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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

April 6, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

New numbers and freshmen … Posted by Canefan26: Can somebody repost this please I keep seeing kids and I’m having a hard time remembering who is who thanks in advance fellas!.

CaneSport’s Response: Us too! A lot of players have changed their numbers from last season and there’s a ton of new faces between the freshmen and transfers into the program. So here you go – this is the list of players that changed their numbers or are new arrivals. And on top of that here’s your official spring roster … but note that the heights and weights are not updated from a year ago for returners.

Spring Recalibration

The condensed spring practice format has given us a glimpse of what the Miami Hurricanes v. 2026 look like. And we like what we see. CaneSport publisher Gary Ferman breaks it down in his column this morning.

8th Spring Practice In The Books … Another Up Tomorrow

It’s gone pretty fast, right? We’re already past the halfway point of spring drills and we have lots of great reports from the practice field for you as Miami wrapped up its 8th spring practice session over the weekend. You can check out what the team was talking about afterward as we caught up with OL Max Buchanan, OL S.J. Alofaituli, DB Bryce Fitzgerald and DB Ja’Boree Antoine.

Next Up At QB U

The Miami Hurricanes have a long legacy of top QBs, but the last couple have come out of the transfer portal … with another poised for big things this year with Duke’s Darian Mensah. But Miami may have just landed a Day 1 starter, the highest ranked QB recruit for the program dating all the way back to Kyle Wright. That’s No. 3 ranked Israel Abrams and we have tons on him on the site from over the weekend to check out including his breaking announcement news, a film study and big picture column.

Party On

We had tons of recruiting feedback and coverage off the massive recruiting pool party on Saturday following practice. So check all that coverage out on our front page and you can also relive the sights and sounds.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage aside from the huge QB commit as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent. There’s also a new Recruiting Minute segment to check out.

Baseball Takes 2 of 3 vs. Hokies

The Hurricanes have played better baseball of late, and we have your recaps off the weekend series against Virginia Tech. Did they gobble up the Hokies? Here are your recaps of Game 1, Game 2 and Game 3.

Pitching For You

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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