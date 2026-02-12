SUBSCRIBE TO CANESPORT NOW AND FOLLOW ALL THE ACTION

FOLLOW BREAKING MIAMI HURRICANES NEWS: SIGN UP FOR THE CANESPORT NEWSLETTER

CaneSport Front And Center News Of The Day

Feb. 12, 2026

Canes Chatter Gone Wild: Message Board Post of the Day

Every morning Gary Ferman forces Matt Shodell to wake up extra early to identify the best recent fan CaneSport Message Board post. It could be a question, a statement, conjecture, even a food recipe (orange and green macaroni & cheese anyone)? Today’s winner (or loser, depending on your perspective):

O line will need first 3 games to gel … Posted by jrbar: A luxury this team did not have last year with the 2025 opening schedule. The in game experience working as a unit is key for 2026.

CaneSport’s Response: This is the one area on offense where you look at the personnel and a lot of it’s unproven. So yeah, the line can gel in the spring and fall, and the starting lineup could go one of several ways with Matthew McCoy and Samson Okunlola the two that have played the most reps that can be at guard or tackle. So it will probably take some time for this group to really be on point. But the talent is there and it’s going to be really interesting to see how it plays out with the starting lineup (our projection is here) and how the group holds up.

We bring you our latest film study series, and it’s a guy who averaged a higher percentage of QB pressures per pass rush rep than Rueben Bain or Akheem Mesidor. We present the case for why Marquise Lightfoot can be a monster DE for the Canes in ’26.

First-Round U? Kiper’s Big Board Puts Three Hurricanes Front and Center

Per Mel Kiper’s new Big Board rankings, the Canes will have 3 first round picks for the first time since 2007.

Miami Baseball Brings the Boom in 2026: ‘Most Potent Offense Since I’ve Been Here’

As the Miami Hurricanes gear up for their 2026 season opener on Friday against Lehigh, offense is expected to be this team’s strength. With good reason. We take a closer look.

Countdown Is On: 30 for 30 Series

How does a guy entering his eighth year (entering Cam McCormick territory) who is coming off a season in which he led Miami in tackles sound? Yes, today we are breaking down No. 10 on our list, LB Mo Toure.

Recruiting Heat Check: The Day’s Miami Buzz

Rivals300 Haymarket (Va.) Battlefield linebacker Noah Glover is scheduled to spend three days at Miami during his spring break, which is set to begin on March 28. Glover is one of Miami’s top overall targets on the defensive side of the ball, so this is bigtime news.

Sticking with the visit theme, two top RB targets have locked in visits and we have your notes on that and more of the day’s news.

Missouri has the early lead for four-star Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne wide receiver Lawrence Britt, per the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine, but the Canes are hot on his trail with a top 3 spot.

Pitching For You

CaneSport isn’t just providing your Miami Hurricanes round the clock news, we’re also good for your health! Because we’ve got your honest to goodness columns, features, analysis and news delivered with honestly, integrity and a little ESV sprinkled in. Corey Hetherman may use the motto ESV as “Excitement, Swarm, Violence” for his defense, but for us it’s “Excellence, Superb coverage and Violence.” Okay, fine, for us the V actually stands for “Value.” Because you can sign up for CaneSport for the $1 in change you find in your couch right now – yes, we’re talking to you. And we’ll throw in a year subscription to The Athletic with an annual CaneSport subscription. So get a CaneSport subscription now!

Mail Call

There’s no mail anymore. But there are CaneSport’s message boards, which is kind of the same thing just with the message delivered immediately. So be sure to check out all the latest Hurricanes perspective with your fellow fans!

• Talk about stuff inside Gary Ferman’s War Room

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our You Tube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter @CaneSport

• Check us out on Facebook

Advertise with us. Email [email protected]