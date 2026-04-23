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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

April 23, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Which Canes Football team is your favorite of all time? … Posted by sabrose: It doesn’t have to mean its one of the 5 championship teams. I will start : 2025 team for me . Tons of likeable guys who came to Miami further developed and played hard. Though its an asterisk question they won more post season games than any other Canes team . Keonte Scott and Mark Fletcher- can’t think of any better tru Canes than them. They had every reason to falter at Texas AM ,OSU and Ole Miss but stood strong and were one play away from the NC making a great comeback against a team that was barely challenged all season. I loved those guys. A close second was the 1983 Canes -got plastered at UF than won every game after to win the NC and start things off for Miami.

CaneSport’s Response: What a great subject and there were some great responses as you’d imagine. An example from HoosierCane: “1991, Undefeated, Wide Right 1, Heisman, and I was a student.” You can check them all out in the War Room, of course. But this is CaneSport’s Response, aka Matt Shodell’s response. And there really is only one answer for me. I arrived at CaneSport via the Baltimore Sun Community Newspaper division in 2000 after four years covering high school lacrosse, wrestling, soccer and football. And what a first year that was, right? Covering that team I figured I’d be going to national title games every year. Sitting in the press box in Pasadena in early Jan., 2001 (okay, they put me just outside the press box in an overflow media section) was awesome. Great view, great temperature, great Cane domination, average game story written by me. But your first time covering the national title champion you don’t forget, right? Sadly so far it’s been my only time. But there’s always 2026!

NFL Draft Picks Incoming

It’s finally here. After months of speculation, we’ll find out if Francis Mauigoa or Rueben Bain are taken first in the NFL Draft … and if both are top 10 picks. Akheem Mesidor? He’s also expected to be taken tonight. It should be a big night for the Canes. We break it down.

5 Things We Learned About Miami’s Offense

Spring practice might be over, but we’re not over spring practice. Yes, today we are breaking down some key things we learned on the offensive side.

Canes Squeeze FAU

The baseball team (30-11, 10-8 ACC) rallied late to knock off Florida Atlantic, 5-4, Wednesday night in Boca Raton, using a perfectly executed squeeze bunt from Jake Ogden in the ninth to push across the go-ahead run.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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