on a solo home run to deep left by Connor Capece, but Miami answered in the bottom half as sophomore Fabio Peralta stayed hot at the plate. Peralta roped a bases-clearing double into the right-center gap, driving in Dylan Dubovik and Vance Sheahan to push the Hurricanes in front, 2-1.

In the bottom half of the next inning, Daniel Cuvet returned to the plate following his two-homer performance in the series opener and added to his power surge with his 10th home run of the season. A no-doubt, 430-foot drive over the left-center field wall marked the 52nd of his career, tying Yonder Alonso (2006-08) for the third-most home runs in program history.

The Hurricanes added to their lead in the fifth as Michael Torres sprinted his way to a triple. Moments later, a misplay by the Creighton right fielder on a ball off the bat of Jake Ogden allowed Torres to come home, extending the Hurricanes’ advantage to 4-1.

Miami added insurance in the bottom of the sixth with a pair of runs to extend its lead. Peralta lined an RBI single to left for his second hit of the game, scoring Brylan West from second, and later came around to score on a base hit to right by Torres, pushing the Hurricanes’ lead to 6-1.

The offensive attack kept coming, adding another run in the bottom of the seventh, thanks to West. With a runner on third, West lifted a ball to center field, allowing Alex Sosa to score on a sacrifice fly and extend the Hurricanes’ lead to 7-1.

Miami broke the game open in the bottom of the eighth, plating three runs to take the series in eight innings. Cuvet delivered an RBI single to right-center to bring home Torres before Sosa followed with an RBI double down the right-field line to score Cuvet. West then added an RBI single into left-center, driving in Sosa and extending the Hurricanes’ lead to 11-1, initiating the mercy rule.

The Hurricanes will look for the series sweep over the Bluejays Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mark Light Field, with live coverage on ACCNX and WVUM 90.5 FM.

Saturday’s game also marked the 25th anniversary reunion of the 2001 National Championship team, as members of the historic squad returned to Mark Light Field alongside legendary head coach Jim Morris. The 2001 team finished 53-12 and put together a perfect 9-0 postseason run in Morris’ eighth season, capped by a 12-1 win over Stanford to claim the program’s fourth national title.