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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

April 7, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

Re spring game April 18 not being on TV … Posted by Jlobo1963: This is hurting the “ Fan experience!” Im sure most of us have fond memories of spring games at the Orange bowl , Lockhart , the one year at Hard rock etc . Im sure Bama , Georgia , Fla , Ohio state etc aren’t following this . Their spring game is a big deal with huge crowds . Im sorry but I don’t agree with this as fan of the program . Until other major programs nationwide start to follow suit , it puts our fans at a disadvantage. Just my humble opinion. The former format with three scrimmages , closed to media and the public , followed by a spring game with vanilla schemes for the average fan to enjoy worked . This is paranoia to the fifth degree.

CaneSport’s Response: Well, there is certainly some truth to the fact that the fan experience isn’t the same when fans don’t get a chance to meet players and watch the team in a free and fun environment. Past spring games had games for kids to play next to the parking lot pre-spring game plus the usual signatures from players etc. The in-person experience is still there to some extent on April 18 this year, although without the games and in a much smaller space (Cobb Stadium vs. Lockhart or Hard Rock). The higher level booster club members get preference for 2 tickets each, so it is what it is in that regard. As for the TV aspect, we fully understand it not being televised and why a ton of other program also now don’t have their spring games on TV. No, there probably isn’t a lot to glean scheme-wise from watching “vanilla” ball on both sides. BUT … in this NIL era if one or multiple young guys really flash and other teams have a chance to analyze video of them then that could lead to an opportunity for the player to leave in the portal for a bigger offer. The downside roster-wise outweighs the fan benefit watching-wise because for UM the ultimate goal is to win championships. Oh, and winning championships will create happy fans. So there’s that.

Back To Work

Miami is back on the practice field this morning for Spring Practice No. 9, and we’ll be on hand with your notes of the day/video and post-practice team feedback. So stay tuned for that. To hold you over till then you can review all our coverage/columns about spring drills to this point.

It Only Takes A Minute

Well, it takes a minute if you are a fairly quick reader. But we condense your recruiting news into one tidy package to check out.

Hoops Portal Open For Business

The transfer portal window for basketball is open today … and Miami currently has four spots it can fill. We break down 10 players who make a lot of sense for Jai Lucas to add to the team.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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