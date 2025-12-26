SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

Dec. 26, 2025

The Night the Celebration Stopped: Miami will never forget Terry Porter’s yellow flag that took away a sixth national title

In the Fiesta Bowl that night of January 3, 2003, the Miami Hurricanes seemingly back-to-back national champions, the celebration began instantly on the Miami sideline and above. Now the next chapter of a massive Miami vs. Ohio State game is set. Gary Ferman reflects today so be sure to check out his column.

We also have a look at what Ohio State defenders are talking about from their perspective as the Buckeyes look to try and stifle Miami.

Miami Hurricanes OL Analysis With Eye To The Future

With the playoffs continuing and the transfer portal window opening Jan. 2, CaneSport is taking a closer position by position look at the situation for Mario Cristobal’s Miami Hurricanes. Today we break down a very interesting OL situation looking forward to next year, as the Canes will have some personnel to replace.

‘Win Your One-on-One’: Akheem Mesidor Keys Miami’s Plan to Disrupt Ohio State

If there’s a formula to beating Ohio State, perhaps Indiana revealed it in beating the Buckeyes in the Big Ten title game: Get massive pressure up front to disrupt QB Julian Sayin while reining in the run game. Miami certainly has the talent up front to emulate that, led by star ends Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor. Today we have Mesidor’s take.

Recruiting, recruiting, recruiting

Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge five-star 2027 cornerback Joshua Dobson wasn’t able to make it to Miami this fall, but the No. 1 cornerback in next year’s class is looking to get to campus at some point in the coming months. We catch up with Dobson for a rundown of where Miami fits in with him.

Pitching For You

