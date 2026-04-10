SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

FOLLOW BREAKING MIAMI HURRICANES NEWS: SIGN UP FOR THE CANESPORT NEWSLETTER

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

April 10, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Rewatching our games from last season , man we would have been national champs … Posted by PH1LLY: If we had landed Mendoza lol! Beck was decent but QB play and lack of being explosive in passing game definitely limited the offense. Oh well. LETS GO MENSAH!!!

CaneSport’s Response: Okay, there’s a bit to unpack here. First off, Miami had a great chance to win the title game if not for a missed special teams block on the punt that was blocked for a TD, right? And if Miami has the Heisman winning QB in any year there’s probably a good chance the team will be better … so yeah, it goes without saying with the Canes making the title game and with Indiana thereby not having Mendoza that UM would have won. Pretty good logic there. Now, as for the team’s lack of explosion in the passing offense, we certainly agree. To some extent Shannon Dawson didn’t open the offense fully because he saw what we all saw vs. Louisville and SMU – that it’s hard to know when Beck would throw a costly bad ball down the field. With that said, he was a great game manager and was playing his best ball for most of the playoffs. Oh, and what we agree with most from PH1LLY’s post? “LETS GO MENSAH!!!”

Back To Work

Miami is back on the practice field this morning for Spring Practice No. 11, and we’ll be on hand with your notes of the day/video and post-practice team feedback. So stay tuned for that. To hold you over till then you can review all our coverage/columns about spring drills to this point.

New QB On Board

Miami didn’t just recently land its QB for 2027 in Israel Abrams but also yesterday picked up a commitment from 2027 QB Knox Annis. We had that breaking news for you, and you can also check out what he’s saying about his decision & more.

Jai Lucas Working The Portal

The Miami Hurricanes have a big visitor scheduled for this weekend and have several other names to track on the radar. Luke Chaney breaks down the latest news.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

• Check us out on Facebook

Advertise with us. Email [email protected]