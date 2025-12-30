It's Dec. 30! What's Up, Miami Hurricanes Fans … Are U?
SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION
FOLLOW BREAKING MIAMI HURRICANES NEWS: SIGN UP FOR THE CANESPORT NEWSLETTER
CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day
Dec. 30, 2025
Full Miami-Ohio State Media Day coverage
Yes, CaneSport was on site for the Cotton Bowl Classic’s Media Day. Don’t miss everything your Canes were talking about, as we had a full notebook plus features with Mario Cristobal, Carson Beck, Mohamed Toure and Shannon Dawson. Want the Ohio State side of things? We had that for you as well.
Plus check out our weekly Canes in the NFL feature with stats and highlights.
Can Miami shock Ohio State? An inside look
The Miami Hurricanes overcame the odds to upset Texas A&M Dec. 20, and also overcame the odds to make the playoffs after that string of two losses in three games in the middle of the season. So perhaps it’s only fitting that Miami now once again has to surprise folks as a major underdog Dec. 31 in the Cotton Bowl Classic against defending national champion Ohio State. We take a deeper dive.
U Bet CaneSport with Lee Sterling: An inside look at the Miami Hurricanes vs. Ohio State and other key games
Renowned local handicapper Lee Sterling breaks down the University of Miami-Ohio State game and other top college contests this weekend, so don’t miss that.
Recruiting, recruiting, recruiting
Another update: Three schools are separating for Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard top-100 2027 receiver Anthony Jennings at the end of his junior football season.
Pitching For You
CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. And we’ll throw in a year subscription to The Athletic with an annual CaneSport subscription. So get a CaneSport subscription now!
Top 10
- 1New
Chip Kelly
Back in the Big Ten
- 2
Kewan Lacy injury
Ole Miss RB's status revealed
- 3Hot
Clemson coaching shake up
Two coaches out
- 4Trending
Transfer Portal Intel
Sam Leavitt, Caleb Hawkins scoop
- 5
Cam Coleman
Plans to enter Transfer Portal
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Mail Call
There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!
Quick Hitters
Stay tuned later today as we’ll bring you what Mario Cristobal and Ryan Day are saying ahead of the big game … plus a look at the Canes practicing. Plus Canes hoops is in action against Pitt, so stay tuned for our coverage of that.
• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport
Advertise with us. Email [email protected]