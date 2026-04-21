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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

April 21, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Post-Spring take … Posted by Thegablescane: We upgraded the most important position in QB and in areas that open up the offense (accuracy and deep ball). This kid makes that throw against IU. WRs will be a massive upgrade in depth, speed, size and athleticism. The OL downgrade might not be so much at end of the year after these guys play together in a wide open offense. TE lost the natty for us so don’t see how they can be worse this year; maybe younger and more four wide WR mitigates lack of a seasoned stud.

Pass the koolaid, this offense is going to take opponents out of their game plans early, which will play to the strength of the defense. We’ll miss our DEs but the DTs could be our best tandem since the glory years. Toure and Smith will be better and need Bonner to be better than Wesley. Agree top ten in both has to be the goal.

CaneSport’s Response: Spot on. QB play has been exceptional – maybe think somewhere between Cam Ward and Carson Beck level. Darian Mensah’s accuracy and deep ball are exceptional, although perhaps he doesn’t have Ward’s arm strength. The OL will be a downgrade but not by much with center the position we still have some questions about but Ryan Rodriguez looks like he should be good enough. WR position is insanely talented, TE won’t be worse like you say, and the DT position is stacked and we also love what’s at end but more as pass rushers with some questions still around physical run stopping ability. Linebacker remains a question mark area to us, but the secondary is also stacked.

Offensive Depth Chart Analysis With Spring In Rear-View Mirror

Today we’re taking a deeper dive inside how we see the offense’s depth chart coming out of spring ball. There are some surprises, and also guys that were held out this spring that are going to factor in. We break it all down.

Buy Or Sell?

We have our buy or sell post-spring column this morning. We give you five major question areas … and our assessment if we are buying or selling. Do you agree or disagree? You can check it out here.

Mauigoa Positioned As Top 10 NFL Draft Pick

Francis Mauigoa recently sat down and shared his thoughts on the Gramlich & Mac Lain show. He’s training in Knoxville, Tenn. preparing for wherever he winds up in the NFL Draft. Our guess is pretty darn high … as high as No. 3 and certainly in the top 10. We break down what he was talking about.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent. And if you don’t have time to read all our stories we’ve still got you covered with our Recruiting Minute.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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