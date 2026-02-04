Inside the Miami Message Boards: Mensah vs. Beck, Lofton Questions and 2026 Title Hopes

Fans in general are pretty darn knowledgeable … well, perhaps, depending on who you ask. Today we are looking at some key message board topics posed by very knowledgeable Miami Hurricanes fans. It’s our top three list of recent subjects, and the relevant insight included:

3. Regarding Elija Lofton … thread started by HJ Cane

In this thread started by HJ Cane, he posts “We have heard what a freak stud athlete Lofton is for 2-3 years now but rarely see it in games. To my mind Lofton needs to become a smarter more savvy player on game day. I think the part he’s missing is between his ears. He has flashed occasionally and made plays here and there but clearly something is missing. It’s not unusual but he is now an upper classman and it’s time to couple smarts with his athletic abilities. Personally I have not liked our use of the Tight End position for quite some time now . To me it’s an under used position group but all throughout the NFL we see that using athletic strong Tight Ends creates mismatches for defenses. I’m rooting for him and waiting for the days that we start using these guys like we used to in the heyday’s.”

A couple of relevant responses:

* CanesLaw: Couldn’t agree more.At some point he needs to show out.He’s been a game day bust so far.Let’s make the tight end at Miami matter.We used to be TE U. Let’s goooo!!!

* ClaudeHenrySmoot: Lofton wants to go to NFL in 2027. Coaches want him to do well and be a high draft pick. I’m betting that between coaches and Lofton, they figure out how to get him the ball

CaneSport’s take: We are very high on Lofton in an H-back role… and also second-year Luka Gilbert as more of a traditional tight end. Both can be excellent receivers but need work as blockers. The scary thing here is the WR room that has a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate, and WR also added two veterans in the portal (Cam Vaughn, Vandrevius Jacobs) and has some excellent young talent back in Joshua Moore and Daylyn Upshaw. In other words, Miami doesn’t really need the tight ends to be threats as receivers creating mismatches for defenses. We expect they moreso will be checkdown options with only so many balls to go around. But yeah, Lofton is ultra-talented with his combination of size/strength/speed that creates mismatches for safeties and linebackers.

2. Record for 2026…… … thread started by Ucaneman

This one speaks for itself. In this thread started by Ucaneman, he posts “On paper look like we run the table or a 12- 1 season. What’s your thoughts men?”

Some of the responses:

imnotdavez: 16-0

Njcanesfan: It’s sad that we already know with this cupcake schedule that we’ll find a way to lose one.

wabe: Except for ND we’ll have a clear talent advantage over everyone else. Stay healthy and focused, and 16-0 is a definite possibility.

TPatterson21: 11-1 regular season. ACC Champs. Top 4 seed.

Poobah03: 16-0 average score 43-11

Rodos2018: 11-2 win acc lose to two unranked teams.

Ennis h. Proctor: 11-2 or 12-1, but running the table is a good possibility as well. If we can stay healthy, we should go deep in the playoffs and have a chance to win it all again. It should be a very fun season.

swaggerforlife: Just Win Baby… 1-0 season’s

CaneSport’s take:

We like the “1-0” take, considering that really is Miami’s mantra each week. No looking ahead, no rat poison, etc., etc. Oh yeah, we also like the 11-1 predictions. It makes sense with a team we think can be better that the 2025 version .. and with a pretty easy schedule that only has one ranked opponent in most of the way-too-early predictions (Notre Dame). It’s tough to realistically predict an undefeated season, right? Even when the Canes were dominating college football there was only one undefeated season (2001). And if Miami loses two games against a pretty easy schedule the team might get “Notre-Damed” out of the playoffs unless the Canes win the ACC. But one loss seems like a reasonable prediction given all the returning talent plus additions like QB Darian Mensah, WR Cooper Barkate and star DE Damon Wilson plus proven S/nickel Omar Thornton.

1. Mensah > Beck … thread started by T-Dogg

Yes, for some strange reason there are a lot of recent message board threads about Miami’s new QB. And this one makes it simple … is Mensah an upgrade over Beck? Thread starter T-Dogg posits “We are finally about to get our money’s worth. We finally have a stud at QB again like we did with Cam Ward.”

Some of the responses:

RoyFirestone: Whatever you thought of Beck, he was a key part of the reason we played for the NATTY…Mensah may be very good, but he’s got a big hole to fill…we will see…

Castillo147: Beck had a pretty good season all things considered, but i never felt safe with him. Every time he dropped back I was bracing for impact. I dont get those vibes with Mensah

o_PastorCane: We actually got our moneys worth THIS PAST season with Beck. Playoff run…. Drove doubters and haters crazy… Knocked down all kinds of barriers & myths…. Most exciting season in two decades.

Kimzkr: Cam made us relevant again and , in theory, ignited all this Buzz. Carson kept the train rolling full stem ahead and got us to the dance. Maybe Mensah gets us to the promised land but him signing here was so huge. personally , I can’t compare the 3 cuz they all played a crucial role in our “ resurgence “. we are blessed to witness this after years and years of average to below average QB’s leading this program. really makes you appreciate the position (the hardest in all of sports)

TampaBayCane: We got our moneys worth last year. In fact we made money. This year we should really cash in overall as yes Mensah better than Beck but DL and OL might not be as good

CaneSport’s take: It’s unfair to compare Mensah to the NFL Draft’s No. 1 pick Ward … but to say he can and perhaps will be better than Beck is fair. Because we saw at Duke how Mensah was able to pick apart ACC defenses and put up big numbers. He got the ball out on time to receivers, kept the ball out of harm’s way and showed off accuracy, arm strength and also the ability to extend plays at times (he’s not a running QB like Ward but can uses his feet as needed). As to the thread’s title and if we think Mensah is an upgrade on Beck? We could play this safe and say we have to wait to see him in the spring, how he meshes in a new offense etc., etc., etc. But the truth is while Beck was a great addition for the team, he also struggled in the two losses and Miami’s offense never really “let it loose” with him behind center. Was that because it was game management mode and not needing to take chances or was it because Beck seemed to struggle at times with deeper throws? It’s hard to say, since he really used more of a short passing game with quick reads. Mensah, though, showed he can make those deeper passes, and as you watch his highlights you see his ability to run a diverse offense that attacks at all levels, sideline to sideline. So yes, if you want a flat out answer, we would say he’s an upgrade over Beck … with the caveat we need to see how he functions in Dawson’s offense.