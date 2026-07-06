Inside Miami Hurricanes baseball’s offseason overhaul on the mound

The Miami Hurricanes were mediocre on the mound in 2026, ranking eighth in the ACC with a team ERA of 5.07. They stumbled in the postseason by allowing a combined 31 runs in season-ending losses to Florida and Troy.

With Friday night ace Rob Evans – who had a team-high 3.29 ERA in 2025 – graduating, UM head coach J.D. Arteaga has added plenty of talent to the pitching room this offseason. As of July 6, eight pitchers have transferred to Miami. Wake Forest’s Blake Morningstar is the most noteworthy acquisition.

Over his three seasons with the Demon Deacons, Morningstar appeared in 56 games (22 starts), totaling 146.2 innings pitched. He was one of the nation’s top righties in 2025, earning All-ACC First Team honors after posting a 3.87 ERA in 79 innings pitched.

Expectations were lofty for Morningstar entering his junior season, as he was named a Preseason Third Team All-American by D1Baseball. He mostly struggled, however, recording an 8.61 ERA in 38.2 innings pitched. Morningstar is considered the top pitcher and No. 5 overall player in the transfer portal, according to 64Analytics.

In addition to Morningstar, Miami landed a potential midweek starter: Stephen F. Austin’s Dylan Mulcahy.

A seasoned rising senior, Mulcahy started in 11 of his 13 appearances last year, tallying a 5.23 ERA. He has solid stuff and averaged 11 strikeouts per nine innings pitched. The Hurricanes brought in several other pitchers who project as quality bullpen options. Penn State’s Mason Horwat is the most notable pickup of the bunch.

Horwat spent three seasons in University Park, appearing in 61 games (17 starts). He ranked near the top of the Big Ten last season with 25 appearances, three of which were starts. Horwat tallied a 5.49 ERA in 2026, limiting opponents to a .239 batting average.

Jacksonville State’s Skyler Hutto, who posted a 2.20 ERA in 25 appearances last season, and Virginia Tech lefty Chase Swift are additional relief arms to watch out for. Swift recorded a 3.63 ERA in 2025 and struck out 38 batters in 22.1 innings pitched.

Kansas’ Daniel Lopez has an ultra-high ceiling. He arrives in Coral Gables after a lackluster sophomore season with the Jayhawks, but his fastball tops out at nearly 99 mph. Lopez, Division II transfer Kaden Varela-Payne and Barry transfer Jack Ensell, who is putting together a solid summer in The New England League, could emerge as bullpen options for Miami.