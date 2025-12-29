SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

Dec. 29, 2025

Gary Ferman column: Winning in Dallas means Miami cracking the Matt Patricia code

Winning in Dallas means Miami cracking a defensive code born from Matt Patricia’s NFL success with the New England Patriots. Gary Ferman takes a closer look.

Plus Ferman answers all your questions heading into the massive game vs. Ohio State.

FILM STUDY: Untested or Unstoppable? Breaking Down Ohio State’s Defense Ahead of Miami Clash

It’s not often you can find somebody that will question if a defense is elite when through 13 games it ranks No. 1 in the nation in total defense, No. 1 in scoring defense and No. 6 in third down conversion percentage defense. But the CaneSport message boards were awash with the thought that perhaps Ohio State’s top-ranked defense is overrated in the aftermath of Miami’s win against Texas A&M, with UM now set to face the Buckeyes Dec. 31 in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The reason for that? We take a closer look at it … and why maybe, just maybe, it’s justified.

Miami Hurricanes vs. Ohio State: Who Has the Roster Edge in the Cotton Bowl Showdown?

CaneSport already has broken down the Miami defense vs. Ohio State offense with our film study series, and will look at the other side of that in the next couple of days. Today? Well, it’s time to take a look at how the overall rosters match up against each other. In other words, who has the edge talent-wise at each position?

Also don’t miss our in-depth preview of what the Canes are up against.

Plus be sure to check out what C James Brockermeyer has to say about the massive challenge of facing No. 2 defending national champion Ohio State on Wednesday night.

Coach Mario Cristobal’s take? He also weighs in.

And for good measure you can watch video of the team preparing for the game with our video from the practice field.

Miami Hurricanes DL, LB, DB Analysis With Eye To The Future

With the playoffs continuing and the transfer portal window opening Jan. 2, CaneSport is taking a closer position by position look at the situation for Mario Cristobal’s Miami Hurricanes. We break down the defensive line, linebacker and defensive back spots (plus a special teams look) with an eye toward next season. What do we see at each spot and is there portal help needed?

Jeremiah Smith, Miami collide as recruiting what-if meets CFP reality

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has taken the college football world by storm in his first two seasons since he chose the Buckeyes over Miami in a program shaping recruiting decision. He led Ohio State to the national title last season and the Buckeyes are now three victories away from back to back titles, the Miami Hurricanes standing in the way December 31 in the Cotton Bowl. For Miami fans, watching the South Florida native shine may be bittersweet because of how close Smith was to becoming a Hurricane.

Recruiting, recruiting, recruiting

Port Saint Lucie (Fla.) John Carroll four-star interior offensive lineman Sean Tatum has been a regular at Miami this year between visiting once this spring, shining at prospect camp this summer and attending the Hurricanes’ game against Notre Dame in late August. The latest there?

Another update: Miami only hosted Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy consensus top-50 2027 receiver Kesean Bowman once this fall, but the Hurricanes are already “on the higher end” for the 6-foot-1, 170-pound wideout.

Plus we have the latest with Chicago (Ill.) Mount Caramel top-50 receiver Quentin Burrell. Miami along with Michigan, Notre Dame, Arizona State, Tennessee and Oklahoma are pushing hard for him.

We also review recent Miami-Ohio State recruiting battles with the teams set to face off on the field with everything on the line.

Oh, and many of the top recruits in the 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes are headed to The Sunshine State for the 2026 Under Armour All-America Game, played at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand, Fla. on Jan. 3. As CaneSport will be in attendance for the media portion of the multi-day event, we’ll hear from a boatload of 2027 prospects that we expect Miami to pursue following its CFP run. Here’s what several of these recruits are telling us in the days leading up to the UA Game.

Pitching For You

Quick Hitters

Stay tuned this morning as we’ll have tons of team feedback. And this afternoon we’ll have video from Miami’s practice in Texas as the team continue to gear up for the big game.

