Inside Miami’s Defensive Reload: With Spring Drills Ongoing, It Seems Apparent LB Hold the Key to 2026

Inside Miami’s Defensive Reload: With Spring Drills Ongoing, It Seems Apparent LB Hold the Key to 2026by: Matt Shodell16 minutes agocanesportRead In AppDec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Mohamed Toure (1) celebrates after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn ImagesMiami’s defense reloads with new talent, but linebacker depth will determine if the Canes stay elite in 2025.