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CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

April 9, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

In Restrospect … Posted by Fordjl: Full disclosure, I was skeptical about Mario being the program’s savior. Not because I doubted his ability to build a program but moreso because I wasn’t sure he could coach at a level to get us over the top. I was also not in agreeance with Gary about how far this program was in regards to talent. I was wrong on both fronts. Mario has the one trait that can make everyone better “the ability to adapt, hold oneself accountable and make tough changes”. It is obvious that no one is comfortable in this program. He will infuse talent into your position group regardless of how it looks on paper. The one thing that I never l castigated him for was the call run the ball against GT oppose to kneeling. 1. It was establishing the mentality is that we finish. 2. It made it clear that he didn’t have the right type of players. This years team has equally bad turnovers in the playoffs and the defense shut the opponent down opposed to folding like they did in that game.

CaneSport’s Response: Full disclosure, the original post in the above thread was an interesting take saying in retrospect maybe Mario not taking a knee and losing vs. Ga. Tech sent a much-needed message to the team that long-term worked out. Hence the part about taking a knee in the above post. But the reason Mr. Fordjl made it into our morning show item and not the OP is because of what he posted prior to the kneeling stuff. As you read the above, are you one of those that was doubting Mario getting the program to the point it’s reached? Miami fans had gotten used to head coaches coming and going, with the same mediocre to sub-mediocre results. So yeah, full credit to Mario. The way he put in the work and has assembled coaching and player talent is exactly what Miami needed.

Portal Magic?

North Carolina freshman guard Isaiah Denis announced on Sunday that he planned on entering the transfer portal due to “coaching uncertainty,” and the Miami Hurricanes have emerged as a potential suitor for the former four-star recruit.

Going to the source: Israel Abrams

There’s plenty of excitement for Hurricane nation surrounding new QB addition Israel Abrams. Want to know what makes him so special? Well, no one knows him better than his QB coach. And we catch up with him.

Gruden And Beck: Coach Chops It Up With Cane QB

Jon Gruden sat down with Miami QB Carson Beck, who is projected to go as high as the third round in the NFL Draft. They chat about last season with UM and much more.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Don’t miss all our recruiting coverage as the Canes continue to work to load up on talent. If you don’t have time to read all our coverage, well we’ve got you with our Recruiting Minute read.

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Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

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