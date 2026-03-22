Hurricanes Complete Sweep of Creighton with 15-5 Run-Rule Victory

CORAL GABLES, Fla – The Miami Hurricanes baseball team (18-6, 2-4 ACC) secured the series sweep with a 15-5 victory over the Creighton Bluejays in eight innings on Sunday at Mark Light Field. Miami’s offensive attack was elite, scoring at least one run in seven out of the eight innings played.

Miami reliever T.J. Coats (3-0) earned the win, turning in 1.2 innings out of the bullpen. He allowed one run while striking out three after entering in the fifth and helping hold the lead. Creighton starter Eli Nissen (0-1) was charged with the loss after giving up three runs on three hits across two innings.

The Hurricanes opened the scoring in the first when Derek Williams lined an RBI single to left-center, bringing home Daniel Cuvet. Brylan West followed with a sacrifice fly to plate Alex Sosa and make it 2-0. Miami added another in the second on a wild pitch, allowing Vance Sheahan to score and extend the Miami lead to three.

Creighton answered in the top of the third, as Ben North launched a two-run homer to left field to cut the deficit to 3-2, applying some pressure to the Hurricanes

But Miami responded immediately, and with authority, in the next bottom half. The Hurricanes went back-to-back-to-back, beginning with a solo shot from Alex Sosa to right. Derek Williams followed with a home run to right-center, and Brylan West capped the surge with a blast to left-center, pushing the lead to 6-2 in a matter of three consecutive swings.

The Hurricanes weren’t done just yet. In the fourth, senior Jake Ogden lifted a two-run homer to left to push the Miami lead even further, and Williams later lined an RBI double down the left-field line to score Cuvet and move the score to 9-2.

Creighton put together an offensive attack of their own in the fifth with a pair of RBI doubles from North and Isaac Wachsmann to trim the deficit, but Miami answered right back when Sheahan lifted a ball to right that led to a throwing error by Creighton, allowing freshman Dylan Dubovik to come around and score, making the score 10-5.

In the sixth, the Hurricanes created even more separation. Sheahan notched an RBI single to score Cian Copeland, and Miami followed with back-to-back bases-loaded walks from Cuvet and Sosa to plate two more runs and extend the lead to eight.

Miami put the finishing touches on the series in the eighth. With the bases loaded, Jackson Hugus drew a walk to bring home a run, and freshman Bennett Gary followed with another bases-loaded walk to force in the final run and initiate the ten-run mercy rule.

Miami returns to Mark Light Field Tuesday for a 6 p.m. midweek matchup against FAU before traveling to Clemson, South Carolina, for a three-game conference series against the Tigers beginning Thursday at 7 p.m.