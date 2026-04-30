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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

April 30, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Miami now tied with Florida State … Posted by Cane50: At number four in the ACC baseball standings. The top four get byes in the ACC tournament. FSU got swept by Stanford this weekend.

CaneSport’s Response: It’s been a bit of a strange year for the baseball team, which has won its last five ACC series … but hasn’t swept any of them. While the Canes’ 32-12 record seems outstanding and worthy of a decent national ranking (by comparison No. 14 ranked BC is 33-14 overall), a reason Miami isn’t in the conversation too much ranking-wise/as a regional host right now is because eight of UM’s wins were easy gimmes vs. Lehigh, Indiana State and Lafayette. Baseball America’s poll has four ACC teams ranked – North Carolina No. 2, Georgia Tech No. 4, BC 14th and FSU 17th. Last year the Canes closed the year strong and made it oh-so-close to Omaha, coming within a run at Super Regionals of getting there. A strong finish this year in the regular season should put Miami among the ranked teams and with a lot of momentum heading into regionals … but UM will need to do well vs. NC State (10-11 ACC, 27-16 overall) and Louisville (10-11 ACC, 26-18 overall) these next two weekends and then win a final series at Florida State (12-9 ACC, 29-14 overall, was just swept at Stanford).

Mensah Could Be More Than A One-Hit Wonder

Darian Mensah arrives at Miami with two years of eligibility … but the expectation he will just be here for one season before turning pro. We make the case for why perhaps he will be back for another year even if he has a big statistical season in 2026.

OL Reload

Today we are taking a deep post-spring dive into a key offensive line position that lost four starters and needs some new guys to step up … including true freshman Jackson Cantwell. Our take based on what we saw? It’s not a secret – we share it with you today.

Cuvet Out Indefinitely

Not great news for the baseball team entering the final 3 weekend series? That star 3B Daniel Cuvet is out indefinitely. We bring you that news, with J.D. Arteaga weighing in.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent. If you don’t have time to check it all out? We’ve got you covered with the CaneSport Recruiting Minute.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. Get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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