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Inside Miami’s Defensive Reload: With Spring Drills Ongoing, It Seems Apparent LB Hold the Key to 2026

On3 imageby: Matt Shodell16 minutes agocanesport
NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl-Miami at Ohio State
Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Mohamed Toure (1) celebrates after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Miami’s defense reloads with new talent, but linebacker depth will determine if the Canes stay elite in 2025.

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