SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

FOLLOW BREAKING MIAMI HURRICANES NEWS: SIGN UP FOR THE CANESPORT NEWSLETTER

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

April 16, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Which Canes Football team is your favorite of all time? … Posted by sabrose: It doesn’t have to mean its one of the 5 championship teams. I will start : 2025 team for me . Tons of likeable guys who came to Miami further developed and played hard. Though its an asterisk question they won more post season games than any other Canes team . Keonte Scott and Mark Fletcher- can’t think of any better tru Canes than them. They had every reason to falter at Texas AM ,OSU and Ole Miss but stood strong and were one play away from the NC making a great comeback against a team that was barely challenged all season. I loved those guys. A close second was the 1983 Canes -got plastered at UF than won every game after to win the NC and start things off for Miami.

CaneSport’s Response: The underdog story is always a nice one, right? I totally get the ’83 and ’25 storylines of a team that rose above expectations and took on that us-against-the-world feeling to make it to the title game (1-1 I guess in those). But for myself, personally, it will always be the 2001 team. Because that was my first year working for CaneSport (yes, it is I, Matt Shodell, writing this). And there I was in beautiful Pasadena watching Miami dominate. No drama, just a perfect beat-down. I thought it would be like that forever – I guess that was the one and only time I’ve been wrong about something. But I still remember Andre Johnson racing past DBs like they weren’t even there, Ken Dorsey doing his precise work, domination up front on both sides of the ball. It’s like it was yesterday. And the best part is my hair wasn’t gray back then. I’m pretty sure the only reason it got gray was from covering this team the following 20+ years. So yeah, that’s going to be my favorite forever. But there were some great responses from other posters dating back to the 1979 team you can check out in the War Room.

Back To Work

Miami is back on the practice field this morning for Spring Practice No. 14 – yes, the practice before the Spring Game – and we’ll be on hand with your notes of the day/video and post-practice team feedback. So stay tuned for that. To hold you over till then you can review all our coverage/columns about spring drills to this point.

Film Analysis: Acaden Lewis

This morning we give you a deeper look into the game of new Miami hoops portal addition Acaden Lewis. What are his strengths and weaknesses? What does he bring to the table for Jai Lucas? We break it all down.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Baseball Has First Midweek Loss

The Miami baseball team (27-10, 9-8 ACC) dropped its first midweek game of the season to the USF Bulls Wednesday night at Mark Light Field by a final score of 4-2. We have your recap.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

• Check us out on Facebook

Advertise with us. Email [email protected]