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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

April 8, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

The vibe at Miami … Posted by R.D.Canes: It feels like everyone who speaks about this Hurricane program lately, basically describe the atmosphere the same way. Recruits, transfers, coaches and media personnel, etc…they almost all talk about the no-nonsense, focused and intense atmosphere that is different than at other programs. I don’t really know how to describe it and it seems like they don’t either. It’s almost like an old school approach that has morphed into something different because it was formed with the modern rules, regulations, advantages and disadvantages of today’s CFB. Whatever it is, it is becoming obvious that it attracts certain intense, type A, aggressive and high achieving individuals that love football to their core and love hard work. I guess I would call it a modern day swagger. Mario and his entire staff are exactly what this proud program needed and it has just begun…so great to be a Miami Hurricane!

CaneSport’s Response: We could not have said it better ourselves. Okay, maybe we could have. J/k because the point you made really does sum up the culture Mario Cristobal instilled, and it’s not just through his words or actions but the personnel he recruits. This staff has gotten back to the days of not just learning about a player through his film but also getting to know those around the player to find out the details of if they truly love the game of football and live and breathe it 24/7. Then it becomes self-sustaining once you have 85, 90 or 95 guys like that on your roster. It is indeed great to be a Miami Hurricane these days. You can see in practice the vast high ceiling of this team and program.

9th Spring Practice In The Books

We have lots of great reports from the practice field for you with our news and notes, plus video of the day’s work. Oh, yeah, and we’ve got your team talk after the work wrapped up … check out what the team had to say about the progress with updates from Mario Cristobal, DT coach Damione Lewis, DL Keona Davis, DT Mykah Newton and DT Jarquz Carter.

Hoops portal intel

Miami has reached out to the camp of former UT Rio Grande Valley guard Koree Cotton, CaneSport has learned. Find out why he makes a lot of sense for the Canes and vice versa.

Miami baseball perfect … in middle of week

The latest win last night vs. FIU kept the Canes baseball team undefeated in midweek games. Now the goal is to take some of that to upcoming weekend series.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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