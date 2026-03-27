Hurricanes take 10-inning thriller over Clemson 8-3

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Miami Hurricanes (20-6, 3-4 ACC) opened the series with an 8-3, 10-inning victory over the Clemson Tigers on Thursday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Miami broke it open with a five-run top of the 10th, bpowered by Daniel Cuvet, to seal the win.

Miami’s Ryan Bilka (2-0) earned the win for Miami, tossing 3.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen while allowing three hits, one walk and striking out five to keep Clemson off the board late.

Dion Brown (2-1) was charged with the loss for Clemson (18-9, 1-6 acc) after allowing four runs, none earned, on one hit across 2.2 innings, as Miami capitalized on defensive miscues in the 10th inning.

Miami, for the third consecutive game, cashed in during its first trip to the plate. Alex Sosa worked a walk and Derek Williams followed with a single before Brylan West came through with two outs, lining an RBI single up the middle to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead.

Miami extended its lead in the top of the third in a sequence that closely mirrored the opening frame. Sosa led off and got aboard with a double down the left-field line, and West followed with an RBI double to push the lead to 2-0. Vance Sheahan added on with an RBI single through the right side, bringing West home and making it 3-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Tigers put on some serious pressure. After a groundout to start the inning, Tyler Lichtenberger punched a single up the middle and Bryce Clavon followed with a double down the right-field line to put runners on second and third with one out.

Head coach J.D. Arteaga then turned to the bullpen and brought in right-hander Lyndon Glidewell to nurse the bleeding, but moments later, Clemson reached on a fielding error by Glidewell at first base as Lichtenberge scored from third, trimming the deficit to 3-1. But Glidewell remained composed and retired the next two batters, holding the score at 3-1, Miami.

Clemson broke through again in the bottom of the sixth. After a strikeout from left-hander Frank Menendez to open the inning, Gaffney reached on a fielding error at first, opening the door for the Tigers. Dalley followed with a single to left to put two on, and Dillard delivered with a base hit through the left side to bring home Gaffney for an unearned run, putting Clemson within striking distance, 3-2.

With the pressure mounting, Lichtenberge lined an RBI single through the right side to score Dalley and tie the game at three. Miami went back to the bullpen to stop the momentum, and after the pitching change to right-hander Packy Bradley-Cooney, the Hurricanes were able to limit the damage from Clemson’s offensive attack.

Clemson made things interesting again in the bottom of the ninth, but Miami was able to slam the door shut thanks to Ryan Bilka. After a groundout to begin the frame, Savoie worked a walk to bring the tying run aboard, but Bilka responded with a big strikeout for the second out.

The Tigers kept the pressure on as Jarrell reached on a pair of Miami errors from Cuvet and Sheahan, allowing both runners to move into scoring position.

With the inning tense and the winning run 90 feet away, Bilka regrouped and delivered when it mattered most, getting Gaffney to swing through strike three to strand the winning run at third and send the game into extra innings.

Miami broke things open in the top of the 10th, capitalizing on free passes and a costly Clemson miscue. Vance Sheahan drew a leadoff walk and, after a flyout and strikeout, the Hurricanes kept the inning alive as Fabio Peralta was hit by a pitch. Jake Ogden followed with his speed to beat out an infield single and load the bases and load the bases with no other than Daniel Cuvet up to the plate.

Cuvet, with a resume of history already written in a Miami uniform, added more to his coveted list. The junior reached on a hard hit ball ruled a fielding error at third, and all three Miami runners came around to score on the play, as Miami launched themselves into the driver’s seat, 6-3.

Miami kept the pressure on after the error opened the floodgates in the 10th, and, with two still on, Sosa came through with a clutch double into right-center, bringing home Cuvet to add another unearned run and push the lead further out of reach.

Derek Williams then followed with a single up the middle to plate Sosa, though he was thrown out trying to stretch it into extra bases. By the time the inning came to a close, Miami had turned a razor-thin matchup into a comfortable cushion with a five-run frame.

Bilka returned to the mound, dialed in and retired the Clemson opposition to seal the extra innings victory.

The Hurricanes will look to claim the series over the Clemson Tigers tomorrow at 8 p.m.