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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

April 27, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Between Darian and Cam … Posted by Trust: I’m wondering If ppl on this board realize how many talented kids slip through the cracks. And very talented guys at that. I know a certain QB from Coconut Creek who was 2nd in passing to Lamont Cain (all Cty QB turned into WR at UM) and myself trained w some college n NFL guys and lit them up. Beck was supposedly all World out of HS n Ward n Mensah were nobody’s??? How does that keep happening. And before the transfer portal and YouTube etc …how many ppl back in the day went through that? Go Mensah. Probably gonna b the 2nd best QB in UM history w a Heisman and National Title! But serious question. How does that keep happening? Was Mensah not this accurate in HS? Didn’t play w good skill guys???.

CaneSport’s Response: It isn’t anything new. Just ask Santana Moss, Russell Maryland, Cortez Kennedy, Ray Lewis or all the 3-stars that became outstanding players. But it is interesting that in two of the last three years guys who were relative nobody’s on the major college recruiting stage are the most prominent leaders of UM’s offense. That’s pretty unique. Re Ward, he was underrated out of high school because he barely ever threw in high school with a run-based offense. Mensah’s issue was his production in high school as he was more of a project as a passer and barely had over 2,000 yards his senior year with 25 TDs. Guys certainly develop at different times, and with the portal it’s a lot easier for guys to move from lower programs to prove themselves at the major ones.

the university has asked current athletic Director Dan Radakovich to retire about six months early so that it can step up the pace of replacing him with a sales driven Athletic Director. Gary Ferman takes a closer look, including a leading candidate.

Prediction Time

With some time to dwell on what we saw in spring practice, we’re ready to unveil some bold predictions for this year’s team. And we also reflect on what we got right and wrong with last year’s predictions. Agree or disagree?

NFL Draft, Miami Edition

With the NFL Draft wrapped up, yes the Miami Hurricanes did quite well. In addition to the first round picks we wrapped up the Day 2 and Day 3 news for you. There were nine Canes picked, three on each day. Oh, and we also have Mario Cristobal weighing in on the draft … and how it’s a sign of what is coming for this program.

We also take a closer look at how Miami has a national recruiting strategy that’s reflected in being a top NFL Draft pipeline program.

Cristobal: It’s not about The U being back, it’s about The U being here

Mario Cristobal shared some very interesting perspective on where this program’s come from, the hard work put in to build it up and where things stand now.

Post-Spring Insider

With time to reflect on what we saw this spring, we are now starting to delve deep into each position with our post-spring thoughts on where things stand. As you wake up this morning you can check out our takes on the quarterback and running back spots.

We also tackle whether Miami landed all the portal talent it needed in the first portal window … and project if the Canes would have needed to chase 2nd portal talent had this window still been open.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Miami Baseball vs. Cal

Don’t blink now, but after this past weekend’s Cal series there are only three more weekend opponents left (NC State, Louisville and FSU). But let’s stay in the present. Here are your recaps of Miami vs. Cal – Game 1, Game 2 and Game 3.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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