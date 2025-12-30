SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

FOLLOW BREAKING MIAMI HURRICANES NEWS: SIGN UP FOR THE CANESPORT NEWSLETTER

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

Dec. 30, 2025

Full Miami-Ohio State Media Day coverage

Yes, CaneSport was on site for the Cotton Bowl Classic’s Media Day. Don’t miss everything your Canes were talking about, as we had a full notebook plus features with Mario Cristobal, Carson Beck, Mohamed Toure and Shannon Dawson. Want the Ohio State side of things? We had that for you as well.

Plus check out our weekly Canes in the NFL feature with stats and highlights.

Can Miami shock Ohio State? An inside look

The Miami Hurricanes overcame the odds to upset Texas A&M Dec. 20, and also overcame the odds to make the playoffs after that string of two losses in three games in the middle of the season. So perhaps it’s only fitting that Miami now once again has to surprise folks as a major underdog Dec. 31 in the Cotton Bowl Classic against defending national champion Ohio State. We take a deeper dive.

U Bet CaneSport with Lee Sterling: An inside look at the Miami Hurricanes vs. Ohio State and other key games

Renowned local handicapper Lee Sterling breaks down the University of Miami-Ohio State game and other top college contests this weekend, so don’t miss that.

Recruiting, recruiting, recruiting

Another update: Three schools are separating for Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard top-100 2027 receiver Anthony Jennings at the end of his junior football season.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. And we’ll throw in a year subscription to The Athletic with an annual CaneSport subscription. So get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

Quick Hitters

Stay tuned later today as we’ll bring you what Mario Cristobal and Ryan Day are saying ahead of the big game … plus a look at the Canes practicing. Plus Canes hoops is in action against Pitt, so stay tuned for our coverage of that.

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

• Check us out on Facebook

Advertise with us. Email [email protected]