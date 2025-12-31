SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

Dec. 31, 2025

It’s gameday!!! Here are your 5 keys to the game

The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes are the next challenge in Miami’s quest for a national title. And your five keys to tonight’s’ game are here.

Cotton Bowl HQ

The Miami Hurricanes’ massive game is here, and CaneSport has tons of content for you to review heading into tonight.

Pregame notes

We bring you all your gameday notes right here as you get prepped for tonight’s game. Go Canes!

The afternoon before: Coaches Mario Cristobal, Ryan Day share final pregame messages

Miami coach Mario Cristobal and Ohio State coach Ryan Day both shared their thoughts side by side yesterday afternoon heading into the massive game. Don’t miss what they were talking about.

‘Ohio State’s Never Seen Anything Like This’: Michael Irvin Talks Miami’s Path to Cotton Bowl Win

Barstool got a great one on its show Dec. 29 – Miami Hurricanes legendary receiver Michael Irvin. As Cane fans know, Irvin has invested himself personally in this program for years, speaking at summer camps and as a presence on the sidelines at practices and games. Irvin’s key to the game tonight?

Don’t blink now, Miami football fans, but yes there’s another sport season ongoing. The hoops team had its ACC opener, and we have your recap/reaction.

Notebook: Latest intel on Miami’s 2027 targets from Under Armour Next All-America Media Day

Many of the top recruits in the 2027 cycle are in Orlando this week for the Under Armour Next All-America Game, taking place at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand, Fla. on Jan. 3. Before Saturday’s game, CaneSport had the chance to catch up with some of the Miami targets and learn the latest on their respective recruitments heading into the new year.

Pitching For You

Quick Hitters

Today is the day! Or, more accurately, the night. Stay tuned for our full coverage off the massive game this evening as the Canes look to upset Ohio State and continue the push to a national title.

