Hurricanes Rewrite Record Book in 30-Run Victory, Complete Sweep over Lafayette

The University of Miami baseball team delivered one of the most explosive offensive performances in program history Sunday afternoon, defeating Lafayette 30-5 at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

The Hurricanes (9-0) scored in seven of eight innings and piled up 25 hits in the victory. The afternoon was highlighted by a record-setting fourth inning in which Miami launched five home runs, establishing a new program record for most home runs in a single inning. The long ball was the favorite weapon in the Hurricanes’ offensive arsenal, with nine home runs on the day, tying the program’s best in history.

On the mound, Tate DeRias (2-0) earned the win, allowing one run on four hits over 3.1 innings with five strikeouts.

Lyndon Glidewell, Jack Durso, Brixton Lofgren and Michael Fernandez combined for four scoreless innings of relief before Lafayette scored four runs in the ninth. Starting right-hander Zaffiro (0-1) took the loss for the Leopards (0-4).

Miami wasted little time setting the tone. In the bottom of the first, Jake Ogden singled to ignite the offense before Michael Torres followed with a double to put two in scoring position. Daniel Cuvet brought both home when a ball off his bat resulted in a Lafayette error, and Brylan West later added a sacrifice fly. Dylan Dubovik capped the inning with an RBI single, giving the Hurricanes a 5-0 advantage after one.

Lafayette answered with a run in the third, but Miami immediately answered back. West delivered another sacrifice fly, and Ogden drove in a run with a groundout to extend the lead to 7-1.

Then came the inning that shifted the afternoon from dominant to historic, as the Hurricanes put up 12 runs off of nine hits in a single inning.

Cuvet opened the frame with a towering solo home run to left off the scoreboard, then Derek Williams followed with a blast to right and the Hurricanes were just getting started.

Later in the inning, Cuvet returned to the plate and launched a grand slam to right field, stretching the margin even further. Alex Sosa added another solo shot, and West punctuated the rally with a three-run homer, completing the five-home-run inning and moving the score to 19-1, Miami.

The Hurricanes added a run in the fifth on a wild pitch, then continued to build even more separation late. In the sixth, Dubovik doubled home a run and Jailen Watkins lifted a sacrifice fly. The seventh brought three more home runs, solo shots from Gabriel Milano, Bennett Gary and Alonzo Alvarez, as Miami pushed the margin further. Watkins closed the scoring in the eighth with a grand slam to right field.

Cuvet finished with six RBI, while Watkins drove in seven. Dubovik recorded five hits, and Miami received home runs from eight different players in the contest.

With the series sweep complete, the Hurricanes will shift their attention to their first road contest of the season, traveling to Boca Raton to take on FAU on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.