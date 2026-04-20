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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

April 20, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Spring Game Take … Posted by Greentree: I was there yesterday and it’s quite apparent the trenches will not be the same as last year but it may not matter. We are much better in other areas. Mensah is the key to this team and will be the difference if we go far. Mensah, Barkate and our WR depth makes this a much different team in the way we impact winning. Mensah can cover up some deficiencies on our OL, so that is promising. I liked what i saw from Luca Gilbert, and Lofton will be improved from last year and even Mueller (black jersey i believe) and Ruskavich played well with the backups. The offense will be setting the pace for this team when everyone is back and healthy. Defensively, we will take a step back a little in setting the edge on the outside but I like our LB’s. I think they will be improved. I am huge fan of Jordan Campbell as far as the young guys and Marcelin and JJ Edwards made some really nice plays as well. Of course, Torre, Smith Pruitt and Bonner will be the front line guys and we will be much improved from last year IMO at LB. The secondary is loaded and Thornton is a great portal addition. JJ Dunnigan stands out at safety, easily the biggest kid out there and he still right out of High School. I do not see how teams will stop our offense. We are just too talented. Barkate is far better than I initially thought and I think Josh Moore will break out this year. Mali is unguardable. Upshaw, Jacobs and Vaughn could all be front line guys as well. Teams will have to go zone against us and I believe our WR’s and TE’s wil eat that up. I noticed thay are trying to throw the ball in the flat to Lyle more. He is much more dangerous in space than running behind the line. We have so much depth at RB and across the board. This is easily the most talented team we have had depth wise since the Butch and Coker years. Like coach said, they have to keep grinding and getting better mentally and lock in. If they have the right mindset and do not get selfish we should have another great year.

CaneSport’s Response: Other than a poster named Greentree posting about a Spring Game at Cobb Stadium, a lot of the above is spot on. Our big question is OL on that side of the ball and LB on the other, but we agree the line is promising on offense. Mensah is a stud, and agree Luka Gilbert and Elija Lofton plus Gavin Mueller will be what Miami needs at TE. On defense it’s hard to imagine a better line without Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor but the inside will be improved and the pass rush will be excellent while perhaps end physicality vs. the run is the big question mark area. The secondary is, as Greentree puts it, “loaded.” And at WR Cooper Barkate is outstanding with smooth route running and a knack for getting open. Agree re Josh Moore breaking out, it was a shame he got hurt and missed the game, and yes Malachi Toney is unguardable. Even in a vanilla spring game we think you got a sense of it. And having watched this team through the spring we agree as well with “This is easily the most talented team we have had depth wise since the Butch and Coker years. Like coach said, they have to keep grinding and getting better mentally and lock in. If they have the right mindset and do not get selfish we should have another great year.” Excellent post!

Playmakers On Both Sides Of Ball In Spring Game/Practice

We had you fully covered off Miami’s Spring Game on Saturday morning. Check out our full recap / analysis of the day’s work, plus post-game reaction from coach Mario Cristobal and players. We also had a photo gallery for you plus more from Mario and live blog.

Oh, and if you want to review all our coverage from the spring? You can do that here.

Plus Gary Ferman answers all your questions with spring coming to an end.

Ferman’s Corner

Gary Ferman shares his insight with the Miami Hurricanes’ spring now in the rearview mirror. What did he see out there as this team looks to make another run to the title game?

Spring Real Takeaways vs. Fake Overreactions

With spring wrapped up, we take a closer look at what we learned position by position … and why maybe fans shouldn’t get too over-excited about the Spring Game.

Post-Spring Awards

There was a lot of hardware to hand out after the spring, and we do our best with some invisible trophies to point out what we saw from the 15 practices. Yes, it’s time for CaneSport’s Post-Spring Awards Ceremony.

Canes In The NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is coming up fast, and we get the latest from NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, who has four Canes included in his recent top 50 projection for the draft. Could Rueben Bain be hurt by the publicity surrounding the deadly car accident? We get Jeremiah’s take on that and more.

RMU forward DeSean Goode is a Cane

Jai Lucas continues piecing together his roster for next season, and the latest addition is really Goode. Sorry, had to do it. You can check out the story here.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent. That includes reaction in a notebook from top recruits at the spring game and more updates off the spring game from top prospects.

Baseball Takes 2 of 3 at Stanford

The Miami baseball team has been up-and-down in ACC play this season, so how did UM fare at Stanford? We have your recaps of Game 1, Game 2 and Game 3.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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