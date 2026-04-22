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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

April 22, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Hetherman / Dawson … Posted by allied2651: Re their contract extensions I’m great with Heatherman not sure about Dawson. Some of the Offensive lapses , including the first half of the Natty, which I was at was either on Dawson or from a combination of Dawson with Mario pushing the game plan. Clearly saw a change in the second half of the Natty, a game we clearly could have won. Our other loses last year had the same conservative offensive game plan as well. JMO.

CaneSport’s Response: Obviously we didn’t see much from either in the spring game to show any tweaks to the offense or defense in a very vanilla approach. And it’s interesting that a lot of folks have the same view as Mr. 2651: That Hetherman is the real deal and some uncertainty regarding Dawson. We get it. Hetherman was outstanding installing his scheme that let players play fast and aggressive with great results last year. Meanwhile Dawson had a lot of talent on his side of the ball but it ranked No. 46 in total offense, and folks view Cam Ward as the reason Dawson had the top offense nationally in 2024. So yeah, the jury perhaps is out a bit on Dawson in terms of him being a great coordinator. But this coming season is sort of the reverse of last year – there was a ton of talent on defense last year led by Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor, and on offense aside from Malachi Toney and Mark Fletcher the skill positions were up-and-down with QB Carson Beck having some issues in several games. This year the offense has a ridiculous amount of talent and you could see Saturday the playmakers here including what UM has with QB transfer Darian Mensah. The defense has a lot of holes to fill from last year. So we think the offense has a better chance to be ranked higher nationally than the defense. And Dawson/Hetherman need to adapt to their talent to make both sides of the ball top 10, which is typically what you get from national champions over the last 10 years.

CaneSport vs. Machine

We kick off our new segment “CaneSport vs. Machine,” with a look at how AI is viewing the upcoming NFL Draft as it pertains to Miami players. We’ll add our own prediction as well. So who will be right? We’ll find out starting Friday when Round 1 commences. If you don’t like it? Well, we’re only human after all.

Post-Spring Defensive Depth Chart

With spring ball over, it’s time for us to sum up what we learned about this team … and project our 2026 depth chart. After taking on the offense yesterday, it’s the defense’s turn.

Kiper Discusses Miami In His Latest Mock Draft

Mel Kiper, Jr. has three Hurricanes going in Round 1 of his most recent mock draft, and breaks down the ranges and reasons for Francis Mauigoa, Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor.

Very Goode Film Study

Former Robert Morris forward and 2025–26 Horizon League Player of the Year DeSean Goode committed to Miami on Sunday, and today we take an in-depth look inside his game and what he brings to the table for Jai Lucas.

Sticking with the hoops theme, Miami also landed a 2026 commitment yesterday from South Kent (Conn.) power forward Chris Birden Jr. He is the second commit in the class and we brought you that breaking news.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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