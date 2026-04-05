Hurricanes Drop Series Finale to Hokies, 6-3

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes baseball team (24-8, 6-6 ACC) dropped the series finale to the Virginia Tech Hokies (15-15, 6-9 ACC) Sunday afternoon at Mark Light Field by a final score of 6-3.

Virginia Tech right-hander Griffin Stieg (2-1) earned the win, allowing two runs on seven hits across six innings while striking out two. Miami starter AJ Ciscar (2-3) was charged with the loss after surrendering four runs on four hits while striking out eight over six innings. Preston Crowl recorded his fourth save of the season, working the final two innings in relief.

The Hokies found themselves on the board first, scoring two in the top of the second coming off the bat of Ethan Gibson, who singled to left field, driving in a run, as another additional run scored on a fielding error by Miami left fielder Dylan Dubovik.

Miami found life in the bottom of the third on a textbook hit-and-run opportunity. With a single from Jake Ogden to get aboard, Daniel Cuvet ripped a two-out RBI double to plate Ogden and get the Hurricanes on the board, 4-1.

The Hurricanes were able to trim the Hokie lead with the help of Brylan West and Max Galvin. West found his way to second on a deep ball to left center field, then Galvin brought him home on an RBI single, bringing the score to 4-2.

Virginia Tech added insurance in the top of the ninth. Hudson Lutterman drove in a run on an RBI groundout, and Ethan Gibson followed with another RBI single to push the lead to 6-2.

Miami mounted a late push in the bottom of the ninth as Fabio Peralta lifted a sacrifice fly to left center, scoring Vance Sheahan, but the rally fell short as the Hurricanes dropped the series finale, 6-3.

Next up for the Hurricanes is a midweek game against the FIU Panthers on Tuesday at Mark Light Field, with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. Miami has been hot in midweek matchups this season, posting a perfect 8-0 record heading into Tuesday.