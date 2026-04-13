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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

April 13, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

UM Draft Predictions? … Posted by ScavCane:

Bain- what pick?

Mesidor-?

Beck- ?

Frances- zero chance in spelling last name even if I plagiarised.

Anyone else get selected?

any predictions?

CaneSport’s Response: Yeah, we have some predictions! And it’s Francis Mauigoa, by the way. Anyway, here is what we see and we can circle back later this month to see if we’re spot on – Francis pick 3 overall, Rueben Bain 9th, Akheem Mesidor 25-30 range, Keionte Scott early second round, Carson Beck rounds 3-4, and Jakobe Thomas, Markel Bell and Anez Cooper Day 3. Oh, and if eight Canes do go in the draft? Well, then it’s your trivia question of the day. Because when do you think the last time that happened was? Your answer: 2006, when nine Canes were drafted. Yeah, it’s been a minute. Another trivia question for you: With three Canes expected to go in Round 1, when is the last time that happened? Your answer: 2007 (Brandon Meriweather 24th, Jon Beason 25th and Greg Olsen 31st). Mario Cristobal is making this a program that competes for titles and has top NFL talent. Pretty, pretty, pretty good.

History Lesson

There are some numbers to show how easy or difficult it is to win the national title a year after making the title game based on recent history. So today we are going to look at the last decade and every team that made the championship game … and then what happened to them the following year.

12th Spring Practice In The Books … Another Up Tomorrow

It’s gone pretty fast, right? We’re already in the final week of spring practice and we have lots of great reports from the practice field for you as Miami wrapped up its 12th spring practice session over the weekend. You can check out what the team was talking about afterward as we caught up with WR coach Kevin Beard and several players – WR Vandrevius Jacobs, DB Omar Thornton and DB Dylan Day.

Cyril To Miami

Jai Lucas managed the portal to perfection last year in building his first-year roster. And now he’s got a new piece for next season. Following his visit to Miami this past weekend, former Georgia center Somto Cyril committed to the Hurricanes.

You Have Questions? Ferman Has Answers

CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman takes on all your spring practice questions with the team entering the final week of drills.

Good News/Bad News

History has some good news and some bad news for teams like Miami that are looking to return to the national title game. We break down the data this morning.

Portal Hoopla

The basketball team continues to chase portal talent and we have the latest as Jai Lucas looks to rebuild the roster for an NCAA Tournament run in his second year after a very successful year 1.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent. Oh, and if you are pressed on time you can just check out the comprehensive Recruiting Minute.

Baseball Takes 2 of 3 vs. Wake Forest

The baseball team has been a bit hot-and-cold this season. So was it hot or cold vs. the Demon Deacons over the weekend series? We have your recaps – Game 1, Game 2 and Game 3.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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