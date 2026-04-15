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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

April 15, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

On Omar Thornton … Posted by rkrantz: I like his game… looks similar to Scott. not gonna lie, Scott was one of my favorite players on the team last season. The guy had a knack for making plays and just played so hard every single snap. Think he was severely underrated most of the season and I think whoever drafts him will have a very good NFL player. Really impacted the outcome of the season. Reminded me a lot of some of those great defensive backs from the early 00’s.

CaneSport’s Response: When we first evaluated film of Thornton from his time at Boston College, the only area of concern was his ability in coverage (as noted by Pro Football Focus he struggled there allowing 23 catches on 31 targets for 272 yards and six TDs). But watching him this spring those concerns really are alleviated. He has the quickness, hips and stickiness plus physicality to really succeed in the same way Corey Hetherman used Keionte Scott at nickel last year, as you noted. Miami needs that given how solid the cornerbacks room is and with Zechariah Poyser and Bryce Fitzgerald (who can also play nickel) at safety. We are very high on Thornton, who led BC in tackles last year, being a bigtime playmaker this season. And re Scott in the NFL, yes we think he will be an excellent pro player given his quickness, playmaking ability and instincts. Most likely he goes early in the second round, which should put him in the mix to play a lot early in his NFL career.

13th Spring Practice In The Books

It’s gone pretty fast, right? We’re already in the final week of spring drills and we have lots of great reports from the practice field for you as Miami wrapped up its 13th spring practice session yesterday. You can check out what the team was talking about afterward as we caught up with WRs Cooper Barkate and Joshua Moore, freshmen OL Jackson Cantwell and Ben Congdon plus standout freshman DB JJ Dunnigan. We also had your news and notes from the practice field.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent. Oh, and if you’re pressed for time check out our Recruiting Minute segment.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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