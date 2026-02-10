SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

Feb. 10, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

The biggest thing Mario achieved this year is……. Posted by Hooracane: CREDIBILITY. That pays dividends for years to come when it comes to recruiting. Everybody recognized that Mario was a great recruiter. However, many doubted whether he could turn that into elite winning. He exercised the demons this year by going on an extended win streak after the SMU loss. He destroyed the narrative that his teams could not finish strong or win in Nov./Dec. To me, that is the single biggest and most important achievement of 2025. It is already paying dividends.

CaneSport’s Response: For how many years now have we bemoaned Miami programs that started strong in a particular season but then faded down the stretch? How long has it been since we’ve seen true development of players across the board not just from year to year but month to month during the season? Oh yeah, it’s been 23 years. So yeah, give Mario his due for sure. This program was built to this point from a really low bar … and with the pieces on board for ’26 and into the future it sure seems like the playoffs are going to be a yearly thing.

Cristobal has team on track for another run

The Miami Hurricanes are turning the page on a run to the national title game in 2025, with workouts well underway as the team builds toward the chase for winning it all in 2026. And as that page turns, the book remains the same. It’s a story of hard work, winning culture and coming together as a team. Mario Cristobal breaks it down.

Prove Who You Are: Miami Hurricanes Enter Identity Test vs. No. 11 UNC

North Carolina is coming off an emotional win over rival Duke on a last-second three-pointer, and now the Canes are looking for an emotional win of their own at home tonight vs. UNC.

The Vibes Are Different: Miami Message Boards Buzz With Optimism

Fans in general are pretty darn knowledgeable … well, perhaps, depending on who you ask. Today we are looking at some key message board topics posed by very knowledgeable Miami Hurricanes fans. The newfound optimism on the boards isn’t just a welcome change, it’s hard not to notice.

Defense or Bust: Why the 2026 Miami Hurricanes Will Go Only as Far as Their D

Would it surprise you to know the last five national champions all had scoring defenses that ranked in the top five and total defenses in the top 10 … with the offenses sometimes not that great? So perhaps it’s on the Miami defense to really step up in 2026.

Time to be blunt about Armondo

We continue our 30 for 30 series this morning, and checking in at No. 12 is a guy who the Canes need to step up after he was in a key depth role this year … Armondo Blount. He will be competing to start and live up to his former 5-star rating.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Maybe it’s a case of Buckeyes Beware as Five-Star EDGE DJ Jacobs admits that the Miami push isn’t slowing down.

Plus our EJ Holland takes a look at the open Cane TE and RB coaching spots and how recruiting can be impacted by new hires.

Also check out three Miami targets trending up … three trending down … and some recruiting buzz for you.

Pitching For You

