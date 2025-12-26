It's Dec. 26! What's Up, Miami Hurricanes Fans … Are U?
SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION
FOLLOW BREAKING MIAMI HURRICANES NEWS: SIGN UP FOR THE CANESPORT NEWSLETTER
CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day
Dec. 26, 2025
The Night the Celebration Stopped: Miami will never forget Terry Porter’s yellow flag that took away a sixth national title
In the Fiesta Bowl that night of January 3, 2003, the Miami Hurricanes seemingly back-to-back national champions, the celebration began instantly on the Miami sideline and above. Now the next chapter of a massive Miami vs. Ohio State game is set. Gary Ferman reflects today so be sure to check out his column.
We also have a look at what Ohio State defenders are talking about from their perspective as the Buckeyes look to try and stifle Miami.
Miami Hurricanes OL Analysis With Eye To The Future
With the playoffs continuing and the transfer portal window opening Jan. 2, CaneSport is taking a closer position by position look at the situation for Mario Cristobal’s Miami Hurricanes. Today we break down a very interesting OL situation looking forward to next year, as the Canes will have some personnel to replace.
‘Win Your One-on-One’: Akheem Mesidor Keys Miami’s Plan to Disrupt Ohio State
If there’s a formula to beating Ohio State, perhaps Indiana revealed it in beating the Buckeyes in the Big Ten title game: Get massive pressure up front to disrupt QB Julian Sayin while reining in the run game. Miami certainly has the talent up front to emulate that, led by star ends Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor. Today we have Mesidor’s take.
Recruiting, recruiting, recruiting
Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge five-star 2027 cornerback Joshua Dobson wasn’t able to make it to Miami this fall, but the No. 1 cornerback in next year’s class is looking to get to campus at some point in the coming months. We catch up with Dobson for a rundown of where Miami fits in with him.
Top 10
- 1New
Kyle Whittingham
Contract details for Michigan HC
- 2
Quintrevion Wisner
Plans to enter Transfer Portal
- 3Hot
Best Transfer Additions
Ranking Top 10 best for 2025
- 4
Bracketology
Predicting March Madness field
- 5
Transfer Portal
Intel on top QBs, RBs & mroe
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Pitching For You
CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. And we’ll throw in a year subscription to The Athletic with an annual CaneSport subscription. So get a CaneSport subscription now!
Mail Call
There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!
• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport
Advertise with us. Email [email protected]