Feb. 11, 2026

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

4 first rounders for miami? … Posted by: Zay0327. This is not a reach. I like it.

Among the responses:

Hooracane: If Scott runs a great 40, I can see him maybe slipping into the late 1st rd. He has a very impressive senior year resume at Miami. However, he is a slot corner who worked primarily inside and on blitzes. He has never played well as a straight press corner. I think he is a lock in the 3rd-4th round BUT is an NFL team really going to spend a day 1-2 pick on a player that is likely to be an NFL nickel or dime back? He is gonna have to run a sub 4.4 forty to even have a chance at a 1st round grade. Wish him the best obviously but I doubt he is taken in the 1st round.

Matahungwa: Scott and Mesidor need to have great combines. Medisor being 25 doesn’t help either. But definitely not impossible.

Joe R: I would love to see this happen, but I think Scott has only a small chance of being selected in Round #1. I think late Round #2 is more likely. I also think Mesidor will be lucky to get into Round#1. Again, I am very hopeful, and rooting for it all the way, but it would be a pleasant surprise for me on Mesidor and a pleasant shock on Scott.

CaneSport’s Response: The above refers to a recent PFF mock draft, and yes there were four Canes in the first round – Rueben Bain at No. 1 to the Jets, Francis Mauigoa No. 3 to the Cardinals, Akheem Mesidor 17th to the Lions and Keionte Scott 29th to the Rams. Could it happen? It’s possible, as Mesidor and Scott saw their value skyrocket as the season went along. Miami last had three first-rounders in the NFL Draft back in 2007. The last time four Canes went? That was way back in 2004 when Sean Taylor, Kellen Winslow, Jon Vilma, DJ Williams, Vernon Carey and Vince Wilfork gave UM six first-rounders. Our thinking is it’s more likely three Canes go in the first round, but a lot will hinge on Pro Day.

Title Dreams or Trouble Ahead? Why Miami’s 2026 Defense Must Stay Elite

As we’ve seen from national championship teams time and again you need a top offense and top defense to win it all. The biggest question that needs addressing on defense? We take a closer look.

On3’s J.D. PicKell sat down with Mario Cristobal and got insight on several topics … including a look toward the future and what this is all building toward. Oh, and note to self: Don’t ask Cristobal if The U is Back.

Hoops passes major test with win over UNC

The Cane basketball team had a big test last night and passed as the team beat North Carolina. We had you covered with our recap/analysis.

Plus don’t miss Gary Ferman’s take on it.

One Win From Omaha, Now Loaded for It: Miami Baseball Coach JD Arteaga Shares Take As Team Reloads for Another CWS Run

Yesterday was baseball media day, and we have your full preview of what’s ahead for J.D. Arteaga’s crew.

Xavier Lucas outside our top 10, but he’s a top talent

We are ranking the top Miami Hurricanes players with 30 or more reps of college experience and seeing how they stack up, and don’t underestimate CB Xavier Lucas after he checks in at No. 11.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Top 100 Harper Woods (Mich.) High wide receiver Dakota Guerrant has locked in an official visit with Miami for June 19 … and it’s his only visit. So is that a pretty good sign? Check out that and other recruiting notes of the day.

Rivals300 Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco linebacker Mikahi Allen is taking a measured approach to the recruiting process. And the Canes are measuring up well with him.

