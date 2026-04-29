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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

April 29, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Yowzer. BR has Mensah too early mock draft #1 … Posted by 10-4: Sheeesh.

CaneSport’s Response: We would respond “Sheesh” as well. But yes, Bleacher Report has Mensah doing a Cam Ward at No. 1 overall based on this: “The 21-year-old signal caller blends an enticing skill set that translates well to the NFL. Mensah plays from the pocket with poise under pressure, accuracy and good ball placement at all three levels. He is a mobile quarterback but prefers to sit in the pocket and dissect defenses. Duke was one of the least talented teams among Power 4 programs, yet Mensah elevated the program with his play. The Hurricanes’ roster is loaded with talent to shine a brighter spotlight on Mensah’s game. Expect him to be in more high-leverage moments, where he can display face-of-the-franchise potential ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft.” Do we think BR is correct? Well, there are a ton of high level QBs chasing that No. 1 pick this year, and we know NFL scouts have some doubts about Mensah’s 205-pound weight. So we would say a first-second round grade is probably most accurate heading into the season. But we could see him put up massive numbers with the massive WR/RB talent around him, and that could help push him really high on draft boards.

The Deal Maker at the Door: Why Michael Yormark is suddenly connected with Miami Athletics

We take a inside look at the Miami search for a new athletic director and why the name of the former Florida Panthers president has risen to the forefront.

2027 NFL Draft For Miami > 2026?

Yes, we used the greater than sign. Because it will come down to a lot of math that we are trying to pre-determine to figure out if there will be more than the 9 NFL picks we saw this year in 2027. The early results say yes.

Tight End Time

We continue our post-spring in-depth looks at each position. And today it’s the tight ends’ turn. There is some reason for concern here … find out why.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

Pitching For You

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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