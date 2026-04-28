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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

April 28, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Re those that think Israel Abrams will start next year … Posted by Sastrasberg: Abrams will not be starting for UM next year. If he signs in 2027 class, he’s 100% coming to redshirt in 2027. Any other notion is ridiculous, national championship contenders do not start true freshman. If he wants to be a starter, he’ll end up flipping to a school like Nebraska or Cal.

CaneSport’s Response: Mason Heintschel, Trevor Lawrence, Jalen Hurts, Bear Bachmeier and Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele might disagree with your assessment that true freshmen QBs can’t succeed at a high level. But your point is legitimate. It’s pretty rare for a true freshman to start and star from Game 1. And we’ve seen in the last few years that Miami will not hesitate to chase and pay for a top QB out of the portal. So with the unknown of Abrams and how he’ll fare it will be interesting to see if after this year the team thinks a guy like Luke Nickel, Judd Anderson or Dereon Coleman is ready. If not and the team does go the transfer route, there’s every likelihood Nickel and Anderson would leave after this season. That also holds true if Darian Mensah winds up returning for his senior season, which will depend on how he fares this year, of course.

Did Miami Need a 2nd Portal Window On Defense?

Yesterday we broke down the offense from a lack-of-second-portal-window perspective, analyzing if Miami got enough in the first window to make up for any roster deficiencies on that side of the ball. Today it’s the defenses turn. And we do see a couple of areas that could have used some more help.

WRs Could Be Best Group In Nation Top To Bottom

Today we are offering up our post-spring take on what we saw from the receivers room. Suffice it to say we were impressed. Very, very impressed.

Richt Reflects

Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback and head coach Mark Richt was recently inducted into the UM Sports Hall of Fame on April 23, and we catch up with him for an exclusive interview.

Doctor’s Orders

Dr. Justin Classey is a two-time University of Miami alumnus. He has been immersed in Hurricanes culture from his early days, often running around campus with legendary Canes such as Lamar Thomas, Horace Copeland, and Randall Hill. Today he breaks down the Dolphins passing on Rueben Bain.

PG Darius Bivins Recaps OV

Jai Lucas is hot on the trail of Bishop O’Connell (Va.) four-star point guard Darius Bivins. He took a weekend trip down to Coral Gables and we caught up with him for where things stand now.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent. If you don’t have time to read all our stories? Well, we’ve still got you covered with our Recruiting Minute.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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