SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

FOLLOW BREAKING MIAMI HURRICANES NEWS: SIGN UP FOR THE CANESPORT NEWSLETTER

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

April 24, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Another thought from the Spring Game … Posted by Greentree: All I know is that Judd Anderson looked the best out of Nickel and Coleman at QB. He looked like he knew where he wanted to go with the ball. Nickel looked like it took him awhile to get through his reads. Was hesitant on some plays. Coleman looked confident and has a great arm and release but obviously has the physical limitations at this point and needs some time to understand the college game. Not saying that Luke can’t be the guy next year but the light has not come on just yet. His drop back and release remind me of Drew Brees but he has miles to go with his timing, anticipation and progression reads..

CaneSport’s Response: We don’t disagree, and have been saying all spring how Darian Mensah is clearly head and shoulders above the rest of the QB room. Which means (A) he has to stay healthy. And (B) Miami may have to again go the portal route in 2027 unless one of these guys really becomes more consistent or the team wants to rely on a true freshman behind center. It’ll be a very interesting subject once Miami wins the national title this year (oops, did we get a bit ahead of ourselves with that?).

Defense Stock Up, Stock Down

With spring practice in the rearview mirror, we assess what we saw on defense. So what areas pleasantly surprised us/look like strengths? And where do we still need to see more? We break it down for you.

NFL Draft Round 1 Done, More Canes Set To Go

It finally came and went. Yes, the Miami Hurricanes learned the first round fate of Rueben Bain, Francis Mauigoa and Akheem Mesidor last night. We wrap it all up here with Day 2 coverage later today.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

• Check us out on Facebook

Advertise with us. Email [email protected]