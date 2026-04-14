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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

April 14, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Which former Miami player would you have back for just one year if you could? In their prime of course … Posted by Dolcane: This is making its way around Facebook. I thought I would bring it to the board. My player would be Brett Romberg. What say you?

CaneSport’s Response: There were a lot of responses to this in the CaneSport War Room, and we’ll give shout outs to the respondents that mentioned Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Jim Otto, Willis McGahee, Vince Wilfork, Leon Searcy, Bryant McKinnie, Devin Hester, Santana Moss, Andre Johnson, Gregory Rousseau, Ted Hendricks and even Rueben Bain among others. Surprisingly, no QBs were brought up as fans focused more on the other positions. We also like how Cane15 posted that for this year’s team he wants a linebacker to return – Lewis, Jon Vilma or Dan Morgan. Makes sense with the question marks there. Greentree in the same vein said “For this team, a healthy KC Jones” at center. Man, there were a lot of greats that have passed through here, as we know. But the ones we think are the clear winners that also were mentioned were, for obvious reasons, Sean Taylor and Jerome Brown. Feels like yesterday they were here. Miss them.

Back To Work

Miami is back on the practice field this morning for Spring Practice No. 9, and we’ll be on hand with your notes of the day/video and post-practice team feedback. So stay tuned for that. To hold you over till then you can review all our coverage/columns about spring drills to this point.

Center Of Attention

Miami made its first transfer portal splash of the offseason on Sunday, as former Georgia center Somto Cyril committed to the Hurricanes. Today we take a closer look inside of his game with this film study analysis.

Stock Moving Upshaw?

The Miami receivers room has a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Malachi Toney and Duke transfer Cooper Barkate. Plus there’s other proven talent with the portal additions of Cam Vaughn (1,344 yards last two seasons at West Virginia) and Vandrevius Jacobs (548 yards at South Carolina). Oh, and did we mention there’s an ultra-talented second-year receiver in Joshua Moore (210 yards as a freshman) plus a talented group of true freshman in Somourian Wingo, Vance Spafford, Milan Parris and Tyran Evans? With all that said, don’t sleep on Daylyn Upshaw. We take a closer look.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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