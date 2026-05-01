Hurricanes Take Down Wolfpack in Game One of Friday's Doubleheader

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Miami Hurricanes baseball (33-12, 13-9 ACC) team took the series opener against the NC State Wolfpack by a final score of 11-9 on Friday afternoon at Doak Field at Dail Park. A slugfest throughout, Max Galvin’s grand slam in the seventh helped launch the Hurricanes to victory after giving up a six-run lead in the fourth.

Brixton Lofgren (1-0) earned the win for Miami, tossing 1.0 scoreless inning out of the bullpen, allowing one hit while striking out one.

Ryder Garino (3-3) was charged with the loss after surrendering six runs on seven hits across 4.0 innings, walking one and striking out six. Lyndon Glidewell recorded his third save of the season, allowing one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

The Hurricanes got off to a good start in Friday’s first game, plating two runs in their opening trip to the plate.

Jake Ogden and Galvin started the game with back-to-back base hits, after a groundout from Derek Williams moved Ogden to third and Galvin to second. Alex Sosa walked to load the bases and put the pressure on the Wolfpack early.

Brylan West delivered an RBI bloop single into right field to score Ogden, and freshman Alonzo Alvarez followed with a sacrifice fly to plate Max Galvin, giving Miami a 2-0 lead after the first inning.

The Hurricanes added to their momentum in their next at-bats, earning four runs on four hits. Sophomore Fabio Peralta notched a single to get aboard and Ogden followed with his second base hit of the game. Galvin reached on a fielder’s choice as Ogden was retired at second before Derek Williams lined an RBI single to right field to score Peralta and extend Miami’s lead to 3-0.

Returning to Doak Field after transferring from NC State to Miami, Alex Sosa then launched a 398-foot home run to right-center field at 107 mph off the bat, catapulting Miami’s lead to 6-0.

NC State took control of the game in the fourth, plating eight runs on five hits. The Wolfpack loaded the bases with a pair of walks and a single before Braden Fraasman delivered an RBI single to get them on the board. Andrew Wiggins followed with an RBI single aided by a Miami error, and the inning continued to unravel with run-scoring hits from Rett Johnson and Sherman Johnson.

The Wolfpack then drew an RBI walk and added a run on a hit-by-pitch, extending the rally before a two-run single from Sherman Johnson capped the scoring and gave the Wolfpack the lead, erasing a six-run deficit to make the game 8-6 at the end of the fourth. The Wolfpack tallied another in the fifth off an RBI double from Chris McHugh to extend the lead to 9-6.

But the Hurricanes responded with huge offensive fireworks in the top of the seventh, regaining control of a high-scoring, back-and-forth ballgame. Scoring five runs on five hits, Alvarez and Vance Sheahan opened the inning with back-to-back singles, and after a bunt single by Peralta loaded the bases, Ogden drew an RBI walk to bring in a run.

Looking for a golden opportunity to put the Hurricanes ahead again, Max Galvin delivered the blow, launching a 389-foot grand slam to deep right center field, his first long ball of the season, erasing a three-run deficit in an instant and vaulting Miami in front, 11-9.

Miami found in insurance run in the top of the ninth, thanks to an RBI single that just found its way into left field, scoring Ogden and moving the score 12-9.

Lyndon Glidewell closed the door for Miami, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to secure the win and his third save of the season. The right-hander allowed just one hit while striking out four.

Miami looks to take its seventh straight ACC series in game 2 tonight.