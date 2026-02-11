Miami baseball previews explosive lineup ahead of 2026 season: `I think this is the most potent offense we've had since I've been here'

As the Miami Hurricanes baseball team gears up for its 2026 season opener on Friday against Lehigh, offense is expected to be this team’s strength. UM brought back a strong nucleus of hitting firepower from last year’s squad, which fell just one run short of reaching Omaha.

3B Daniel Cuvet leads the returning group. Earning five All-America honors, Cuvet posted a team-best .372 batting average with 84 hits, 84 RBI and 18 home runs last season. He’s joined by OF Derek Williams (.317, 22 RBI, nine HRs), OF Max Galvin (.313, 37 RBI, 8 HRs) and IF Jake Ogden (.336, 36 RBI, nine home runs).

In addition to these returnees, Miami added the following transfers to its lineup: FIU 1B Brylan West (.338, 29 RBI, 12 HR), USC Upstate SS Vance Sheahan (.328, 57 RBI, 12 HRs), North Carolina State C Alex Sosa (.291, 40 RBI, 10 HRs) and Miami-Dade C.C. 3B/OF Cian Copeland (.361, 57 RBI, 15 HRs).

All of this proven hitting production around Cuvet will protect the star bat from pitchers intentionally walking him, as was often the case in 2025.

“I mean, that’s awesome, just knowing that there’s that protection around me and that guys kind of have to come to me in certain situations and can’t just kind of pitch around, so it’s a little easier for me to get geared up to swing,” Cuvet says.

Cuvet, who was named a Preseason First Team All-American by three national outlets, feels positive heading into his junior campaign.

“I would say I feel super comfortable and confident, especially in the team and everyone around me,” he said. “Having those guys around me allows me to be comfortable in where I am, especially kind of showing the way for the rest of the guys – it’s super cool, and it’s an honor that I’ve been here for three years now.”

He thinks that the Hurricanes have “the most potent offense we’ve had since I’ve been here, by a lot.”

As for the future of Miami’s offense, true freshman Alonzo Alvarez has received encouraging early reviews. Alvarez, a switch-hitting C/IF from Brentwood, Calif., was rated as the 17th-best C and the No. 216 overall player in the 2025 recruiting cycle by Perfect Game.

“That guy has a real, real mature approach at the plate. I think both, in the fall and in the spring, he [has] a lot of good categories that you don’t see a lot when freshmen step on campus, and he’s kind of surpassed those things,” hitting coach Chris Dominguez said.

“He’s definitely stuck out for me. He’s a super good guy,” Williams said. “He’s always working his butt off, off and on the field, and he’s always talking about ball, and even when he’s having a bad day, his head’s always there.”

A final thought from Dominguez on the blend of contact and power in Miami’s starting nine: “Super balanced,” he said. “Definitely, from the power standpoint, we’re bigger. We’re definitely bigger, and it’s noticeable in the lineup. But you got experience, which really helps. You mix in some speed with the guys at the top and some guys at the back. I think it’s a super balanced lineup, and I think that helps when you’re trying to navigate the season. It definitely helps in the postseason.”