Hurricanes Fall to Stanford in Series Finale, 14-6

PALO ALTO, Calif. – The Miami Hurricanes baseball team (29-11, 10-8 ACC) dropped the series finale to the Stanford Cardinal by a final score of 14-6 on Sunday at Klein Field.

Stanford reliever Colt Peterson (3-1) earned the win, allowing two runs on two hits across 1.0 inning with one strikeout. Miami’s Sebastian Santos-Olson (0-1) was charged with the loss after surrendering three runs on four hits in 1.1 innings of relief.

Miami came out firing, plating two runs on three hits in their first trip to the plate. Jake Ogden set the tone with a leadoff double and moved to third on a groundout from Daniel Cuvet. Alex Sosa followed by lifting a deep sacrifice fly to right, and just like that, the Hurricanes were on the board.

Derek Williams then worked a four-pitch walk, Brylan West added a single, and Max Galvin came through on a full count, lining an RBI single into right field to bring home another and extend the Hurricanes’ lead to 2-0.

Stanford answered in the bottom of the second, cutting into Miami’s early lead. Brock Sell reached on a fielder’s choice that brought home JJ Moran to make it 2-1. Later on, Luke Lavin delivered a two-out RBI double to right-center, scoring Sell and tying the game at two.

Miami regained control in the top of the third as Williams lifted a sacrifice fly to deep right field to score Cuvet and put the Hurricanes back in front, 3-2. West followed with an RBI double down the left field line, plating Alex Sosa and extending the lead to 4-2.

Stanford responded with a big inning in the bottom half of the third as Teddy Tokheim singled up the middle to drive in a run, and Moran followed with an RBI single to shallow center to even the score. Charlie Bates then brought home another with a groundout, giving Stanford its first lead of the game at 5-4.

Sell capped the inning with an RBI single to right, giving Stanford a 6-4 lead. Cuvet answered in the next frame, tying the game at six with a 409-foot, two-run homer to left, but Stanford quickly responded with a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth and added a solo homer in the fifth to extend the lead to 9-6.

Stanford continued to unload in the later innings, scoring three in the seventh and two more in the eighth.

Miami returns to action on Wednesday at FAU, with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. and live coverage on ACCNX and WVUM 90.5 FM. The Hurricanes have been dominant in midweek action, posting a 9-1 record.