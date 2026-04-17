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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

April 17, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

It’s crazy how Miami is everywhere on social media … Posted by Ookie4prez: Man, it’s unreal how when I scroll social media these days UM football is like everywhere. I’m talking about content not only from UM usual contact creators. I’m talking about content creators who aren’t even UM fans. I’m starting to become like Mario a little paranoid too much of our practices are going viral. I like it when people didn’t care a little bit more.

CaneSport’s Response: We’ve said for a while now that the sign of Miami being “back” isn’t just competing for national titles year after year. It’s also letting the world know that the Hurricanes are here to stay … and the hate from fans of other programs that comes with that. The national media, of course, has always been obsessed with The U. So instead of getting paranoid about all the attention, embrace it. It’s another sign this program is on the right sustainable path to titles.

Offensive & Defensive Storylines To Watch In Spring Game

The Spring Game – which is essentially an open practice this year – is coming up fast tomorrow morning, and today we have your crucial offensive storylines and defensive storylines we’ll be monitoring. Also be sure to check back afterward for our recap/analysis, photo gallery and post-Spring Game player/coach interviews.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent. If you don’t have much time to check out all our coverage? You can get your update with our CaneSport Recruiting Minute.

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CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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