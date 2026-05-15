Hurricanes Fall to Seminoles in Extra Innings, 7-6

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes (35-16, 15-13 ACC) dropped the series opener to the No. 11 Florida State Seminoles, 7-6, in 11 innings Thursday night at Dick Howser Stadium. Florida State erased a five-run deficit with a late rally across the eighth and ninth innings before completing the comeback on a bases-loaded walk in the 11th to take the opener of the rivalry series.

Florida State reliever Chris Knier (4-0) earned the win after tossing two scoreless innings with five strikeouts, while Miami right-hander Ryan Bilka (2-2) was charged with the loss after allowing the winning run in the 11th inning.

Despite the result, Miami received another strong outing from left-hander Rob Evans. The senior worked six innings, allowing just one run on five hits while striking out six.

FSU jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second as Hunter Carns launched a solo shot to right field to put the Seminoles ahead, 1-0.

The Hurricanes found their stride in the top of the fourth, plating four runs on four hits to take a 4-1 lead. Derek Williams and Alex Sosa opened the inning with back-to-back singles before freshman Alonzo Alvarez launched a three-run homer to deep center field, giving the Hurricanes all the momentum against one of the top arms in the country in Wes Mendes

Freshman Dylan Dubovik followed with a double into the gap in deep center and later moved to third on a sacrifice bunt from Vance Sheehan. Gabriel Milano added to the rally with an RBI fielder’s choice, scoring Dubovik for Miami’s fourth run of the inning.

Florida State threatened in the bottom of the fifth after back-to-back singles from Ben Barrett and Carter McCulley put two runners on with nobody out. After a sacrifice bunt moved both runners into scoring position, Rob Evans settled in and delivered in the big moment.

The left-hander struck out John Stuetzer swinging for the second out of the inning before getting Brayden Dowd to ground out back up the middle, stranding both runners and preserving Miami’s 4-1 lead.

In the top of the seventh, Miami was able to widen their lead over the Seminoles.

Fabio Peralta was hit by a pitch to start the inning before Jake Ogden singled through the left side and Max Galvin walked to load the bases. Derek Williams brought in Peralta on a double-play ball and Alex Sosa followed with a two-out RBI single to right, scoring Ogden for the Hurricanes’ to put Miami ahead 6-1.

Now with Miami starter Rob Evans out of the game, Florida State rallied late to pull even, scoring five runs across the eighth and ninth innings to send the game to extras.

The Seminoles got the comeback started in the eighth when John Stuetzer connected on a solo home run to left field. Brayden Dowd later added another solo shot to right, cutting Miami’s lead to three heading into the final inning as Miami couldn’t answer back during their trips to the plate.

Florida State kept the momentum going in the ninth as Gabe Fraser drew a leadoff walk and Ben Barrett followed with a single to put runners on the corners. Carter McCulley brought home a run with a sacrifice fly to center, making it 6-4.

Moments later, pinch hitter Eli Putnam tied the game with a two-run homer to deep left field, bringing home Barrett and evening the score at 6-6.

Florida State completed the comeback in the bottom of the 11th to secure the walk-off win.

Gabe Fraser opened the inning by popping out on a bunt attempt before Ben Barrett lined a single into short left field against Miami left-hander Jake Dorn.

After Carter McCulley flew out to right, Eli Putnam dropped a two-out single into shallow left, moving Barrett to third and prompting a pitching change as right-hander Ryan Bilka replaced Dorn on the mound.

Bilka then hit John Stuetzer with a pitch to load the bases, leading Miami to make another move out of the bullpen as freshman lefty Sebastian Santos-Olson entered the game. On a full-count pitch, Brayden Dowd drew a walk with the bases loaded, bringing home Barrett for the walk-off run and giving Florida State a 7-6 victory.

The series between Miami and Florida will continue on Friday at 6 p.m.,